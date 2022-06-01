Firich Enterprises : To comply with the pandemic prevention policies of local government, Subsidiaries in Shanghai area resume operation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01 2.Company name:Crimson Technology(Shanghai) Inc.(Crimson) and other 100% owned subsidiaries located in Shanghai area 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:the subsidiaries obtained the approval from the local government in China to resume operation on 06/01. 6.Countermeasures:The Company cooperates with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to take measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:n.a.