Firefly Resources : 15/03/2021 - Half Yearly Report and Accounts

FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 84 118 522 124 Interim Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 Contents Page Directors' Report 3 Auditor's Independence Declaration 15 Interim Financial Report Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 16 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 17 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 18 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 19 Condensed Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 20 Directors' Declaration 29 Independent Auditor's Review Report 30

The directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Firefly Resources Limited (formerly Marindi Metals Limited) (the Company or Firefly) and its controlled entities (the Group) for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and the auditor's review report thereon:

DIRECTORS

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half-year are:

Name

Period of directorship

Mr Michael Edwards Non-Executive Chairman

Director since 10 October 2019, appointed Chairman on 30 July 2020

Mr Simon Lawson Managing Director

Director since 1 May 2018

Mr Geoffrey Jones Non-Executive Director

Director since 24 February 2006

Mr Ashley Pattison Non-Executive Director

Director since 3 September 2020

Mr John Hutton Non-Executive Director

Director since 15 December 2010, resigned 4 September 2020

RESULTS

The loss of the consolidated entity for the half-year was $3,896,988 (2019: $6,334,713).

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

YALGOO GOLD PROJECT (100% OWNED)

Figure 1. Firefly's Yalgoo Gold Project, including the newly-acquired City of Melbourne Gold Mine, illustrating regional-scale tenure of the under-explored greenstone belt and proximity to multiple gold-specific and gold-capable process plants.

In June 2020, Firefly executed a binding agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the advanced Yalgoo Gold Project, located 110km west of Mt Magnet in the Murchison region of Western Australia, through the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of Aurum Minerals Pty Ltd (Aurum) and its subsidiary companies.

The Yalgoo Gold Project includes the advanced Melville gold deposit, which hosts a JORC 2004 Mineral Resource of 2.75Mt grading 1.57g/t Au for 140,000 ounces of contained gold (0.8g/t cut-off)1 (Melville Deposit) plus a large, highly prospective tenement holding in a Tier-1 mining district encompassing the historical Yalgoo gold field. In light of the advanced nature and strong prospectivity of the Yalgoo Gold Project, this asset became the core focus of Firefly's ongoing exploration programs in FY2021.

Maiden Drill Campaign - Phase 1

The transformational acquisition was completed in July 2020 and following the receipt of POW approvals, Firefly commenced its maiden drilling program at the Yalgoo Gold Project in early August comprised of 10,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling across the main Melville Gold Deposit and the Don Bradman Gold Prospect to the south of Melville.

Results from the first phase of drilling were announced during the Q1FY21, delivering spectacular high-grade intercepts with highlights including:

• 6m at 244.9g/t from 50m including 1m at 1,439.55g/t from 51m and 1m at 16.95g/t from 55m, 14m at 1.00g/t from 58m including 1m @ 2.61g/t and 1m @ 3.73g/t, and 2m @ 1.06g/t from 106m to the end-of-hole (in a mineralised porphyry unit)

• 13m at 3.65g/t from 113m including 4m at 9.19g/t from 119m (FMRC0010)

• 9m at 1.32g/t from surface including 1m at 4.76g/t from 7m, 1m at 3.49g/t from 96m, 2m at 1.87g/t from 101m and 1m at 2.66g/t from 105m (FMRC0009)

• 48m @ 1.71g/t from 33m, including 6m @ 5.28g/t from 35m and 9m @ 2.4g/t from 70m, 1m @ 5.72g/t from 93m and 2m @ 21.98g/t from 107m (porphyry vein) (FMRC0004)

• 4m @ 3.63g/t from 38m, including 1m @ 11.3g/t from 38m, and 1m @ 1.04g/t from 47m and 1m @ 1.07g/t from 64m (FMRC0001)

Holes FMRC0007 - FMRC0010 were drilled outside the historical resource envelope at Melville, highlighting strong potential to upgrade and grow the resource base at Yalgoo (see Figure 2).

Figure 2. Geological cross-section of the Melville Gold Deposit showing recent Firefly drill-holes (Phase 1 drilling).

1 The Company cautions that the Mineral Resources are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the estimates of Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. Firefly Resources notes that nothing has come to its attention that causes it to question the accuracy or reliability of the former owner's estimate as first announced by Prosperity Resources (ASX:PSP) - ASX release dated 12th May 2004 "Prosperity Doubles Resources to 140,000 ounces at Yalgoo, WA" on the Melville Deposit and also with regards to the Satellite Deposits, however the Company has not independently validated the former owner's estimates and therefore cannot be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing those estimates. Refer ASX Announcement dated 24 June 2020 and the 2020 Annual Report for further information.