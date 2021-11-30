FireFox Gold : Q3 2021

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Notice of No Auditor Review
These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Corporation. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3)
(a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of FireFox Gold Corp. are the responsibility of the Company's management and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available.
Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable.
The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal controls through an audit committee, which is comprised primarily of non-management directors. The Audit Committee reviews the financial statements prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.
"Carl Löfberg"
"Janice E. Craig"
Carl Löfberg
Janice E. Craig
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
November 27, 2021
FireFox Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
September 30
December 31
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
$
2,559,479
$
2,042,510
Cash
Amounts receivable
40,625
40,324
Prepaid expenses
245,272
89,242
2,845,376
2,172,076
Fixed asset equipment
40,851
-
Mineral properties
4
1,092,297
992,297
$
3,978,524
$
3,164,373
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
$
178,970
$
75,260
Accounts payable
Due to related parties
6
81,535
25,013
Accrued liabilities
62,092
62,175
322,597
162,448
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Capital stock
5
12,477,043
9,182,791
Contributed Surplus
5
1,897,324
1,840,984
Subscriptions Receivable
5
291,200
-
Deficit
(11,009,640)
(8,021,850)
3,655,927
3,001,925
$
3,978,524
$
3,164,373
These unaudited condensed interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on November 27, 2021 and are signed on its behalf by:
"Carl Löfberg"
, Director
"Patrick Highsmith"
, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
FireFox Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Septmber 30
September 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
EXPENSES
Mineral property exploration
4
$
768,877
$
580,519
$
2,139,473
$
695,931
Audit and tax compliance
5,000
4,500
15,000
13,207
Filing and listing fees
4,096
13,625
64,917
23,574
Legal
2,714
2,664
7,931
2,965
Marketing
8,886
63,342
-
Office costs
70,195
12,471
145,206
22,841
Personnel
6
123,094
145,819
417,299
352,175
Regulatory fees
4,530
250
6,040
4,623
Travel and meals
(9,533)
10,870
1,198
35,404
Share based payments
-
254,004
18,780
254,004
Shareholder communications
24,606
29,611
103,282
82,339
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
2,387
2,239
8,632
7,369
Other income
(1,770)
(3,310)
Net and comprehensive loss
for the period
$
1,003,082
$
1,056,572
$
2,987,790
$
1,494,432
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average number of
shares outstanding
100,636,142
48,129,407
92,257,799
45,672,319
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
