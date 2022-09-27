Fireweed Metals : Corporate Presentation

Cautionary Statements

PEA Cautionary Note

Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional work is needed to upgrade these mineral resources to mineral reserves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company and the Macmillan Pass Project that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company's prospectus dated May 9, 2017 and filed under the

Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying‐ assumptions prove incorrect,‐ actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward looking information, except as required by law.

Historical Resource Estimates

The reader is cautioned that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates in this presentation as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company has not verified these historical resources and is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. While these estimates were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the "Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards on Mineral Resources and Page 6 of 7 Mineral Reserves Definition Guidelines" in effect at the time, there is no assurance that they are in accordance with current standards and these resource estimates should not be regarded as consistent with current standards or unduly relied upon as such. Fireweed includes these historical estimates in this presentation for information purposes as they represent relevant material historical data which have previously been publicly disclosed and are accessible online. To the Company's knowledge, the 2007 technical report is the most recent mineral resource estimate available for the Mactung deposits and the 2009 preliminary economic study is the most recent economic study. Further and updated work is needed to validate the drill hole database, associated assay results, economics and other pertinent information. For further information on historical estimates at Mactung consult Fireweed News Release dated June 7, 2022.

NI43-101 Qualified Person

Brandon Macdonald P.Geo., CEO and Director of Fireweed Metals and a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the technical information in this presentation. Leon McGarry, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist for CSA Global Canada Geosciences Ltd. is independent of Fireweed Metals. and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. McGarry is responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate and directly related information in this presentation. Michael Makarenko, P.Eng., Project Manager for JDS Energy and Mining, Inc., is independent of Fireweed Metals. and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Makarenko is responsible for the PEA results and directly related information in this presentation.