OUR BUSINESS

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") is a non-bank lender, investing predominantly in short- term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments. The Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Mortgage investment corporations are able to have no income tax payable provided that they satisfy the requirements in subsection 130.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Corporation's primary investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of dividends from the Corporation's investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives by pursuing a strategy of investing in loans in select niche real estate markets that are under- serviced by larger financial institutions.

The Corporation's more specific objective is to hold an investment portfolio that:

is widely diversified across many investments; is concentrated in first mortgages; reduces exposure as a result of participation in various loan syndicates; and is primarily short-term in nature.

Firm Capital Corporation (the "Mortgage Banker") is the Corporation's mortgage banker and acts as the Corporation's loan originator, underwriter, servicer, and syndicator. The Corporation's affairs are administered by FC Treasury Management Inc. (the "Corporation Manager").

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and a Share Purchase Plan (collectively, with the DRIP, the "Plans") that are available to its shareholders. The Plans allow participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") and grant participants the right to purchase additional Shares. Shareholders who wish to enroll or who would like further information about the Plans should contact Investor Relations at (416) 635-0221.

Additional information on the Corporation, its Plans, and its investment portfolio is available on the Corporation's web site at www.firmcapital.com. Additional information about the Corporation, including its Annual Information Form ("AIF"), can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

OUTLOOK

In 2023, the Corporation expects to revolve the Investment Portfolio selectively as there are no assurances on maintaining a stable portfolio size as the primary focus is on security and preservation of capital. The Mortgage Banker continues to reject a significant number of potential investments that do not meet the Corporation's investment criteria and risk tolerance. Active portfolio management will be key during the year with expected unpredictable market conditions.

The Corporation increased its allowance for impairment and fair value loss by $6.3 million, to a total of $16.5 million, while generating earnings per share of $0.50 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. It is Management's and the Board's view that building up loan loss reserves during the year, in the face of the market uncertainty, is a prudent risk management practice. Throughout the current year, Management will continue to assess the performance of the Investment Portfolio and market conditions in assessing the allowance for the impairment (both the general and specific provisions). The focus is on building a strong balance sheet.

At June 30, 2023, the Investment Portfolio consisted of 82% of conventional first mortgages, with 52% maturing in 2023. The Corporation continues to participate in new investments on a disciplined basis with conservative underwriting on real estate in large urban centers.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Corporation has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, as its basis of financial reporting. The Corporation's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar.

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated as of August 2, 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Corporation and the notes thereto as at, and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, as well as the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis, including the section on "Risks and Uncertainties", and each of our quarterly reports for 2023 and 2022.