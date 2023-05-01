|
Firefly : First day of WasteExpo 2023!
First day of WasteExpo 2023!
Today is the first day of WasteExpo, an event where you will experience and meet people from the solid waste, recycling, and organics industry.
Come by our booth 1001 and talk to Jörgen Dehlbom and Raúl Moreno, to learn more about how we can protect your process from fires and costly down time.
Read more about WasteExpo 2023: https://lnkd.in/dQkcvj3
