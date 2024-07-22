FireFly Metals Ltd. announced that it continues to broaden the skills and expertise of its Board and Management team with the appointment of highly experienced company director and finance industry executive Renée Roberts as a Non-Executive Director, effective 23 July 2024. Ms. Roberts has previously held C-Suite roles at large corporations including National Australia Bank, QBE, Bank of New Zealand and the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority. Ms. Roberts has considerable experience in risk management, financial services, governance, regulation, transformation, technology and digitisation, business growth and efficiency, strategic leadership, operations, strategy development and execution.

She is currently a Director of Collingwood Football Club and Chair of the Club's Risk and Integrity Committee. Ms. Roberts holds a Master of Applied Finance and Bachelor of Business and studied the advanced management program at Harvard Business School.