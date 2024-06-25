VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF) announces that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, on June 25, 2024 it granted stock options exercisable into 3,520,000 common shares in the Company to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of C$1.18 per share for a five-year term.



About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE:M0G): Fireweed Metals Corp. is an exploration company unlocking significant value in a new critical metals district located in Yukon, Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 977 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project, both characterized by meaningful size, grade and opportunity. At the Macpass project, Fireweed owns one of the largest undeveloped zinc resources worldwide*, in a region with enormous exploration potential. The Mactung project is a strategic critical metals asset that hosts the world’s largest high-grade tungsten resource* – a potential long-term supply of tungsten for North America. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQX: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQX Best Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: M0G) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Fireweed Metals VP Geology, Jack Milton, P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

