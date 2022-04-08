Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8076   TW0008076001

FIRICH ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.

(8076)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-06
29.95 TWD   -1.32%
03/23FIRICH ENTERPRISES : Impairment loss on investments- Oriental Regent Ltd. by applying IAS No.36
PU
03/23FIRICH ENTERPRISES : Announcement of consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 approved by the Board of Directors
PU
03/23FIRICH ENTERPRISES : Announcement of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Firich Enterprises : International increases new loan of funds more than NT$10 million, and reaches 2% or more of the company's net worth

04/08/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FIRICH ENTERPRISES CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 16:45:47
Subject 
 Firich International increases new loan
of funds more than NT$10 million, and reaches 2%
or more of the company's net worth
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Crimson Technology(Shanghai) Inc.(Crimson)
(2)the subsidiary of Firich International Co., Ltd.(3)$479,735
(4)$143,125(5)$143,125(6)Yes(7)$286,250(8)For Crimson's operating capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):(1)NA(2)$0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):(1)$534,693(2)-$209,163
5.Method of calculation of interest:NA
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)NA(2)Depends on the operating result of Crimson
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):$356,761
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:9.95%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:Firich International Co., Ltd.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Firich Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 08:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
