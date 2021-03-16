Firefly Resources : 16/03/2021 - Firefly completes demerger of Firebird Metals Ltd

ANNOUNCEMENT 16 March 2021

Demerger of Firebird Metals Ltd Complete

Firebird Metals Ltd (ASX: FRB) to commence trading on Thursday, 18 March 2021

Firefly Resources Ltd (ASX: FFR; Firefly or the Company) is pleased to advise that the in-specie distribution of Firebird Metals Ltd shares to eligible Firefly shareholders at record date was completed in line with the timetable detailed in the Appendix 3A.5 dated 4 March 2021. Holding statements have been despatched to shareholders advising them of their new holding in Firebird Metals.

Firebird shares will commence normal trading on the ASX on Thursday, 18 March 2021 (anticipated trading commencement of 10:00 am WST). The ASX ticker code for Firebird is "FRB".

As per recent announcements, the Board of Firebird Metals is comprised of Mr Evan Cranston as Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Peter Allen as Managing Director, Mr Wei Li in the role of Finance Director and Mr Ashley Pattison as Non-Executive Director.

Authorised by Simon Lawson, Managing Director - Firefly Resources Ltd

