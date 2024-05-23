CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

PEA Cautionary Note

Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature; it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional work is needed to upgrade these mineral resources to mineral reserves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company, Macpass and Mactung Projects that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors, including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company's prospectus dated May 9, 2017, and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

NI 43-101 Qualified Persons

Dr. Jack Milton P.Geo., VP Geology, Fireweed Metals and a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the technical information in this presentation. Leon McGarry, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist for CSA Global Canada Geosciences Ltd. is independent of Fireweed Metals. and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian NI 43-101. Mr. McGarry is responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Macpass Project and directly related information in this presentation - see "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Watson Lake and Mayo Mining Districts Yukon Territory, Canada" February 23, 2018. Michael Makarenko, P.Eng., Project Manager for JDS Energy and Mining, Inc., is independent of Fireweed Metals. and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian NI 43-101. Mr. Makarenko is responsible for the PEA results for the Macpass Project and directly related information in this presentation - see Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Macmillan Pass Project Yukon Territory Canada" July 9, 2018. Garth Kirkham, P.Geo., of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. is independent of Fireweed Metals and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian NI 43-

101. Mr. Kirkham is responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mactung Project and directly related information in this presentation - see technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada," with effective date July 28, 2023. Fireweed Technical Reports can be found at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

Notes