Firich Enterprises : To comply with the pandemic prevention policies of local government, Subsidiaries in Shanghai area resume operation
06/01/2022 | 01:42am EDT
FIRICH ENTERPRISES CO.,LTD.
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
2.Company name:Crimson Technology(Shanghai) Inc.(Crimson)
and other 100% owned subsidiaries located in Shanghai area
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:the subsidiaries obtained the approval
from the local government in China to resume
operation on 06/01.
6.Countermeasures:The Company cooperates with the local
government's Covid-19 Policy to take measures to respond to
the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:n.a.
