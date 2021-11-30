Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  FireFox Gold Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FFOX   CA31816R1091

FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

(FFOX)
  Report
Summary 
FireFox Gold : Q3 2021

11/30/2021 | 05:31pm EST
FireFox Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notice of No Auditor Review

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Corporation. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3)

(a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of FireFox Gold Corp. are the responsibility of the Company's management and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available.

Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal controls through an audit committee, which is comprised primarily of non-management directors. The Audit Committee reviews the financial statements prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.

"Carl Löfberg"

"Janice E. Craig"

Carl Löfberg

Janice E. Craig

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia

November 27, 2021

2

FireFox Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

September 30

December 31

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

$

2,559,479

$

2,042,510

Cash

Amounts receivable

40,625

40,324

Prepaid expenses

245,272

89,242

2,845,376

2,172,076

Fixed asset equipment

40,851

-

Mineral properties

4

1,092,297

992,297

$

3,978,524

$

3,164,373

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

$

178,970

$

75,260

Accounts payable

Due to related parties

6

81,535

25,013

Accrued liabilities

62,092

62,175

322,597

162,448

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital stock

5

12,477,043

9,182,791

Contributed Surplus

5

1,897,324

1,840,984

Subscriptions Receivable

5

291,200

-

Deficit

(11,009,640)

(8,021,850)

3,655,927

3,001,925

$

3,978,524

$

3,164,373

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on November 27, 2021 and are signed on its behalf by:

"Carl Löfberg"

, Director

"Patrick Highsmith"

, Director

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

FireFox Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Septmber 30

September 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

EXPENSES

Mineral property exploration

4

$

768,877

$

580,519

$

2,139,473

$

695,931

Audit and tax compliance

5,000

4,500

15,000

13,207

Filing and listing fees

4,096

13,625

64,917

23,574

Legal

2,714

2,664

7,931

2,965

Marketing

8,886

63,342

-

Office costs

70,195

12,471

145,206

22,841

Personnel

6

123,094

145,819

417,299

352,175

Regulatory fees

4,530

250

6,040

4,623

Travel and meals

(9,533)

10,870

1,198

35,404

Share based payments

-

254,004

18,780

254,004

Shareholder communications

24,606

29,611

103,282

82,339

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

2,387

2,239

8,632

7,369

Other income

(1,770)

(3,310)

Net and comprehensive loss

for the period

$

1,003,082

$

1,056,572

$

2,987,790

$

1,494,432

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average number of

shares outstanding

100,636,142

48,129,407

92,257,799

45,672,319

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

FireFox Gold Corp

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Number of

Contributed

Subscriptions

Total

Share Capital

Deficit

Shareholders'

Shares

Surplus

Receivable

Deficiency

Balance at December 31, 2019

43,215,231

$

5,348,641

$

855,724

$

$

(5,228,900)

$

975,465

Private placements

37,538,300

4,079,578

345,416

-

4,424,994

Share issuance costs

-

333,428

142,637

-

(190,791)

Warrants exercised

750,000

88,000

-

-

88,000

Share-based compensation

-

-

497,207

-

497,207

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(2,792,950)

(2,792,950)

Balance at December 31, 2020

81,503,531

$

9,182,791

$

1,840,984

$

$

(8,021,850)

$

3,001,925

Private placements

16,159,998

2,908,800

91,200

3,000,000

Share issuance costs

-

78,048

(78,048)

Warrants exercised

3,441,000

463,500

-

200,000

-

663,500

Share-based compensation

-

-

56,340

-

56,340

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,987,790)

(2,987,790)

Balance at September 30, 2021

101,104,529

$

12,477,043

$

1,897,324

$

291,200

$

(11,009,640)

$

3,655,927

5

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Firefox Gold Corp. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
