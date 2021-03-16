Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Firefly Resources Limited    FFR   AU0000069783

FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED

(FFR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firefly Resources : 15/03/2021 - Half Yearly Report and Accounts

03/16/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 84 118 522 124

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 84 118 522 124

Interim Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020

Contents

Page

Directors' Report

3

Auditor's Independence Declaration

15

Interim Financial Report

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

16

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

17

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

18

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

19

Condensed Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

20

Directors' Declaration

29

Independent Auditor's Review Report

30

2

The directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Firefly Resources Limited (formerly Marindi Metals Limited) (the Company or Firefly) and its controlled entities (the Group) for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and the auditor's review report thereon:

1.

DIRECTORS

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half-year are:

Name

Period of directorship

Mr Michael Edwards Non-Executive Chairman

Director since 10 October 2019, appointed Chairman on 30 July 2020

Mr Simon Lawson Managing Director

Director since 1 May 2018

Mr Geoffrey Jones Non-Executive Director

Director since 24 February 2006

Mr Ashley Pattison Non-Executive Director

Director since 3 September 2020

Mr John Hutton Non-Executive Director

Director since 15 December 2010, resigned 4 September 2020

2.

RESULTS

The loss of the consolidated entity for the half-year was $3,896,988 (2019: $6,334,713).

3.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

YALGOO GOLD PROJECT (100% OWNED)

Figure 1. Firefly's Yalgoo Gold Project, including the newly-acquired City of Melbourne Gold Mine, illustrating regional-scale tenure of the under-explored greenstone belt and proximity to multiple gold-specific and gold-capable process plants.

In June 2020, Firefly executed a binding agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the advanced Yalgoo Gold Project, located 110km west of Mt Magnet in the Murchison region of Western Australia, through the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of Aurum Minerals Pty Ltd (Aurum) and its subsidiary companies.

The Yalgoo Gold Project includes the advanced Melville gold deposit, which hosts a JORC 2004 Mineral Resource of 2.75Mt grading 1.57g/t Au for 140,000 ounces of contained gold (0.8g/t cut-off)1 (Melville Deposit) plus a large, highly prospective tenement holding in a Tier-1 mining district encompassing the historical Yalgoo gold field. In light of the advanced nature and strong prospectivity of the Yalgoo Gold Project, this asset became the core focus of Firefly's ongoing exploration programs in FY2021.

Maiden Drill Campaign - Phase 1

The transformational acquisition was completed in July 2020 and following the receipt of POW approvals, Firefly commenced its maiden drilling program at the Yalgoo Gold Project in early August comprised of 10,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling across the main Melville Gold Deposit and the Don Bradman Gold Prospect to the south of Melville.

Results from the first phase of drilling were announced during the Q1FY21, delivering spectacular high-grade intercepts with highlights including:

  • 6m at 244.9g/t from 50m including 1m at 1,439.55g/t from 51m and 1m at 16.95g/t from 55m, 14m at 1.00g/t from 58m including 1m @ 2.61g/t and 1m @ 3.73g/t, and 2m @ 1.06g/t from 106m to the end-of-hole (in a mineralised porphyry unit)

  • 13m at 3.65g/t from 113m including 4m at 9.19g/t from 119m (FMRC0010)

  • 9m at 1.32g/t from surface including 1m at 4.76g/t from 7m, 1m at 3.49g/t from 96m, 2m at 1.87g/t from 101m and 1m at 2.66g/t from 105m (FMRC0009)

  • 48m @ 1.71g/t from 33m, including 6m @ 5.28g/t from 35m and 9m @ 2.4g/t from 70m, 1m @ 5.72g/t from 93m and 2m @ 21.98g/t from 107m (porphyry vein) (FMRC0004)

  • 4m @ 3.63g/t from 38m, including 1m @ 11.3g/t from 38m, and 1m @ 1.04g/t from 47m and 1m @ 1.07g/t from 64m (FMRC0001)

Holes FMRC0007 - FMRC0010 were drilled outside the historical resource envelope at Melville, highlighting strong potential to upgrade and grow the resource base at Yalgoo (see Figure 2).

Figure 2. Geological cross-section of the Melville Gold Deposit showing recent Firefly drill-holes (Phase 1 drilling).

1 The Company cautions that the Mineral Resources are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the estimates of Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. Firefly Resources notes that nothing has come to its attention that causes it to question the accuracy or reliability of the former owner's estimate as first announced by Prosperity Resources (ASX:PSP) - ASX release dated 12th May 2004 "Prosperity Doubles Resources to 140,000 ounces at Yalgoo, WA" on the Melville Deposit and also with regards to the Satellite Deposits, however the Company has not independently validated the former owner's estimates and therefore cannot be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing those estimates. Refer ASX Announcement dated 24 June 2020 and the 2020 Annual Report for further information.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Firefly Resources Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 18:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
02:14pFIREFLY RESOURCES  : 16/03/2021 - Firefly completes demerger of Firebird Metals ..
PU
02:14pFIREFLY RESOURCES  : 15/03/2021 - Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03/08FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 05/03/2021 - Appendix 2A
PU
03/04FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED : Spin off
FA
03/03FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 04/03/2021 - Appendix 3A.5 - Notification of return of capi..
PU
03/01FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 01/03/2021 - Firebird Metals receives conditional ASX listi..
PU
02/23FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 24/02/2021 - Firefly commences 30,000m drilling campaign
PU
02/22FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 23/02/2021 - Supplementary Prospectus - Firebird Metals Lim..
PU
02/21FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 18/02/2021 - Results of General Meeting
PU
02/16FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 17/02/2021 - Company Presentation - RIU Explorers Conferenc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -7,11 M -5,51 M -5,51 M
Net cash 2020 0,85 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Firefly Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Irwin Lawson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Edwards Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey Michael Jones Non-Executive Director
Ashley Jon Pattison Non-Executive Director
Natalie Teo Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED-23.53%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.55%49 155
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.59%36 138
POLYUS-7.72%25 849
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.21%17 631
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.51%15 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ