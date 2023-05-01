Advanced search
    FIRE   SE0000395428

FIREFLY AB (PUBL)

(FIRE)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:49 2023-04-28 am EDT
112.00 SEK   -.--%
02:08aFirefly : First day of WasteExpo 2023!
PU
04/24Firefly AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/28Firefly : First day at Tissue World 2023!
PU
Firefly : First day of WasteExpo 2023!

05/01/2023 | 02:08am EDT
First day of WasteExpo 2023!

Today is the first day of WasteExpo, an event where you will experience and meet people from the solid waste, recycling, and organics industry.

Come by our booth 1001 and talk to Jörgen Dehlbom and Raúl Moreno, to learn more about how we can protect your process from fires and costly down time.

Read more about WasteExpo 2023: https://lnkd.in/dQkcvj3

Disclaimer

Firefly AB published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 06:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 365 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net income 2022 20,4 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
Net cash 2022 33,0 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 672 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 99,0%
Firefly AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lennart Jansson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Agneta Thelander Chief Financial Officer
Curt Erik Göran Mitteregger Chairman
Anna-Elisabet Salander-Björklund Independent Director
Ulf Dahlberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIREFLY AB (PUBL)27.27%66
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-15.70%6 215
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-10.09%5 088
BIC-12.51%2 672
BRADY CORPORATION8.34%2 534
KOKUYO CO., LTD.4.25%1 644
