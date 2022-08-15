Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Firetrade Engineering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTE   TH8103010006

FIRETRADE ENGINEERING

(FTE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-10
1.540 THB   -0.65%
09:54aFIRETRADE ENGINEERING : Notification of the Connected Transaction (Receiving financial assistance from the Company's director)
PU
05/16Firetrade Engineering Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/16Firetrade Engineering Public Company Limited Announces Appointment of Prin Burikam as Executive Director and Risk Management Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firetrade Engineering : Notification of the Connected Transaction (Receiving financial assistance from the Company's director)

08/15/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation)

Ref. No. FTE/CS/SET-013/2022

August, 15th, 2022

Subject: Notification of the Connected Transaction (Receiving financial assistance from the Company's director)

To:

The President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors Meeting of Firetrade Engineering Public Company Limited No. 4/2022 on August 15th, 2022 at 3.30 p.m. at the Company's meeting room, resolved to enter into a connected transaction with type of financial assistance from connected persons. The details of the transaction are as follows:

  1. Date of Transaction
    Within one month from the date of approval from the Board of Directors
  2. Related Parties and Relationship with the Listed Company

Name of the offer of the financial

Mr. Taksin Tantipijit and Mrs. Pattamaporn Tantipijit, who

assistance

are authorized directors and are major shareholders of the

Company in the proportion of 38.475% and 7.817%

(as of June 30th, 2022)

Name of the recipient of the

Firetrade Engineering Public Company Limited

financial assistance

3. General Explanation regarding Nature of the Connected Transaction

Type of Transaction

Connected Transaction Regarding the Receipt of Financial

Assistance

Credit Facility

15,000,000.00 Baht and 15,000,000.00 Baht respectively,

totaling 30,000,000.00 Baht, which are short-term loans

without collateral.

Interest Rate

Interest rate is not more than 3.50% (lower than the same

type of loan that the company receives from financial

institutions)

Duration

1 Year (from August 20th, 2022 to August 19th, 2023)

Remuneration payment

Pay interest rate per month

Objectives of receiving financial

To be used as working capital of the company

assistance

(Translation)

4. Total Value

Total Value of Transaction

Interest Payment 1,050,000.00 Baht

Accounted for 0.14% of net tangible assets (NTA)

  1. The Characteristics and Scope of the Interest of the Connected Persons to Enter to the Connected Transaction
    Entering into such transaction is a connected transaction with type of financial assistance. The consideration value of the transaction size (interest) amounted to 1,050,000.00 Baht or 0.14% of the net tangible asset value. The size of the transaction is more than 1.00 Million Baht but less than 20.00 Million Baht. Therefore, according to the size of the transaction, the Company is obliged to seek approval from the meeting of Board of Directors and disclose information about entering into such transactions to the Stock Exchange of Thailand as specified in the Notification of the Connected Transaction.
  2. Conditions that affects the shareholders -None-
  3. Attendance and voting of the connected persons
    For agenda for consideration of connected transaction with type of financial assistance from connected persons, directors having interests from this transaction are Mr. Taksin Tantipijit and Mrs. Pattamaporn Tantipijit that abstain from voting on this agenda.
  4. Opinions of the Board of Directors Concerning the Connected Transaction
    The Board of Directors has considered that entering into such transaction is reasonable and beneficial to the Company due to entering into such transactions would make the Company to have more liquidity in business including reducing the interest burden that must be paid to financial institutions therefore the Board of Directors agrees and approves to proceed with the said transaction.
  5. Opinions of the Audit Committee and/or the Board of Directors which is Different from the Opinions the Directors about the connected Transaction (No.8)
    -None-
    Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

-Signature-

(Mr. Taksin Tantipijit)

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Firetrade Engineering pcl published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
