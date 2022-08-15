Firetrade Engineering : Notification of the Connected Transaction (Receiving financial assistance from the Company's director)
08/15/2022 | 09:54am EDT
(Translation)
Ref. No. FTE/CS/SET-013/2022
August, 15th, 2022
Subject: Notification of the Connected Transaction (Receiving financial assistance from the Company's director)
To:
The President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
The Board of Directors Meeting of Firetrade Engineering Public Company Limited No. 4/2022 on August 15th, 2022 at 3.30 p.m. at the Company's meeting room, resolved to enter into a connected transaction with type of financial assistance from connected persons. The details of the transaction are as follows:
Date of Transaction
Within one month from the date of approval from the Board of Directors
Related Parties and Relationship with the Listed Company
Name of the offer of the financial
Mr. Taksin Tantipijit and Mrs. Pattamaporn Tantipijit, who
assistance
are authorized directors and are major shareholders of the
Company in the proportion of 38.475% and 7.817%
(as of June 30th, 2022)
Name of the recipient of the
Firetrade Engineering Public Company Limited
financial assistance
3. General Explanation regarding Nature of the Connected Transaction
Type of Transaction
Connected Transaction Regarding the Receipt of Financial
Assistance
Credit Facility
15,000,000.00 Baht and 15,000,000.00 Baht respectively,
totaling 30,000,000.00 Baht, which are short-term loans
without collateral.
Interest Rate
Interest rate is not more than 3.50% (lower than the same
type of loan that the company receives from financial
institutions)
Duration
1 Year (from August 20th, 2022 to August 19th, 2023)
4. Total Value
Total Value of Transaction
Interest Payment 1,050,000.00 Baht
Accounted for 0.14% of net tangible assets (NTA)
The Characteristics and Scope of the Interest of the Connected Persons to Enter to the Connected Transaction
Entering into such transaction is a connected transaction with type of financial assistance. The consideration value of the transaction size (interest) amounted to 1,050,000.00 Baht or 0.14% of the net tangible asset value. The size of the transaction is more than 1.00 Million Baht but less than 20.00 Million Baht. Therefore, according to the size of the transaction, the Company is obliged to seek approval from the meeting of Board of Directors and disclose information about entering into such transactions to the Stock Exchange of Thailand as specified in the Notification of the Connected Transaction.
Conditions that affects the shareholders-None-
Attendance and voting of the connected persons
For agenda for consideration of connected transaction with type of financial assistance from connected persons, directors having interests from this transaction are Mr. Taksin Tantipijit and Mrs. Pattamaporn Tantipijit that abstain from voting on this agenda.
Opinions of the Board of Directors Concerning the Connected Transaction
The Board of Directors has considered that entering into such transaction is reasonable and beneficial to the Company due to entering into such transactions would make the Company to have more liquidity in business including reducing the interest burden that must be paid to financial institutions therefore the Board of Directors agrees and approves to proceed with the said transaction.
Opinions of the Audit Committee and/or the Board of Directors which is Different from the Opinions the Directors about the connected Transaction (No.8)
-None-
Please be informed accordingly.
