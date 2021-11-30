FireFox Gold : Q3 2021

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Corporation. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of FireFox Gold Corp. are the responsibility of the Company's management and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available.

Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal controls through an audit committee, which is comprised primarily of non-management directors. The Audit Committee reviews the financial statements prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.

"Carl Löfberg" "Janice E. Craig" Carl Löfberg Janice E. Craig Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Vancouver, British Columbia November 27, 2021

2