  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8076   TW0008076001

FIRICH ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.

(8076)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-30
29.95 TWD   +2.22%
News 
All News

Firich Enterprises : To comply with the pandemic prevention policies of local government, Subsidiaries in Shanghai area resume operation

06/01/2022 | 01:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FIRICH ENTERPRISES CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 13:31:55
Subject 
 To comply with the pandemic prevention policies
of local government, Subsidiaries in Shanghai area
resume operation
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
2.Company name:Crimson Technology(Shanghai) Inc.(Crimson)
and other 100% owned subsidiaries located in Shanghai area
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:the subsidiaries obtained the approval
from the local government in China to resume
operation on 06/01.
6.Countermeasures:The Company cooperates with the local
government's Covid-19 Policy to take measures to respond to
the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:n.a.

Disclaimer

Firich Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRICH ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
01:42aFIRICH ENTERPRISES : To comply with the pandemic prevention policies of local government, ..
PU
05/11Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Distribution for 2021
CI
05/11Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/08FIRICH ENTERPRISES : International increases new loan of funds more than NT$10 million, an..
PU
03/23FIRICH ENTERPRISES : Impairment loss on investments- Oriental Regent Ltd. by applying IAS ..
PU
03/23FIRICH ENTERPRISES : Announcement of consolidated financial statements for the year ended ..
PU
03/23FIRICH ENTERPRISES : Announcement of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/23Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
02/24FIRICH ENTERPRISES : The Company's subsidiary, TIGA GAMING,requested by the prosecutor to ..
PU
02/14FIRICH ENTERPRISES : Correct the information on monetary loans extended to others filed on..
PU
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 7 923 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart FIRICH ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FIRICH ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Che Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Ying Fu Lai Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Hong Te Lue Independent Director
Chun Hsi Huang Independent Director
Ching Yueh Fang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRICH ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-15.87%273
HP INC.3.11%40 913
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-11.73%37 362
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-1.08%20 282
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.06%18 191
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-15.29%11 878