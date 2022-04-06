Firm Capital Mortgage Investment : Annual 2021 Report

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to report to you on the 2021 results for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation").

Managing risk and maintaining a strong balance sheet is our main priority. We mitigate risk by maintaining a diversified portfolio that has the majority of the investments shared with other investor partners. We are continually monitoring all markets and rebalancing the portfolio to reflect the current environment and market conditions. In 2021, we were able to generate dividends to Shareholders of $0.948 per share, while maintaining our loan loss provision at 1% of the Corporation's investment portfolio.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation declared dividends totaling $0.948 per share versus $0.944 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. The December 2021 special dividend was 1.2 cents per share.

Income and profit (referred to herein as "Profit") for year ended December 31, 2021, of $29,985,385 represents approximately a 13.8% increase compared to $26,353,473 reported for the year ended December 31, 2020. Basic weighted average profit per share for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $0.950, which is 4.1% higher compared to the $0.913 per share reported for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Corporation's Investment Portfolio at December 31, 2021 totaled $642.5 million (before impairment provision) consisting of 224 separate investments. The average interest rate on the Corporation's investments at December 31, 2021 was 7.91% per annum.

In 2021, the Investment Portfolio repayments totaled $432.0 million, with new investments during the year totaling $515.5 million. This turn is the key to our investment approach and demonstrates the short term bridge financing nature of the portfolio.

We encourage Shareholders to read the Management Discussion and Analysis in this report and our Outlook for 2022.

ELI DADOUCH

RYAN LIM

President, Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

OUR BUSINESS

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") is a non-bank lender, investing predominantly in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments. The Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Mortgage investment corporations are able to have no income tax payable provided that they satisfy the requirements in subsection 130.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Corporation's primary investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of dividends from the Corporation's investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives by pursuing a strategy of investing in loans in select niche real estate markets that are under-serviced by larger financial institutions.

The Corporation's more specific objective is to hold an investment portfolio that:

(i) is widely diversified across many investments;

(ii) is concentrated in first mortgages;

(iii) reduces exposure as a result of participation in various loan syndicates; and

(iv) is primarily short-term in nature.

Firm Capital Corporation (the "Mortgage Banker") is the Corporation's mortgage banker and acts as the Corporation's loan originator, underwriter, servicer, and syndicator. The Corporation's affairs are administered by FC Treasury Management Inc. (the "Corporation Manager").

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and a Share Purchase Plan (collectively, with the DRIP, the "Plans") that are available to its shareholders. The Plans allow participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") and grant participants the right to purchase additional Shares. Shareholders who wish to enroll or who would like further information about the Plans should contact Investor Relations at (416) 635-0221.

Additional information on the Corporation, its Plans, and its investment portfolio is available on the Corporation's web site atwww.firmcapital.com. Additional information about the Corporation, including its Annual Information Form ("AIF"), can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

The Corporation's investment portfolio (the "Investment Portfolio") has continued to revolve in 2021 with significant investment repayments and new fundings. Management's position continues to be that we will turn the Investment Portfolio, if need be, at lower interest rates to ensure we originate solid investments. During the year ended December 31, 2021, new fundings and discharges of investments were $516 million and $432 million respectively (2020 - $399 million and $321 million).

In 2022, the Corporation expects to revolve the Investment Portfolio selectively, with an investment policy of holding a hard line on acceptable exposure levels, borrower quality and warranted interest rate pricing. There are no assurances on achievable new lending interest rates or portfolio size as the primary focus is on security. The Mortgage Banker continues to reject a significant number of potential investments that do not meet our investment criteria and risk tolerance.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Corporation has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, as its basis of financial reporting. The Corporation's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar.

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated as of March 8, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation and the notes thereto as at, and for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, as well as the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis, including the section on "Risks and Uncertainties", and each of our quarterly reports for 2021 and 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

NET INCOME

For the three months ended December 31, 2021 net income increased by 5.7% to $7,734,278 as compared to $7,318,366 reported for the same period in 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021 net income increased by 13.8% to $29,985,385 as compared to $26,353,473 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.234 (2020 - $0.249). Basic weighted average earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $0.950 (2020 - $0.913).

Diluted weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.223 (2020 - $0.247). Diluted weighted average earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $0.942 (2020 - $0.909).

REVENUES

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased by 11.3% to $13,046,022 as compared to $11,719,759 reported for the same period in 2020. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by 8.4% to $47,904,954 as compared to $44,176,297 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily a result of (i) higher interest income due to a larger average Investment Portfolio size (the portfolio size was on average $46 million higher in 2021, a relative increase of 15% over 2020), offset by a decrease in average interest rate and (ii) an increase in fee income and other income of $942,161.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

The Corporation's Investment Portfolio increased by $83.5 million to $642,531,533 as at December 31, 2021, in comparison to $559,007,922 as at December 31, 2020 (in each case, gross of impairment allowance and fair value adjustment). The allowance for impairment and fair value adjustment as of December 31, 2021 was $5,750,000 (December 31, 2020 allowance for impairment only - $5,609,000).

RETURN ON EQUITY

The Corporation continues to exceed its yield objective of producing a return on shareholders' equity in excess of 400 basis points over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield. Income for the year ended December 31, 2021, represented a return on total shareholders' equity (based on the month end average total shareholders' equity in the year) of 8.46%, representing a return on total shareholders' equity of 771 basis points per annum over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield of 0.75%. The above return on total shareholders' equity is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. This non-IFRS measure provides useful information to the Corporation's shareholders as it provides a measure of return generated on the Corporation's equity base.

CAPITAL RAISING ACTIVITIES

In September 2021, the Corporation completed a public offering on a bought deal basis of 46,000 5.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures for gross proceeds of $46 million on September 30, 2028. In November 2021, the Corporation along with certain shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") completed the sale on a bought deal basis, of a total of 1,936,000 common shares of the Corporation (the "Shares") at a price of $14.85 per Share with 1,466,600 Shares issued from treasury by the Corporation for gross proceeds of approximately $22 million (the "Treasury Offering") and 470,000 Shares sold by the Selling Shareholders for aggregate gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of approximately $7 million. Subsequent to year end, in January 2022, the Corporation completed a public offering on a bought deal basis of 43,700 5.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures for gross proceeds of $43.7 million for maturity on March 31, 2029. The net proceeds from the debenture offerings and Treasury Offering were used to repay bank indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

The Corporation's Investment Portfolio was $642,531,533 as at December 31, 2021 (net of the allowance for impairment of $3,150,000 and fair value loss adjustment of $2,600,000) and was $559,007,922 as at December 31, 2020 (net of the allowance for impairment of $5,609,000 and a nil fair value adjustment). On December 31, 2021, the Investment Portfolio comprised of 224 investments (183 as at December 31, 2020). The average gross investment size was approximately $2.9 million, with 20 investments individually exceeding $7.5 million. As at December 31, 2020, 23 of the 183 investments exceeded $7.5 million.

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Total Amount

Total Amount

Mortgage Amount $0 - $2,500,000 $2,500,001 - $5,000,000 $5,000,001 - $7,500,000 $7,500,001 +

Number

(before provision)

% of PortfolioNumber

(before provision)

% of Portfolio

% Change

150 $139,782,051

Total Investments

42 12 20 224

150,290,014

71,395,108 281,064,360 $642,531,533

21.8% 23.4% 11.1% 43.7% 100%

130 $ 124,049,075

22.2% 12.7%

22 8 23 183

81,408,128 50,790,465 302,760,253 $ 559,007,922

14.6% 84.6%

9.1% 40.6%

54.1% (7.2%)

100%

14.9%

Less: Impairment allowance Less: Fair value adjustment Investment Portfolio

(3,150,000)

(5,609,000)

(2,600,000) $636,781,533

- $ 553,398,922

15.1%

Unadvanced committed funds under the existing Investment Portfolio amounted to $116 million as at December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - $108 million).

The allocation of the Investment Portfolio between the six main investment categories (as well as the weighted average interest rate) is as follows:

December 31, 2021

W.A Interest

Investment Categories Conventional First Mortgages Conventional Non-First Mortgages Related Debt Investments

Rate

Outstanding amount

% of Portfolio

W.A Interest

7.67% $471,593,004

8.28%

53,002,813

8.76%

81,226,107

Debtor In Possession Loan Non-Conventional Mortgages Discounted Debt Investments* Total Investments

8.46%

24,260,000

73.4% 8.2% 12.7% 3.8%

8.91% - 7.91%

12,377,894

1.9% 10.83% 7,378,000

71,715 $642,531,533

0.0% 100%

Less: Impairment allowance Less: Fair value adjustment Investment Portfolio

(3,150,000)

(2,600,000) $636,781,533

8.10% $ 396,063,172 8.75% 39,441,874 8.57% 110,915,226 December 31, 2020 Outstanding % of amount Portfolio % Change 70.9% 19.1% 7.1% 34.4% 19.8% (26.8%) - - 1.3% 67.8% 0.9% (98.6%) 100% 14.9% 15.1%

Rate

-

-

- 5,209,650

8.20%

$

559,007,922 (5,609,000)

-

$

553,398,922

*The yield on Discounted Debt Investments will be determined upon final repayment of the investments.

The related debt investments category is a basket of investments that are all participating in debt investments to a variety of third-party borrowers. Such debt investments are not secured by mortgage charges, and instead have other forms of security or recourse.

A debtor in possession loan ("DIP Loan"), is a loan obtained by an insolvent debtor while that debtor is restructuring its business under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada). A DIP Loan has "super-priority" security on the assets of the debtor company awarded by the court.

The $83.5 million increase in the Investment Portfolio (before the allowance for impairment and fair value adjustments) was mainly due to the significant increase in the amount of the conventional first mortgages, along with increases in conventional non-first mortgages, non-conventional mortgages and a debtor in possession loan offset by a decrease in related debt investments and discounted debt investments. During 2021, new investment funding was $515.5 million