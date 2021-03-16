Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Firefly Resources Limited    FFR   AU0000069783

FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED

(FFR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firefly Resources : 16/03/2021 - Firefly completes demerger of Firebird Metals Ltd

03/16/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT 16 March 2021

Demerger of Firebird Metals Ltd Complete

Firebird Metals Ltd (ASX: FRB) to commence trading on Thursday, 18 March 2021

Firefly Resources Ltd (ASX: FFR; Firefly or the Company) is pleased to advise that the in-specie distribution of Firebird Metals Ltd shares to eligible Firefly shareholders at record date was completed in line with the timetable detailed in the Appendix 3A.5 dated 4 March 2021. Holding statements have been despatched to shareholders advising them of their new holding in Firebird Metals.

Firebird shares will commence normal trading on the ASX on Thursday, 18 March 2021 (anticipated trading commencement of 10:00 am WST). The ASX ticker code for Firebird is "FRB".

As per recent announcements, the Board of Firebird Metals is comprised of Mr Evan Cranston as Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Peter Allen as Managing Director, Mr Wei Li in the role of Finance Director and Mr Ashley Pattison as Non-Executive Director.

Authorised by Simon Lawson, Managing Director - Firefly Resources Ltd

Investor Inquiries

Media Inquiries

Firefly Resources Limited

Read Corporate

08 9322 2338

Nicholas Read

info@fireflyresources.com.au

08 9388 1474

nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

www.fireflyresources.com.au

ASX: FFR Page | 1info@fireflyresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Firefly Resources Limited published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 18:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
02:14pFIREFLY RESOURCES  : 16/03/2021 - Firefly completes demerger of Firebird Metals ..
PU
02:14pFIREFLY RESOURCES  : 15/03/2021 - Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03/08FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 05/03/2021 - Appendix 2A
PU
03/04FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED : Spin off
FA
03/03FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 04/03/2021 - Appendix 3A.5 - Notification of return of capi..
PU
03/01FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 01/03/2021 - Firebird Metals receives conditional ASX listi..
PU
02/23FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 24/02/2021 - Firefly commences 30,000m drilling campaign
PU
02/22FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 23/02/2021 - Supplementary Prospectus - Firebird Metals Lim..
PU
02/21FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 18/02/2021 - Results of General Meeting
PU
02/16FIREFLY RESOURCES  : 17/02/2021 - Company Presentation - RIU Explorers Conferenc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -7,11 M -5,51 M -5,51 M
Net cash 2020 0,85 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Firefly Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Irwin Lawson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Edwards Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey Michael Jones Non-Executive Director
Ashley Jon Pattison Non-Executive Director
Natalie Teo Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED-23.53%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.55%49 155
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.59%36 138
POLYUS-7.72%25 849
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.21%17 631
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.51%15 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ