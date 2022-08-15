Firetrade Engineering : Notification of the Connected Transaction (Receiving financial assistance from the Company's director)

(Translation)

Ref. No. FTE/CS/SET-013/2022

August, 15th, 2022

Subject: Notification of the Connected Transaction (Receiving financial assistance from the Company's director)

To: The President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors Meeting of Firetrade Engineering Public Company Limited No. 4/2022 on August 15th, 2022 at 3.30 p.m. at the Company's meeting room, resolved to enter into a connected transaction with type of financial assistance from connected persons. The details of the transaction are as follows:

Date of Transaction

Within one month from the date of approval from the Board of Directors Related Parties and Relationship with the Listed Company

Name of the offer of the financial Mr. Taksin Tantipijit and Mrs. Pattamaporn Tantipijit, who assistance are authorized directors and are major shareholders of the Company in the proportion of 38.475% and 7.817% (as of June 30th, 2022) Name of the recipient of the Firetrade Engineering Public Company Limited financial assistance

3. General Explanation regarding Nature of the Connected Transaction

Type of Transaction Connected Transaction Regarding the Receipt of Financial Assistance Credit Facility 15,000,000.00 Baht and 15,000,000.00 Baht respectively, totaling 30,000,000.00 Baht, which are short-term loans without collateral. Interest Rate Interest rate is not more than 3.50% (lower than the same type of loan that the company receives from financial institutions) Duration 1 Year (from August 20th, 2022 to August 19th, 2023) Remuneration payment Pay interest rate per month Objectives of receiving financial To be used as working capital of the company assistance