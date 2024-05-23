TSX-V:FWZ
CRITICAL METALS
FOR GENERATIONS
Corporate Presentation - May 2024
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
PEA Cautionary Note
Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature; it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional work is needed to upgrade these mineral resources to mineral reserves.
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company, Macpass and Mactung Projects that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors, including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company's prospectus dated May 9, 2017, and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
NI 43-101 Qualified Persons
Dr. Jack Milton P.Geo., VP Geology, Fireweed Metals and a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the technical information in this presentation. Leon McGarry, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist for CSA Global Canada Geosciences Ltd. is independent of Fireweed Metals. and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian NI 43-101. Mr. McGarry is responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Macpass Project and directly related information in this presentation - see "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Watson Lake and Mayo Mining Districts Yukon Territory, Canada" February 23, 2018. Michael Makarenko, P.Eng., Project Manager for JDS Energy and Mining, Inc., is independent of Fireweed Metals. and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian NI 43-101. Mr. Makarenko is responsible for the PEA results for the Macpass Project and directly related information in this presentation - see Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Macmillan Pass Project Yukon Territory Canada" July 9, 2018. Garth Kirkham, P.Geo., of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. is independent of Fireweed Metals and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian NI 43-
101. Mr. Kirkham is responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mactung Project and directly related information in this presentation - see technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada," with effective date July 28, 2023. Fireweed Technical Reports can be found at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.
Notes
- References to relative size and grade of the Mactung resources and Macpass resources in comparison to other tungsten and zinc deposits elsewhere in the world, respectively, are based on review of the Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence Capital IQ database.
Why Critical Metals?
Why Fireweed?
Coming Bull Market
Massive Global Stimulus
Chronic underinvestment and
Fiscal stimulus will focus on
protracted bear market has
infrastructure, bullish for zinc
left cupboard bare
We're leveraging our local and regional knowledge to create a new world-class critical metals district in Yukon, Canada
Best-in-Class Projects
Macpass and Mactung have the grade, scale, economics and upside potential
Strong Backers, Cashed Up
Teck, Lundins, others have invested, projects getting recognition they deserve
Critical Metals Essential
Geopolitical conflict and resource nationalism are fueling Western critical metals focus
Catalysts Coming
Resource update and economic studies, all due in next few months
CRITICAL METALS FOR GENERATIONS
MP
GP
Tungsten is an extremely versatile metal, essential for industrial applications in the following sectors :
▪
Automotive parts
▪ Boring and cutting equipment
▪
Aerospace & Defense
▪
Logging and mining
▪
Industrial machinery
▪
Electrical and electronics
▪
Drilling
appliances
Zinc's unique properties make it an essential metal for everyday life. Zinc plays a crucial role in:
▪
Renewable Energy
▪
Healthcare
▪
Transportation
▪
Infrastructure
▪
Food Security
▪
Industrial Applications
▪
Energy Storage
▪
Electronics
MTW
Tungsten
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
MPMT
GP
MACPASS PROJECT
- One of the world's largest high-grade undeveloped zinc projects*
- Newly discovered Boundary zone delivering best-in-class drill results
- Resource update including Boundary inaugural resource due in Q2 2024
MACTUNG PROJECT
- World's largest high-grade tungsten deposit*
- Environmental Assessment complete, clear path to production
- Ongoing project optimizations , explore government support for critical metals projects
- PEA due Q2 2024
GAYNA PROJECT
- Exceptional exploration potential for zinc, germanium, gallium, lead, and silver
- Transformational new deposit model supported by geophysics ready for drill testing
- Acquired via low-cost staking, high potential for new discoveries
* - see Notes, Cautionary Statement,
* - see Notes, Cautionary Statement
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
As of April 30, 2024
Lundin Trust
19.3%
Other
Larry
47.5%
Childress
12.8%
Teck
Resources
8.1%
Ibaera Capital
Board & Management
6.6%
5.6%
Shares Outstanding
148,382,269
Shares Issuable Under
11,900,800
Stock Option Plan
Performance Shares
3,700,000
Agents Warrants
44,785
Investor Warrants
0
Fully Diluted
164,027,854
LEADERSHIP
John Robins
Chairman
- Great Bear Royalties - Founder & Chairman, $200M exit
- Great Bear Resources - $1.8B exit
- Kaminak Gold - Founder & Executive Chairman, $520M exit
- Discovery Group - Principal, Winner of AMEBC's Murray
Pezim Award in 2018 and 2022, and H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award in 2008
Peter Hemstead
Director and Interim President & CEO
- Bluestone Resources Ltd. - CEO
- Capstone Mining Corp. - Senior Executive
- Huron University - B.A. Economics, Finance
- CPA - 25 years
MANAGEMENT
Cindy Chiang
Jack Milton
Alex Campbell
Moira Cruickshanks
Kelly Bateman
Penny Johnson
CFO
VP Geology
VP Corp. Development
VP Technical Services
VP Studies
Corporate Secretary
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Adrian Rothwell
Marcus Chalk
Peter Hemstead
Jill Donaldson
Patrick Downey
Paul Harbidge
Adam Lundin
ACCREDITEX
Gencap Mining -
Bluestone Resources -
IWJ Law - Principal
Orezone Gold - CEO
Faraday Copper -
Strategic Advisor
Technologies Inc. - CFO
Principal
CEO
President, CEO & Director
PROJECT LOCATIONS & EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE
Macpass (Zn-Pb-Ag)
& Mactung (W) Projects
>950 km2 land package
Projects are accessible via road and existing airstrip at site
Gayna (Zn-Pb-Ag)
Project
New zinc exploration project with intriguing potential and significant mineralization
Railhead
Deep-sea port with access to Asia
Trail Smelter
PROGRESS & CATALYSTS
COMPLETED 2023
- +$50M raised
- Acquisition of Mactung finalized
- Updated resource for Mactung
- Largest drill campaign at Macpass with >22,500 m
- Expanded Boundary Zone
- Expanded camp and facilities, increasing operational capacity and operating window
- Gayna ground and geophysical validation and drill target generation
UPCOMING 2024
- Updated Macpass Mineral Resource Estimate
- Mactung PEA
- 2024 program in the planning stage for Macpass, Mactung and Gayna, which may include:
- Step-outsat Tom, Jason and Boundary Zone
- Generative work across the Macpass property
- Potential drill program at Gayna
Macpass Project
Overview
We respectfully acknowledge that the Macpass Project is located on the Traditional Territories of the
Kaska Dena Nation and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun.
