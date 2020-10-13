Firefly Resources : 09/10/2020 - Completion of Placement and Cleansing Statement

ANNOUNCEMENT 9 October 2020
Completion of Placement and Cleansing Statement
Further to its ASX announcement of 1 October 2020, Firefly Resources Ltd (ASX: FFR; Firefly or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed its placement raising $6 million (before costs) through the issue of 40,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at $0.15 per share to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement).
The Placement was within the Company's existing capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, and the Company has today issued 38,968,430 New Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 and 1,031,570 New Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A. All New Shares will rank equally with the existing fully paid ordinary shares of the Company.
The funds raised from the Placement will be applied to advancing the Company's ongoing drilling and exploration programs at the 100%-owned Yalgoo Gold Project in Western Australia, underpin a maiden drilling program at the 100%-owned Paterson Copper-Gold Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia and for general working capital.
The Directors wish to thank existing shareholders for their continued support of the Company and welcome the new shareholders.
Notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
In relation to the issue of 40,000,000 New Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, the Company provides the following notice.
The Company hereby states that as at the date of this notice:
-
it has complied with:
-
-
the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company, and
-
section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
-
as at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" (as defined in subsections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act) which is required to be disclosed by the Company.
The relevant ASX Appendix 2A follows this announcement.
Authorised by the Board of Directors - Firefly Resources Ltd
|
Investor Inquiries
|
Media Inquiries
|
Firefly Resources Limited
|
Read Corporate
|
08 9322 2338
|
Nicholas Read
|
info@fireflyresources.com.au
|
08 9388 1474
|
|
nicholas@readcorporate.com.au
|
www.fireflyresources.com.au
|
ASX: FFR Page | 1
|
|
info@fireflyresources.com.au
|
|
Appendix 2A
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
Question
|
Question
|
Answer
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
*Name of entity
|
Firefly Resources Limited
|
|
We (the entity here named) apply for
|
|
|
+quotation of the following +securities and
|
|
|
agree to the matters set out in
|
|
|
Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1
|
|
1.2
|
*Registration type and number
|
ACN 118 522 124
|
|
Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or
|
|
|
another registration type and number (if you supply
|
|
|
another registration type, please specify both the type
|
|
|
of registration and the registration number).
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
*ASX issuer code
|
FFR
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
*This announcement is
|
☒ A new announcement
|
|
Tick whichever is applicable.
|
☐ An update/amendment to a previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
announcement
|
|
|
|
☐ A cancellation of a previous
|
|
|
|
announcement
|
|
|
|
|
1.4a
|
*Reason for update
|
N/A
|
|
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A
|
|
|
reason must be provided for an update.
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4b
|
*Date of previous announcement to this
|
N/A
|
|
update
|
|
|
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4c
|
*Reason for cancellation
|
N/A
|
|
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4d
|
*Date of previous announcement to this
|
N/A
|
|
cancellation
|
|
|
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
*Date of this announcement
|
9 October 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 2A
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of issue
|
Question
|
Question
|
Answer
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
*The +securities to be quoted are:
|
☒ Being issued as part of a transaction or
|
|
Select whichever item is applicable.
|
transactions previously announced to
|
|
If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of
|
the market in an Appendix 3B
|
|
issues of securities, please complete a separate
|
☐ Being issued under a +dividend or
|
|
Appendix 2A for each type of issue.
|
|
distribution plan
|
|
|
|
|
☐ Being issued as a result of options
|
|
|
being exercised or other +convertible
|
|
|
securities being converted
|
|
|
☐ Unquoted partly paid +securities that
|
|
|
have been paid up and are now quoted
|
|
|
fully paid +securities
|
|
|
☐ +Restricted securities where the escrow
|
|
|
period has expired or is about to expire
|
|
|
☐ +Securities previously issued under an
|
|
|
+employee incentive scheme where the
|
|
|
restrictions on transfer have ceased or
|
|
|
are about to cease
|
|
|
☐ +Securities issued under an +employee
|
|
|
incentive scheme that are not subject to
|
|
|
a restriction on transfer or that are to be
|
|
|
quoted notwithstanding there is a
|
|
|
restriction on transfer
|
|
|
☐ Other
|
|
|
|
2.2a.1
|
*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market
|
1 October 2020
|
|
of the proposed issue of +securities for
|
|
|
which quotation is now being sought
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
issued as part of a transaction or transactions
|
|
|
previously announced to the market in an Appendix
|
|
|
3B"
|
|
|
|
|
2.2a.2
|
*Are there any further issues of +securities
|
Yes
|
|
yet to take place to complete the
|
|
|
transaction(s) referred to in the
|
|
|
Appendix 3B?
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
issued as part of a transaction or transactions
|
|
|
previously announced to the market in an Appendix
|
|
|
3B".
|
|
|
|
|
2.2a.2.1
|
*Please provide details of the further issues
|
The grant of 16,000,000 Corporate Options
|
|
of +securities yet to take place to complete
|
to CPS Capital Pty Ltd, the Lead Manager,
|
|
the transaction(s) referred to in the
|
post completion of the Placement requires
|
|
Appendix 3B
|
shareholder approval.
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
issued as part of a transaction or transactions
|
|
|
previously announced to the market in an Appendix
|
|
|
3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".
|
|
|
Please provide details of the proposed dates and
|
|
|
number of securities for the further issues. This may
|
|
|
be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to
|
|
|
an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional
|
|
|
component being quoted on one date and a retail
|
|
|
component being quoted on a later date.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 2A
|
|
|
|
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2b.1
|
*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
relation to the underlying +dividend or
|
|
|
|
|
distribution
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
|
|
issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2b.2
|
*Does the +dividend or distribution plan
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2
|
|
|
|
|
exception 4 that it does not impose a limit
|
|
|
|
|
on participation?
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
|
|
issued under a dividend or distribution plan".
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders
|
|
|
|
|
are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or
|
|
|
|
|
distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4
|
|
|
|
|
would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The
|
|
|
|
|
entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of
|
|
|
|
|
participation e.g. security holders can only participate
|
|
|
|
|
to a maximum value of $x in respect of their
|
|
|
|
|
entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum
|
|
|
|
|
number of securities that can participate in the plan
|
|
|
|
|
e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu
|
|
|
|
|
of dividend payable for x number of securities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2c.1
|
Please state the number and type of
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
options that were exercised or other
|
|
|
|
|
+convertible securities that were converted
|
|
|
|
|
(including their ASX security code)
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
|
|
issued as a result of options being exercised or other
|
|
|
|
|
convertible securities being converted".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2c.2
|
And the date the options were exercised or
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
other +convertible securities were
|
|
|
|
|
converted
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
|
|
|
|
|
issued as a result of options being exercised or other
|
|
|
|
|
convertible securities being converted".
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
|
|
|
|
|
date the last of the options was exercised or
|
|
|
|
|
convertible securities was converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2d.1
|
Please state the number and type of partly
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
paid +securities (including their ASX
|
|
|
|
|
security code) that were fully paid up
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid
|
|
|
|
|
up and are now quoted fully paid securities".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2d.2
|
And the date the +securities were fully paid
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
up
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid
|
|
|
|
|
up and are now quoted fully paid securities".
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
|
|
|
|
|
date the last of the securities was fully paid up.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2e.1
|
Please state the number and type of
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
+restricted securities (including their ASX
|
|
|
|
|
security code) where the escrow period has
|
|
|
|
|
expired or is about to expire
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
|
|
|
|
|
"Restricted securities where the escrow period has
|
|
|
|
|
expired or is about to expire".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
