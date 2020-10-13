Firefly Resources : 09/10/2020 - Completion of Placement and Cleansing Statement

ANNOUNCEMENT 9 October 2020

Completion of Placement and Cleansing Statement

Further to its ASX announcement of 1 October 2020, Firefly Resources Ltd (ASX: FFR; Firefly or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed its placement raising $6 million (before costs) through the issue of 40,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at $0.15 per share to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement).

The Placement was within the Company's existing capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, and the Company has today issued 38,968,430 New Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 and 1,031,570 New Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A. All New Shares will rank equally with the existing fully paid ordinary shares of the Company.

The funds raised from the Placement will be applied to advancing the Company's ongoing drilling and exploration programs at the 100%-owned Yalgoo Gold Project in Western Australia, underpin a maiden drilling program at the 100%-owned Paterson Copper-Gold Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia and for general working capital.

The Directors wish to thank existing shareholders for their continued support of the Company and welcome the new shareholders.

Notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

In relation to the issue of 40,000,000 New Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, the Company provides the following notice.

The Company hereby states that as at the date of this notice:

it has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" (as defined in subsections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act) which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

The relevant ASX Appendix 2A follows this announcement.

Authorised by the Board of Directors - Firefly Resources Ltd

Investor Inquiries Media Inquiries Firefly Resources Limited Read Corporate 08 9322 2338 Nicholas Read info@fireflyresources.com.au 08 9388 1474 nicholas@readcorporate.com.au