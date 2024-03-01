Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV: FFOX) (OTCQB: FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending and exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2024 Conference ("PDAC 2024") at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada from March 3-6, 2024.

FireFox management and members of the technical team will be at Booth No. 2932 in the Investors Exchange. The Company will also have a Core Shack display during Session B, March 5 and 6, at Booth 3107B where it will showcase drill core from its 100%-held Mustajärvi orogenic gold project in Lapland, Finland. Company management invites shareholders and all interested parties to attend.

About PDAC 2024

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. The convention brings together up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 speakers. For more information, and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-244-8439

