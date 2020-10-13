Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Firefly Resources Limited    FFR   AU0000069783

FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED

(FFR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firefly Resources : 09/10/2020 - Completion of Placement and Cleansing Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:25am EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT 9 October 2020

Completion of Placement and Cleansing Statement

Further to its ASX announcement of 1 October 2020, Firefly Resources Ltd (ASX: FFR; Firefly or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed its placement raising $6 million (before costs) through the issue of 40,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at $0.15 per share to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement).

The Placement was within the Company's existing capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, and the Company has today issued 38,968,430 New Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 and 1,031,570 New Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A. All New Shares will rank equally with the existing fully paid ordinary shares of the Company.

The funds raised from the Placement will be applied to advancing the Company's ongoing drilling and exploration programs at the 100%-owned Yalgoo Gold Project in Western Australia, underpin a maiden drilling program at the 100%-owned Paterson Copper-Gold Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia and for general working capital.

The Directors wish to thank existing shareholders for their continued support of the Company and welcome the new shareholders.

Notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

In relation to the issue of 40,000,000 New Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, the Company provides the following notice.

The Company hereby states that as at the date of this notice:

  1. it has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company, and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  3. as at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" (as defined in subsections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act) which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

The relevant ASX Appendix 2A follows this announcement.

Authorised by the Board of Directors - Firefly Resources Ltd

Investor Inquiries

Media Inquiries

Firefly Resources Limited

Read Corporate

08 9322 2338

Nicholas Read

info@fireflyresources.com.au

08 9388 1474

nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

www.fireflyresources.com.au

ASX: FFR Page | 1

info@fireflyresources.com.au

+Rule 2.7

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

1.1

*Name of entity

Firefly Resources Limited

We (the entity here named) apply for

+quotation of the following +securities and

agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN 118 522 124

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

FFR

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

9 October 2020

1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 1

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Being issued as part of a transaction or

Select whichever item is applicable.

transactions previously announced to

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of

the market in an Appendix 3B

issues of securities, please complete a separate

Being issued under a +dividend or

Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

distribution plan

Being issued as a result of options

being exercised or other +convertible

securities being converted

Unquoted partly paid +securities that

have been paid up and are now quoted

fully paid +securities

+Restricted securities where the escrow

period has expired or is about to expire

+Securities previously issued under an

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or

are about to cease

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to

a restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer

Other

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

1 October 2020

of the proposed issue of +securities for

which quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B"

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities

Yes

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B".

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues

The grant of 16,000,000 Corporate Options

of +securities yet to take place to complete

to CPS Capital Pty Ltd, the Lead Manager,

the transaction(s) referred to in the

post completion of the Placement requires

Appendix 3B

shareholder approval.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 2

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2b.1

*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in

N/A

relation to the underlying +dividend or

distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

2.2b.2

*Does the +dividend or distribution plan

N/A

meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2

exception 4 that it does not impose a limit

on participation?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders

are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or

distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4

would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The

entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of

participation e.g. security holders can only participate

to a maximum value of $x in respect of their

entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum

number of securities that can participate in the plan

e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu

of dividend payable for x number of securities.

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

2.2c.2

And the date the options were exercised or

N/A

other +convertible securities were

converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2d.1

Please state the number and type of partly

N/A

paid +securities (including their ASX

security code) that were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

2.2d.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

N/A

up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

2.2e.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

+restricted securities (including their ASX

security code) where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Restricted securities where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Firefly Resources Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 04:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
12:30aFIREFLY RESOURCES : 13/10/2020 - Change in Substantial Holding
PU
12:30aFIREFLY RESOURCES : 12/10/2020 - Change in Substantial Holding
PU
12:25aFIREFLY RESOURCES : 09/10/2020 - Completion of Placement and Cleansing Statement
PU
10/01FIREFLY RESOURCES : 01/10/2020 - Proposed issue of Securities - FFR
PU
10/01FIREFLY RESOURCES : 01/10/2020 - $6m Capital raising to accelerate gold drilling..
PU
09/30FIREFLY RESOURCES : 30/09/2020 - Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
09/30FIREFLY RESOURCES : 30/09/2020 - Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
09/29FIREFLY RESOURCES : 29/09/2020 - Appointment of Joint Company Secretary
PU
09/28FIREFLY RESOURCES : 28/09/2020 - Trading Halt
PU
09/27FIREFLY RESOURCES : 28/09/2020 - Firefly commences second phase of RC drilling a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -7,11 M -5,10 M -5,10 M
Net cash 2020 0,85 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,0 M 36,7 M 36,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Firefly Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Irwin Lawson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael Edwards Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey Michael Jones Non-Executive Director
John Ralston Hutton Non-Executive Director
Ashley Jon Pattison Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED169.84%35
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-17.15%40 052
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION13.18%37 169
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.31.33%25 022
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.68%11 706
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.35%8 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group