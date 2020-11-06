MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation FC CA3183231024 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION (FC) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/06 11:13:15 am 12.36 CAD +0.49% 11:15a FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT : Q3 2020 Report PU 11/05 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Q3/2020 Results and Board of Directors Changes AQ 10/29 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Firm Capital Mortgage Investment : Q3 2020 Report 0 11/06/2020 | 11:15am EST Send by mail :

FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION CAPITAL PRESERVATION • DISCIPLINED INVESTING REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS THIRD QUARTER SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION CAPITAL PRESERVATION • DISCIPLINED INVESTING MD&A MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THIRD QUARTER SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OUR BUSINESS Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") is a non-bank lender, investing predominantly in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments. The Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Mortgage investment corporations are able to have no income tax payable provided that they satisfy the requirements in subsection 130.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Corporation's primary investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of dividends from the Corporation's investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives by pursuing a strategy of investing in loans in select niche real estate markets that are under-serviced by larger financial institutions. The Corporation's more specific objective is to hold an investment portfolio that: is widely diversified across many investments; is concentrated in first mortgages; reduces exposure as a result of participation in various loan syndicates; and is primarily short-term in nature. Firm Capital Corporation (the "Mortgage Banker") is the Corporation's mortgage banker and acts as the Corporation's loan originator, underwriter, servicer, and syndicator. The Corporation's affairs are administered by FC Treasury Management Inc. (the "Corporation Manager"). The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and a Share Purchase Plan (collectively, with the DRIP, the "Plans") that are available to its shareholders. The Plans allow participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") and grant participants the right to purchase additional Shares. Shareholders who wish to enroll or who would like further information about the Plans should contact Investor Relations at (416) 635-0221. Additional information on the Corporation, its Plans, and its investment portfolio is available on the Corporation's web site at www.firmcapital.com. Additional information about the Corporation, including its Annual Information Form ("AIF"), can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK The Corporation's investment portfolio (the "Investment Portfolio") has continued to revolve with significant investment repayments. The continuing objective is to revolve the portfolio into new investments that reflect the potential for changes in market conditions. Further, we have been stating that we would turn the Investment Portfolio, if need be, at lower interest rates to ensure we originate solid investments. The three reductions in the Bank of Canada policy rate in March and the corresponding reduction in Bank Prime have reduced Investment Portfolio interest rates and contributed to a decline in the Corporation's interest revenue. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting economic downturn on the Investment Portfolio and the Corporation. One of the most significant impacts to date has been a reduction in the portfolio average interest rate (resulting from the drop in bank prime, decreasing some of our floating rate investments) resulting in a decline in interest income earned by the Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Corporation. It is difficult to predict movements in the average interest rate going forward as it will depend on the rates available on new investments as they arise. There have been no material signs of deterioration in the Investment Portfolio to date. Borrower repayment performance has remained consistent with pre-COVID-19 performance and no payment deferral arrangements have been implemented. The Corporation's investment underwriting and loan management team at the Mortgage Banker have been together since the Corporation went public in 1999 and have worked together since the 1990's real estate recession. This management team has over 23 years of experience of working together, in dealing with risk mitigation, collections, and underwriting. Since going public, management has stuck to its stated policy, that our one objective of "Protecting Shareholders Equity" first. We have always stated our focus is on having a strong balance sheet and we would never grow for the sake of growth. At September 30, 2020, the Corporation's loan arrears are not materially different from pre-COVID balances and, to date, we have not experienced defaults attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we address this market, we are looking for opportunities. We are reinvesting selectively, with the investment policy of holding a hard line on acceptable exposure levels, sponsor quality and warranted interest rate pricing. There are no assurances on achievable new lending interest rates as the primary focus is on security, not yield. The Mortgage Banker continues to reject a significant number of potential investments that don't meet our investment criteria and risk tolerance. BASIS OF PRESENTATION The Corporation has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, as its basis of financial reporting. The Corporation's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar. The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated as of November 5, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Corporation and the notes thereto as at, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, as well as the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis, including the section on "Risk and Uncertainties", and each of the quarterly reports for 2020 and 2019. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 2 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS INCOME For the three months ended September 30, 2020, income decreased to $5,931,168 as compared to $7,687,174 reported for the same period in 2019. Excluding the non-recuring,non-cash share- based compensation expense of $901,497 recorded in the current quarter, adjusted income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6,832,665, which is in line with the reported income for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $6,867,497. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, income decreased to $19,035,107 (excluding share-based compensation expense $19,936,601) as compared to $21,323,068 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $0.207 (2019 - $0.273). Excluding share-based compensation expense, as outlined above, the basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.238, which is in line with the reported basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $0.239. Basic weighted average profit per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.664. Excluding share-based compensation expense, as outlined above, the basic weighted average profit per share was $0.696 compared to the $0.771 per share reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Diluted weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $0.207 (2019 - 0.260). Diluted weighted average earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.663 (2019 - $0.745). REVENUES Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by 12.5% to $10,691,993 as compared to $12,226,329 reported for the same period in 2019. The decrease is mainly a result of (i) lower interest income due to a smaller average portfolio size and a lower weighted average portfolio interest rate during the current period over the comparable period in 2019, and Other income lower by $294,916, this relates to certain fees and interest generated and the timing of such income is not necessarily consistent in each period. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by 10.6% to $32,456,538 as compared to $36,302,088 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in the Bank Prime rate during March 2020 decreased the weighted average interest rate of the Corporation's Investment Portfolio. Several of the Corporation's mortgage investments have interest rates based on Bank Prime. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 3 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO The Corporation's Investment Portfolio increased by $25.7 million to $506.6 million as at September 30, 2020, in comparison to $480.9 million as at December 31, 2019 (in each case, gross of impairment provision). The impairment provision as at September 30, 2020 was $5.58 million (December 2019 - $5.48 million). The Investment Portfolio was also higher than the September 30, 2019 balance (of $467.4 million) by $39.2 million. There was a strong level of new investment funding during the first nine months of 2020 in the amount of $269.8 million (2019 - $167.4 million), while repayments during the period were $244.1 million (2019 - $221.0 million), resulting in an increase to the Investment Portfolio size during the nine months period. RETURN ON EQUITY The Corporation continues to exceed its yield objective of producing a return on shareholders' equity in excess of 400 basis points over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield. Income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 represented an annualized return on shareholders' equity (based on the month end average shareholders' equity in the quarter) of 7.44%, representing a return on shareholders' equity of 722 basis points per annum over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield of 0.22%. INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO The Corporation's Investment Portfolio was $501,041,438 as at September 30, 2020 (net of the provision for impairment of $5,579,000) and was $475,445,143 as at December 31, 2019 (net of the provision for impairment of $5,480,000), as at September 30, 2019 the Investment Portfolio was $461,875,815 (net of provision for impairment of $5,480,000). On September 30, 2020, the Investment Portfolio was comprised of 182 investments (196 as at December 31, 2019). The average gross investment size was approximately $2.8 million, with 21 investments individually exceeding $7.5 million. As at September 30, 2020, 133 of the 182 investments were individually less than $2.5 million. September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total Amount % of Total Amount % of % Mortgage Amount Number (before provision) Portfolio Number (before provision) Portfolio Change $0 - $2,500,000 133 $ 134,180,119 26.5% 151 $ 148,256,833 30.8% (9.5%) $2,500,001 - $5,000,000 22 66,371,301 13.1% 21 70,373,853 14.6% (5.7%) $5,000,001 - $7,500,000 6 49,241,263 9.7% 7 48,279,560 10.0% . 2.0% $7,500,001 + 21 256,827,755 50.7% 17 214,014,898 44.5% 20.0% Total Investments 182 $ 506,620,438 100% 196 $ 480,925,143 100% 5.3% Less: Impairment Allowance (5,579,000) (5,480,000) Investment Portfolio $ 501,041,438 $ 475,445,143 5.38% Unadvanced committed funds under the existing Investment Portfolio amounted to $118 million as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019- $108 million). Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 4 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The allocation of the Investment Portfolio between the five main investment categories (as well as the weighted average interest rate) is as follows: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Investment Categories W.A Interest Rate Outstanding % of amount Portfolio W.A Interest Rate Outstanding % of % amount Portfolio Change Conventional First Mortgages 8.20% $ 361,951,207 71.4% 8.32% $ 334,859,014 69.6% 8.1% Conventional Non-First Mortgages 8.91% 33,636,362 6.6% 8.84% 42,337,892 8.8% (20.6%) Related Debt Investments 8.75% 98,680,219 19.5% 9.45% 95,532,087 19.9% 3.3% Discounted Debt Investments* - 5,352,650 1.1% - 5,378,150 1.1% (0.5%) Non-Conventional Mortgages 11.00% 7,000,000 1.4% 8.52% 2,818,000 0.6% 148.4% Total Investments 8.31% $ 506,620,438 100% 8.49% $ 480,925,143 100% Less: Impairment Allowance (5,579,000) (5,480,000) Investment Portfolio $ 501,041,438 $ 475,445,143 5.4% * The yield on Discounted Debt Investments will be determined upon final repayment of the investments. The $25.7 million increase in the Investment Portfolio (before the provision for impairment) was mainly due to the increase in the amount of the conventional first mortgages category, related debt investments and non-conventional mortgages, offset by a decrease in conventional non- first mortgages, and a marginal decrease in discounted debt investments. There was a strong level of new investment funding during the first nine months of 2020 in the amount of $269.8 million (2019 - $167.4 million), and repayments were $244.1 million (2019 - $221.0 million), resulting in an increase to the Investment Portfolio size. Conventional first mortgages increased by 8.1% and represented 71.4% of the Investment Portfolio as at September 30, 2020 (69.6% as at December 31, 2019). Conventional non-first mortgages decreased by 20.6% and represented 6.6% of the Investment Portfolio at September 30, 2020 (8.8% as at December 31, 2019). Related debt investments increased by 3.3% and represented 19.5% of the Investment Portfolio as at September 30, 2020 (19.9% as at December 31, 2019). Discounted debt investments decreased by 0.5% and represented 1.1% of the Investment Portfolio, as at September 30, 2020 (1.1% as at December 31, 2019). Non- conventional mortgages increased by 148.4% and represented 1.4% of the Investment Portfolio as at September 30, 2020 (0.6% as at December 31, 2019), as result of funding one new loan in this category in the first quarter of 2020. The related debt investment category is a basket of investments that are all participating in debt investments to a variety of third-party borrowers. Such debt investments are not secured by mortgage charges, and instead have other forms of security or recourse. The weighted average face interest rate on the Corporation's Investment Portfolio was 8.31% per annum as at September 30, 2020, compared to 8.49% per annum as at December 31, 2019, and 8.53% at September 30, 2019. During March 2020, the Bank of Canada lowered its target for the overnight bank rate three times, which resulted in a reduction in Bank Prime. The weighted average portfolio rate is impacted by changes in the Bank Prime and has trended lower as a result. Several of the Corporation's mortgage investments have interest rates based on Bank Prime. The provision for impairment is $5,579,000 as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $5,480,000), of which $4,360,000 (December 31, 2019 - $5,084,000) represents the total amount of management's estimate of the shortfall between the investment balances and the estimated Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 5 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS recoverable amount from the security under the specific loans. As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation carries a collective provision balance of $1,219,000 (December 31, 2019 - $396,000). The allocation of the Investment Portfolio between its eight property types is as follows: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total Amount % of Total Amount % of % Property Type (before provision) Portfolio Number (before provision) Portfolio Change Construction Mortgages 53 $ 103,613,244 20.5% 62 $ 109,565,010 22.8% (5.4%) Single Family 51 65,080,102 12.8% 60 70,222,853 14.6% (7.3%) Land 36 154,214,217 30.4% 39 142,171,487 29.6% 8.5% Condo/Including multi unit condo loans 7 17,611,120 3.5% 3 27,267,000 5.7% (35.4%) Multi Family Resi Mortgages 7 35,747,610 7.1% 5 20,770,261 4.3% 72.1% Industrial 4 8,614,598 1.7% 2 2,465,518 0.5% 249.4% Related Debt Investments 13 98,680,219 19.5% 17 95,532,086 19.9% 3.3% Other 11 23,059,328 4.6% 8 12,930,928 2.7% 78.3% 182 $ 506,620,438 100% 196 $ 480,925,143 100% 5.3% The Corporation continues to focus its lending into core markets that can be monitored closely during evolving economic conditions, with a strong focus on Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the value of the Investment Portfolio that is secured by properties outside of Ontario is 13.7%, compared to 7.1% as at December 31, 2019. September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Geographic Segment Number Total Amount % of Number Total Amount % of Change Greater Toronto Area 118 $ 290,936,091 71.4% 136 $ 314,459,608 81.7% (7.5%) Non-GTA Ontario 33 60,915,990 14.9% 28 43,591,476 11.3% 39.7% Quebec 12 14,389,751 3.5% 9 10,350,127 2.7% 39.0% Alberta 2 24,980,000 6.1% 2 4,000,000 1.0% 524.5% Saskatchewan 2 10,694,649 2.6% 2 10,556,355 2.7% 1.3% British Columbia 1 4,416,666 1.1% - - (34.0%) United States 1 1,607,072 0.4% 2 2,435,491 0.6% Mortgage Investment Portfolio 169 $ 407,940,219 100% 179 $ 385,393,057 100% Related Debt Investments 13 98,680,219 17 95,532,087 182 $ 506,620,438 196 $ 480,925,144 The allocation of the Investment Portfolio between the underlying security types, is as follows: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total Amount % of Total Amount % of % Underlying Security Type Number (before provision) Portfolio Number (before provision) Portfolio Change Residential 151 $ 341,796,727 67.5% 168 $ 333,754,669 69.4% 2.4% Commercial 18 66,143,492 13.1% 11 51,638,387 10.7% 28.1% Related Debt Investments 13 98,680,219 19.5% 17 95,532,087 19.9% 3.3% 182 $ 506,620,438 100% 196 $ 480,925,143 100% 5.3% The residential category includes mortgages on single family dwellings, residential condominiums, residential land, residential construction, and multifamily residential. The Corporation's strategy is to mitigate loan loss risk by focusing on those areas of mortgage lending that have historically withstood market corrections and retained their underlying real estate asset value while limiting its exposure to those real estate asset classes that do not. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 6 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The weighted average loan to value ratio on conventional mortgages (being the combined conventional first and conventional non-first mortgages) is approximately 60% based on the appraisals obtained at the time of funding each mortgage loan. Included in conventional first mortgages is one United States ("US") dollar denominated investment (at amortized cost) of $1,607,072 (US$1,204,792) (December 31, 2019 - two US dollar denominated investments of $2,435,491 (US$1,875,186)). Included in related debt investments (classified as fair value through profit and loss "FVTPL") are four US dollar denominated investments totaling $17,446,147 (US$13,079,051), (December 31, 2019 - four US dollar denominated investments totaling $16,726,003 (US$12,878,043)). These investments are a participation by the Corporation in limited partnerships that have provided equity to real estate entities in the US. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, income recorded on the US investments (at amortized cost and FVTPL) was $442,092 (US$334,996), (2019 - $325,053 (US$246,076)). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, income recorded on the US investments (at amortized cost and FVTPL) was $1,489,231 (US$1,087,932), (2019 - $953,247 (US$718,490)). These amounts are included in interest and fees income. Related debt investments (classified as FVTPL) as at September 30, 2020 also included two Canadian investments (December 31, 2019 - two Canadian investments) totaling $18,325,000 (December 31, 2019 - $18,325,000). The Investment Portfolio as at September 30, 2020 had four investments with balances totaling $10,250,068 (December 31, 2019 - six investments with balances totaling $12,903,309) with contractual interest arrears greater than 60 days past due amounting to $657,944 (December 31, 2019 - $666,620), for which management has determined that no provision for impairment is required (December 31, 2019 - $nil). The Investment Portfolio as at September 30, 2020, includes nine investments totaling $32,161,965 (December 31, 2019 - eleven investments totaling $23,762,758) with maturity dates that are past due and for which no extension or renewal was in place. Four of the nine investments were paid out after September 30, 2020, reducing the balance by $4,091,359 (December 31, 2019 - three investments totaling $3,107,050). Two investments totaling $10,072,400 (December 31, 2019 - three investments totaling $13,034,146) have an allowance against them included in the Corporation's provision for impairment. The remaining three investments with maturity dates that are past due, and for which no extension or renewal was in place, totaling $17,998,206 (December 31, 2019 - five investments totaling $7,621,561) have been determined to not require a provision. As at September 30, 2020, the Investment Portfolio continued to be heavily concentrated in short- term investments, with approximately 83% maturing on or before December 31, 2021. The short- term nature of the portfolio provides the Corporation with the ability to continually revolve the portfolio and adapt to changes in the real estate market. Renewals are offered to borrowers when deemed appropriate. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 7 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The contractual maturity dates of the Investment Portfolio are as follows: September 30, 2020 Total Amount % of Years Number (before provision) Portfolio Balance of 2020 48 $ 132,531,445 26.16% 2021 109 289,322,840 57.11% 2022 21 75,225,237 14.85% 2023 2 6,013,673 1.19% 2024 1 3,382,645 0.67% 2025 1 144,598 0.02% 182 $ 506,620,438 100% A significant number of the Corporation's investments are shared with other syndicate partners, including several members of the Board of Directors and senior management of the Mortgage Banker and/or officers and directors of the Corporation. The Corporation ranks equally with other members of the syndicate as to receipt of principal, interest, and fees. As at September 30, 2020, 139 of the Corporation's 182 investments (investment amount of $440,568,995) are shared with other participants, and 22 of which (investment amount of $108,530,252) the Corporation is a participant for less than 50% percent of the loan amount. Certain members of our Board of Directors and senior management and their related entities co- invested approximately $65 million with the Corporation alongside its Investment Portfolio as at September 30, 2020. The Mortgage Banker services the entire investment in which the Corporation is a participant, on behalf of all participants and except for the case of an investment with a first priority syndicate participant (i.e. loans payable), the Corporation ranks pari passu with other members of the syndicate as to the receipt of principal, interest, and fees. As at September 30, 2020, no investment with first priority syndicate participation was outstanding. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS REVENUES For the three months ended September 30, 2020, revenues decreased by 12.5% to $10,691,993 compared to $12,226,329 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenues decreased by 10.6% to $32,456,538 compared to $36,302,088 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 are broken down as follows: Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020 % Sep. 30, 2019 % % Change Interest $ 10,139,181 94.8% $ 11,285,880 92.3% (10.2%) Commitment & Renewal Fees 530,283 5.0% $ 623,004 5.1% (14.9%) Other Income 22,529 0.2% $ 317,445 2.6% (92.9%) $ 10,691,993 100.0% $ 12,226,329 100.0% -12.5% Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 8 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020 % Sep. 30, 2019 % % Change Interest $ 30,697,332 94.6% $ 34,144,063 94.1% (10.1%) Commitment & Renewal Fees 1,559,319 4.8% $ 1,554,316 4.3% 0.3% Other Income 199,887 0.6% $ 603,708 1.7% (66.9%) $ 32,456,538 100.0% $ 36,302,088 100.0% -10.6% For the three months ended September 30, 2020, interest income was $10,139,181, a decrease of 10.2% over the $11,285,880 reported for the comparable period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, interest income was $30,697,332, a decrease of 10.1% over the $34,144,063 as reported for the same nine months period in 2019. The lower interest income is a result of a smaller average Investment Portfolio size (on average $13 million lower in the third quarter of 2020 versus the third quarter of 2019) and a lower weighted average portfolio interest rate, over the comparable period in 2019. The September 30, 2020 weighted average interest rate was 8.31% versus 8.53% as at September 30, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, commitment and renewal fees were $530,283, a decrease of 14.9% from $623,004 reported for the comparable period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, fee income relating to commitment and renewal fee was $1,559,319 a decrease of 0.3% over the $1,554,316, reported for the same nine months comparable period in 2019. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 other income was $22,529 and $199,887 (September 30, 2019 - $317,446 and $603,708), respectively, and has decreased in comparison over the prior few periods. As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation had deferred commitment fee revenue of $845,839 (December 31, 2019 - $950,377). The Corporation's policy is to recognize commitment fees over the term of the related loan. The unrecognized component of the fees is recorded as deferred revenue on the Corporation's balance sheet. These fees have been received and are not refundable to borrowers. CORPORATION MANAGER SPREAD INTEREST ALLOCATION During the three months ending September 30, 2020, the Corporation Manager received $931,848 (2019 - $902,747), through a spread interest arrangement. The current quarter amount includes additional spread interest to reflect recoveries related to a few mortgages brought current, for which spread interest was not being paid previously. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $2,775,662 (2019 - $2,865,605) was received by the Corporation Manager through the spread interest arrangement. The decrease in the spread interest resulted from the lower average size of the Investment Portfolio over the comparable period in 2019. INTEREST EXPENSE For the three months ended September 30, 2020, interest expense decreased by 17% to $2,428,989 as compared to $2,927,663 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, interest expense decreased by 20.7% to $7,845,316 as compared to $9,899,350 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Corporation's indebtedness was lower during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 over the comparable periods in 2019, primarily as result of (i) the Corporation redeeming its outstanding 4.75% convertible unsecured subordinate debentures on December 20, 2019, totaling Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 9 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS $20,000,000, resulting in lower convertible debenture interest expense and (ii) the lower average size of the Investment Portfolio during the period, which required less borrowing under our credit facility. Interest expense is broken down as follows: Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020 % Sep. 30, 2019 % % Bank Interest Expense $ 212,288 8.7% $ 305,404 10.4% (30.5%) Loan Payable Interest Expense - 0.0% $ 30,751 1.1% (100.0%) Debenture Interest Expense 2,216,701 91.3% $ 2,591,508 88.5% (14.5%) $ 2,428,989 100.0% $ 2,927,663 100.0% (17.0%) Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020 % Sep. 30, 2019 % % Bank Interest Expense $ 754,545 9.6% $ 1,418,482 14.3% (46.8%) Loan Payable Interest Expense 373,663 4.8% $ 385,706 3.9% (3.1%) Debenture Interest Expense 6,717,108 85.6% $ 8,095,161 81.8% (17.0%) $ 7,845,316 100.0% $ 9,899,350 100.0% (20.7%) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (G&A) EXPENSES For the three months ended September 30, 2020, G&A expense was $282,411, compared to $326,587 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 G&A expenses increased by $41,229 to $896,874 compared to $855,645 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. SHARE BASED COMPENSATION On August 14, 2020, the Company granted options to its officers, directors and employees to purchase up to 1,875,000 Shares (2019 - nil) at a price of $11.70 per Share with the expiry date of August 14, 2030. Of the 1,875,000 options granted, 1,700,000 options vested immediately, and the remaining 175,000 options will vest on August 14, 2025. The fair value of the options granted was estimated at $991,093 using the Black-Scholes options pricing model. Total stock options outstanding as at September 30, 2020 are 2,690,000 (December 31, 2019 - 880,000), of which 2,515,000 are exercisable (December 31, 2019 - 880,000). During the first quarter of 2020, 65,000 options were exercised under the stock options plan (2019 - 46,250). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the share-based compensation expense was $901,497 (2019 - $nil). PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT ON INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE The provision for impairment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $216,080 (2019 - $382,158). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the provision for impairment was $1,002,122 (2019 - $1,358,421). Further details are described in the Provision for Impairment section. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 10 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $5,931,168 (2019 - $7,687,174). Net income and comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $19,035,107 (2019 - $21,323,068). Net income and comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes share-based compensation expense in the amount of $901,497, which is a non- cash expense, related to the issuance of stock options in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expense of $901,497 adjusted income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6,832,665, which is in line with the reported income for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $6,867,497 and in line with the dividend amount of $6,716,397 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, represented an annualized return on shareholders' equity (based on the month end average shareholders' equity in the quarter) of 7.44%. This return on shareholders' equity represents 722 basis points per annum over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield of 0.22% and is well in excess of the Corporation's stated target yield objective of 400 basis points per annum over the average one- year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield. The above return on shareholders' equity is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. This non-IFRS measure provides useful information to the Corporation's shareholders as it provides a measure of return generated on the Corporation's equity base. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $0.207 (2019 - $0.273). Basic weighted average earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.664 (2019 - $0.771). Excluding share-based compensation expense of $901,497 the basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.238 , which is in line with the reported basic weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of $0.239. Diluted weighted average earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $0.207 (2019 - 0.260). Diluted weighted average earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.663 (2019 - $0.745). QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION Sep. 30 Jun. 30 Mar. 31 Dec. 31 Sep. 30 Jun. 30 Mar. 31 Dec. 31 ($ in millions except per unit amounts) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Operating revenue $ 10.69 $ 11.21 $ 10.55 $ 11.04 $ 12.23 $ 12.21 $ 11.86 $ 11.53 Interest expense 2.43 2.70 2.72 2.77 2.93 3.37 3.60 3.67 Corporation manager spread interest allocation 0.93 0.98 0.86 0.82 0.90 1.01 0.95 0.99 General & administrative expenses 0.28 0.28 0.33 0.38 0.33 0.28 0.24 0.31 Impairment loss on investment portfolio 0.22 0.38 0.40 0.39 0.38 0.50 0.47 0.46 Income $ 6.83 $ 6.87 $ 6.24 $ 6.68 $ 7.69 $ 7.05 $ 6.60 $ 6.10 Earnings per share - Basic $0.207 $0.239 $0.218 $0.237 $0.273 $0.251 $0.246 $0.233 - Diluted $0.207 $0.237 $0.218 $0.209 $0.260 $0.244 $0.241 $0.231 Dividends per share $0.234 $0.234 $0.234 $0.304 $0.234 $0.234 $0.234 $0.284 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 11 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS DIVIDENDS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation declared dividends on the Shares totaling $6,716,397 and $20,133,662, respectively, or $0.234 and $0.702 per Share versus $6,586,683 and $19,414,352, respectively, or $0.234 and $0.702 per Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The number of Shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 was 28,702,970, compared to 28,148,534 at September 30, 2019. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Cash Flow From Operating Activities $ 22,616,704 $ 23,190,537 (2.5%) (net of cash interest paid) Profit $ 19,035,107 $ 21,323,068 (10.7%) Declared Dividends $ 20,133,662 $ 19,414,352 3.7% Excess Cash Flow From Operating Activities Over Declared Dividends $ 2,483,042 $ 3,776,185 (Deficit) Surplus Over Declared Dividends $ (1,098,555) $ 1,908,716 For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the deficit over declared dividends is $1,098,555. Reflected in that amount is the non-cashshare-based compensation expense of $901,497. Excluding the amount of $901,497 the deficit is $197,058. CHANGES IN FINANCIAL POSITION AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE & PREPAID EXPENSES The amounts receivable and prepaid expenses of $3,727,984 as at September 30, 2020, comprise interest receivable (net of impairment provision) of $3,542,597, prepaid expenses of $39,096, fees receivable of $128,415, and other income receivable of $17,876, compared to $4,099,876 as at December 31, 2019. MARKETABLE SECURITIES The Corporation holds publicly traded units of a Canadian real estate investment trust. The units were mostly acquired through the exercise of warrants that were granted by the issuer as part of a loan facility in which the Corporation was a participant. The units generate distributions that are consistent with the Corporation's overall yield objective. The $38,938 (investment cost $50,966) balance reported on the Corporation's balance sheet as at September 30, 2020 represents the fair value of the marketable securities comprising the portfolio (December 31, 2019 - $250,285, investment cost $185,026). CREDIT FACILITY AND BANK INDEBTEDNESS As at September 30, 2020, the credit facility drawn amount was $19,053,221 and the bank indebtedness was $24,677,734 (December 31, 2019, the credit facility drawn amount was $19,161,494 and the bank indebtedness was $1,175,463). LOAN PAYABLE First priority charge on a mortgage investment was granted as security for a loan payable. This loan was set to mature on the date consistent with the underlying mortgage, was on a non- recourse basis and bore interest at the rate of 3.55%. The Corporation's loan payable balance was $27,000,000 and the principal balance outstanding under the mortgage for which a first Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 12 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS priority charge had been granted was $37,125,000. The mortgage and the related loan payable were fully repaid on July 2, 2020. The Corporation's loan payable balance as at September 30, 2020 was $nil (December 31, 2019 $nil) and the principal balance outstanding under the mortgage for which a first priority charge had been granted is $nil as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $nil). CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation has six series of convertible debentures outstanding, as outlined below: Ticker Current Strike Price Carrying Symbol Coupon Issue Date Maturity Date Principal Per Share Value FC.DB.E 5.30% Apr. 17, 2015 May. 31, 2022 22,111,000 13.95 21,823,375 FC.DB.F 5.50% Dec. 22, 2015 Dec. 31, 2022 20,497,000 14.00 20,045,415 FC.DB.G 5.20% Dec. 21, 2016 Dec. 31, 2023 22,500,000 15.25 21,804,018 FC.DB.H 5.30% Jun. 27, 2017 Aug. 31, 2024 26,500,000 15.25 25,650,819 FC.DB.I 5.40% Jun. 21, 2018 Jun. 30, 2025 25,000,000 15.00 23,964,736 FC.DB.J 5.50% Nov. 23, 2018 Jan. 31, 2026 24,983,000 14.60 23,511,227 Total / Average 5.37% $ 141,591,000 $ 136,799,585 As at September 30, 2020, the principal balance for the outstanding convertible debentures was $141,591,000 (December 31, 2019 - $144,980,000). The convertible debenture carrying value as at September 30, 2020 was $136,799,585 (December 31, 2019 - $139,161,491). The weighted average effective interest rate of the convertible debentures is 5.37% per annum (December 31, 2019 - 5.37%). During the first quarter of 2020, $3,389,000 of the debentures were converted into 242,501 Shares. No debentures were converted into Shares during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. On December 20, 2019, the Corporation completed an early redemption of its 4.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, through a cash redemption of the aggregate principal amount of $20,000,000 and all accrued interest to the time of redemption. On March 29, 2019, the Corporation completed the redemption of its 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, through a cash redemption of the aggregate principal amount of $20,485,000 and all accrued interest to the time of redemption. OTHER LIABILITIES Other liabilities for the Corporation include the following: Additional Liabilities Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 2,469,112 $ 1,253,498 Deferred Revenue 845,839 950,377 Shareholders' Dividend Payable 2,238,832 4,193,576 Total $ 5,553,783 $ 6,397,451 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 13 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased by $1,215,614 to $2,469,112 as at September 30, 2020, compared to $1,253,498 as at December 31, 2019. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities include interest payable of $1,781,706 (December 31, 2019 - $627,262) and accrued liabilities of $687,406 (December 31, 2019 - $626,236). Deferred revenue is comprised of commitment fees generated on the Corporation's mortgage investments. As at September 30, 2020, the deferred commitment revenue was $845,839 (December 31, 2019 - $950,377). The Corporation's policy is to recognize deferred commitment fees over the term of the related loans. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 totaled $318,724,037 compared to $313,899,405 as at December 31, 2019. The Corporation had 28,702,970 Shares issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2020 compared to 28,334,972 Shares as at December 31, 2019. On March 30, 2020, the Corporation received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to the Shares. The notice provides that the Corporation may, during the 12 month period commencing April 3, 2020 and ending no later than April 2, 2021, purchase through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian Trading Systems up to 2,800,000 Shares in total, being approximately 10% of the "public float" of Shares as of March 30, 2020. Since commencement under the NCIB, the corporation has not purchased and cancelled any Shares. On May 15, 2019, the Corporation completed a private placement of 209,630 Shares at a price of $13.20 per Share for gross proceeds of $2,767,116. On March 1, 2019, the Corporation completed an equity offering of 1,520,000 Shares at a price of $13.20 per Share for gross proceeds of $20,064,000. The over-allotment option, granted to the underwriters of this offering, was exercised in full and the Corporation issued an additional 228,000 Shares at a price of $13.20 per Share for gross proceeds of $3,009,600. The total number of Shares issued pursuant to this offering was 1,748,000. PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT Investments in the Investment Portfolio consist primary of participation in mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments. Such investments are recognized initially at fair value plus any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, the investments are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method, less any provision for impairment. The Corporation assesses individually significant investments at each reporting date to determine whether there is objective evidence of impairment. The provision for impairment in respect of each investment measured at amortized cost is calculated as the difference between its carrying amount and the amount of the future cash flows estimated to be recoverable on the loan security. Estimates and assumptions are made as to the gross sale proceeds that would be generated on the forced sale of the real property securing the related mortgage loan and reflect estimates of the current local market conditions. Estimates are made as to the costs of enforcing under the mortgage loan and of realizing on the real property. In particular, judgment by management is required in the estimation of the amount and timing of future cash flows when determining the provision for impairment. These estimates are based on assumptions about a number of factors and actual results may differ, resulting in future changes to the provision. Changes in the provision Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 14 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS for impairment are recognized in the statement of income and reflected in the provision for impairment against the investments. Interest on the impaired asset continues to be recognized to the extent it is deemed to be collectible. The provision for credit losses is as follows: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Conventional First Mortgages 3,275,000 4,819,000 Conventional Non-First Mortgages 139,000 46,000 Related Debt Investments - - Discounted Debt Investments - - Non-Conventional Mortgages 946,000 219,000 Total Specific Provision 4,360,000 5,084,000 IFRS 9 Collective Provision 1,219,000 396,000 Total Provision 5,579,000 5,480,000 The following table presents the changes to the provision for credit losses on loans as at September 30, 2020: The changes to the provision Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Balance at January 1, 2020 396,000 - 6,304,077 6,700,077 Provision for credit losses 823,000 - 179,123 1,002,123 Transfer to (from): - - - - Stage 1 - - - - Stage 2 - - - - Stage 3 - - - - Allocation of provision to interest receivable - - (2,123,200) (2,123,200) Balance at September 30, 2020 1,219,000 - 4,360,000 5,579,000 The loans comprising the Investment Portfolio are stated at amortized cost or FVTPL. As of September 30, 2020, the provision for impairment is $5,579,000 (December 31, 2019 - $5,480,000) of which $4,360,000 (December 31, 2019 - $5,084,000) represents the total amount of management's estimate of the shortfall between the investment balances and the estimated recoverable amount from the security under the specific loans in default. The Corporation also assessed collectively for impairment to identify potential future losses, by grouping the Investment Portfolio with similar risk characteristics to determine whether a collective provision should be recorded due to loss events for which there is objective evidence but whose effects are not yet evident. Based on the amounts determined by this analysis, the Corporation used judgement to determine the amounts calculated. As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation carries a collective impairment provision of $1,219,000 (December 31, 2019 - $396,000). The Corporation has allocated the impairment provision in the amount of $2,123,200 (2019 - $1,220,077) to interest receivable related to loans in default. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 15 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following table presents the staging of the gross investments at amortized cost as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Gross investments at amortized cost As at September 30, 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Conventional first mortgages $ 290,623,479 $ 20,098,750 $ 51,228,978 $ 361,951,207 Conventional non-first mortgages 30,636,362 3,000,000 - 33,636,362 Related debt investments 60,961,381 - 1,947,690 62,909,072 Discounted debt investments 139,650 5,213,000 - 5,352,650 Non-conventional mortgages - - 7,000,000 7,000,000 Total $ 382,360,873 $ 28,311,750 $ 60,176,668 $ 470,849,291 Gross investments at amortized cost As at December 31, 2019 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Conventional first mortgages $ 257,624,398 $ 17,520,720 $ 59,713,896 $ 334,859,014 Conventional non-first mortgages 39,337,892 3,000,000 - 42,337,892 Related debt investments 60,481,084 - - 60,481,084 Discounted debt investments 165,150 5,213,000 - 5,378,150 Non-conventional mortgages 2,818,000 - - 2,818,000 Total $ 360,426,524 $ 25,733,720 $ 59,713,896 $ 445,874,140 The Corporation's gross Investment Portfolio was $506,620,438 (comprised of gross investments at amortized cost of $470,849,291 and related debt investments at FVTPL of $35,771,147) as at September 30, 2020, and was $480,925,143 (comprised of gross investments of $445,874,140 and related investments at FVTPL of $35,051,003) as at December 31, 2019. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Transactions with related parties are in the normal course of business and are recorded at the exchange amount, which is the amount of consideration established and agreed to by the related parties and are measured at fair value. The Corporation's Manager (a company related to certain officers and/or directors of the Corporation) receives an allocation of interest, referred to as the Corporation Manager spread interest, calculated at 0.75% per annum of the Corporation's daily outstanding performing investment balances. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, this amount was $931,848 (2019 - $902,747). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 this amount was $2,775,662 (2019 - $2,865,605). Included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2020 are amounts payable to the Corporation's Manager of $305,618 (December 31, 2019 - $275,964). For the three months ended September 30, 2020, total director's fees were $76,750 (2019 - $76,750). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total director's fees were $230,250 (2019 - $230,250). Certain key management personnel are also directors of the Corporation and receive compensation from the Corporation's Manager. The directors and officers of the Corporation held 657,919 Shares as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 542,587). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 1,875,000 options were issued under its stock options plan (2019 - nil), of which 1,230,000 (2019-nil) were issued to directors. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 16 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The Mortgage Banker (a company related to officers and/or directors of the Corporation) receives certain fees from the borrowers as follows: loan servicing fees equal to 0.10% per annum on the principal amount of each of the Corporation's investments; 75% of all of the commitment and renewal fees generated from the Corporation's investments; and 25% of all of the special profit income generated from the non-conventional investments after the Corporation has yielded a 10% per annum return on its investments. Interest and fee income of the Corporation is net of the loan servicing fees paid to the Mortgage Banker of approximately $124,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 - $120,400) and approximately $370,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 - $282,000). The Mortgage Banker also retains all overnight float interest and incidental fees and charges payable by borrowers on the Corporation's investments. The Corporation's Spread Interest Agreement and Mortgage Banking Agreement contain, respectively, provisions for the payment of termination fees to the Corporation Manager and Mortgage Banker in the event that the respective agreements are either terminated or not renewed. A significant number of the Corporation's investments are shared with other investors of the Mortgage Banker, which may include members of management of the Mortgage Banker and/or officers or directors of the Corporation. The Corporation ranks equally with other members of the syndicate as to receipt of principal and income. The Corporation holds a mortgage investment totaling $5,213,000 at September 30, 2020 (classified as discounted debt investment) that originated from the purchase of a mortgage loan from a Schedule 1 bank at a discount to its original principal balance (December 31, 2019 - $5,148,000). The Corporation's investment is by way of a participation in a mortgage loan to the entity that took title to the real estate following the completion of the enforcement foreclosure that occurred after the purchase of the underlying Schedule 1 bank mortgage. The Corporation is a pari passu participant in the mortgage, having the same rights as all other participants in the loan. The entity that holds title to the real estate as agent is related to the other participants in the mortgage loan investment, including entities related to certain directors of the Corporation, and for this reason, the borrower is classified as a related party. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recognized interest earned of $131,396 (2019 - $nil) from this investment. The impairment provision recorded on this loan was reduced to $nil as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $300,000). Aggregate compensation paid to key management personnel (including payments to related parties for recovery of costs), consisted of short-term employee compensation of $911,567 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 - $540,970) and $2,416,032 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 - $1,625,065), all of which was paid by the Corporation's Manager and not by the Corporation. Related party transactions are further discussed and detailed in the Corporation's AIF and in note 13 of the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 17 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS INCOME TAXES The Corporation qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). As such, the Corporation is entitled to deduct from its taxable income dividends paid to shareholders during the year or within the first 90 days of the following taxation year. In order to maintain its status as a mortgage investment corporation, the Corporation must continually meet all criteria enumerated in the relevant section of the Income Tax Act (Canada) throughout each taxation year. The Corporation intends to maintain its status as a mortgage investment corporation and intends to distribute sufficient dividends in the year and in future years to ensure that the Corporation has no tax payable under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, for financial statement reporting purposes, the tax deductibility of the Corporation's dividends results in the Corporation being effectively exempt from taxation and no provision for current or deferred income taxes is required. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES The determination of the impairment provision for the Investment Portfolio is a critical accounting estimate. The Investment Portfolio is classified as loans and receivables. Such investments are recognized initially at fair value plus any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, the mortgage loans are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment losses. The investments are assessed at each reporting date to determine an impairment provision. Losses are recognized in the statement of income and reflected in the provision account against the mortgage investments. When a subsequent event causes the amount of impairment loss to decrease, the decrease in impairment loss is reversed through income or profit. Management is required to consider the estimated future cash flow recovery from the collateral securing the mortgage investments. The estimation of cash flow recovery is performed on an individual mortgage basis and is based on assumptions pertinent to each mortgage investment. Each mortgage analysis often has unique factors that are considered in determining the cash flow and realizable value of the underlying security. The estimates are based on historical experience and other assumptions that management believes are responsible and appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates. CLASSIFICATION & MEASUREMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSETS Mortgage investments and other loans are classified based on the business model for managing assets and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the asset. The Corporation exercises judgment in determining both the business model for managing the assets and whether cash flows consist solely of principal and interest. MEASUREMENT OF EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS The expected credit loss model requires the recognition of credit losses based on 12 months of expected losses for performing loans and recognition of lifetime losses on performing loans that have experienced a significant increase in credit risk since origination. The determination of a significant increase in credit risk takes into account different factors and varies by nature of investment. The Corporation assumes that the credit risk on a financial asset has increased significantly if it is more than 30 days past due as well as other criteria, such as watch list status and changes in weighted probability of default since origination. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 18 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The assessment of significant increase in credit risk requires experienced credit judgment. In determining whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk and in calculating the amount of expected credit losses, the Corporation must rely on estimates and exercise judgment regarding matters for which the ultimate outcome is unknown. These judgments include changes in circumstances that may cause future assessments of credit risk to be materially different from current assessments, which could require an increase or decrease in the provision for credit losses. The calculation of expected credit losses includes the explicit incorporation of forecasts of future economic inputs, such as house price indices. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The fair values of amounts receivable and prepaid expenses, bank indebtedness, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and shareholder dividends payable approximate their carrying values due to their short-term maturities. The fair value of the Investment Portfolio approximates its carrying value as the majority of the loans are fully open for repayment at any time without penalty and have floating interest rates. There is no quoted price in an active market for the mortgage and loan investments or mortgage syndication liabilities. Management makes its determinations of fair value based on its assessment of the current lending market for mortgage and loan investments of the same or similar terms. As a result, the fair value of mortgage and loan investments is based on Level 3 on the fair value hierarchy. The fair values of loans payable approximate their carrying values due to the fact that the majority of the loans are: (i) repayable in full, at any time, upon the repayment of the underlying loan that secures the loan payable, and (ii) have floating interest rates linked to bank prime. The fair value of convertible debentures, including their conversion option, has been determined based on the closing price of the debentures of the Corporation on the TSX for the applicable date. The fair value of marketable securities has been determined based on the closing price of the security of the respective entity listed on the TSX for the applicable date. The tables in note 16 of the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements present the fair values of the Corporation's financial instruments as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 19 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS Contractual obligations as at September 30, 2020 are due as follows: Total Less than 1 1-3 years 4 - 7 years year Bank indebtedness $ 43,730,955 $ 43,730,955 $ - $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,469,112 2,469,112 - - Shareholder dividends payable 2,238,832 2,238,832 - - Convertible debentures 141,591,000 - 65,108,000 76,483,000 Subtotal - Liabilities $ 190,029,899 $ 48,438,899 $ 65,108,000 $ 76,483,000 Future advances under portfolio 117,942,716 117,942,716 - - Liabilities and contractual obligations $ 307,972,615 $ 166,381,615 $ 65,108,000 $ 76,483,000 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The significant accounting policies used are consistent with those as described in note 3 of the Corporation's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 consolidated financial statements. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES As a result of the Corporation's intent to qualify as a mortgage investment corporation, the Corporation intends to distribute no less than 100% of the taxable income of the Corporation, determined in accordance with the Income Tax Act (Canada), to its shareholders. The result is that growth in the Investment Portfolio can only be achieved through the raising of additional equity, issuing debt, and utilizing available borrowing capacity. As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation had not utilized its full leverage availability, being a maximum of 50% of its first mortgage investments. Unadvanced committed funds under the existing Investment Portfolio amounted to $118 million as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $108 million). These commitments are anticipated to be funded from the Corporation's credit facility and borrower repayments under the Investment Portfolio. The Corporation has a revolving line of credit with its principal banker to fund the timing differences between mortgage advances and mortgage repayments. There are limitations in the availability of funds under the revolving line of credit, which is made up of a committed component (up to $80 million) and a demand component (up to $20 million). The Corporation is in compliance with the covenants contained in the credit facility and expects to be in compliance with such covenants going forward. The Corporation's investments are predominantly short-term in nature, and as such, the continual repayment by borrowers of existing mortgage investments creates liquidity for ongoing investments and funding commitments. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The Corporation follows investment guidelines and operating policies, as outlined in the AIF. Our Board of Directors, in its discretion, may amend or approve investments that exceed these guidelines and policies as investments are made. These policies govern such matters as: (i) restricting exposure per mortgage investment; (ii) requirements for director approvals; and (iii) implementation of operational risk management policies. The Corporation's directors take an active role in approving the investments that the Corporation makes. During the third quarter of 2020, 21 investment proposals were sent to the Board of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 20 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Directors for approval. During the fiscal year of 2019, seventy-nine investment proposals were sent to the Board of Directors for approval. Under the investment guidelines, investment amounts between $1 million to $2 million, require one Independent Director's approval, and investments with total investment amounts over $2 million, require no less than three Independent Directors' approvals. The Corporation is faced with the following ongoing risk factors, among others, that would affect shareholders' equity and the Corporation's ability to generate returns. A greater discussion of risk factors that affect the Corporation are included in the AIF under the section "Risk Factors", which section is incorporated herein by reference. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19 outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, a general reduction in commercial activity and the institution of government programs to assist in addressing the economic impact of COVID-19. While these affects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruption and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time and may be instituted, terminated and re-instituted from time to time as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens or waves of the COVID-19 outbreak occur from time to time. The volatility and disruption related to the COVID- 19 outbreak and the reactions to it may result in a disruption or deferral in borrower payments, a decline in the appraised value or salability of properties, a decline of interest rates, a deterioration of the credit worthiness of the borrowers, an inability for the borrowers to obtain additional financing, should the need arise, and/or the need to extend the maturity date of the mortgage. At this point, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Corporation is uncertain.

Economic conditions that would result in a significant decline in real estate values and corresponding loan losses.

Under various federal, provincial and municipal laws, an owner or operator of real property could become liable for the cost of removal or remediation of certain hazardous or toxic substances released on or in its properties or disposed of at other locations. The existence of such liability can have a negative impact on the value of the underlying real property securing a mortgage. The Corporation does not own the real property securing its Investment Portfolio and thus would not attract the environmental liability that an owner would be exposed to. In rare circumstances where a mortgage is in default, the Corporation may take possession of real property and may become liable for environmental issues as a mortgagee in possession. The Corporation obtains phase 1 environmental reports for mortgages where the Mortgage Banker determines that such reports would be prudent given the nature of the underlying property.

The inability to obtain borrowings and leverage, thus reducing yield enhancement.

Dependence on the Corporation Manager and Mortgage Banker. The Corporation's earnings are impacted by the Mortgage Banker's ability to source and generate appropriate investments that provide sufficient yields while maintaining pre-determined risk parameters. The Corporation has also entered into long-term contracts with the Mortgage Banker and the Corporation Manager, as more particularly described in the AIF. The Corporation is exposed to adverse developments in the business and affairs of the Corporation Manager and Mortgage Banker, since the day-to-day activities of the Corporation are run by the Corporation Manager and since all of the Corporation's investments are originated by the Mortgage Banker.

Portfolio face rate fluctuations. The interest rate earned on the Corporation's Investment Portfolio fluctuates given that (i) it continually revolves given that it is short term in nature; and (ii) the portfolio is predominately floating rate interest with floors.

Under various federal, provincial and municipal laws, an owner or operator of real property could become liable for the cost of removal or remediation of certain hazardous or toxic substances released on or in its properties or disposed of at other locations. The existence of such liability can have a negative impact on the value of the underlying real property securing a mortgage. The Corporation does not own the real property securing its Investment Portfolio and thus would not attract the environmental liability that an owner would be exposed to. In rare circumstances where a mortgage is in default, the Corporation may take possession of real property and may become liable for environmental issues as a mortgagee in possession. The Corporation obtains phase 1 environmental reports for mortgages where the Mortgage Banker determines that such reports would be prudent given the nature of the underlying property.

The inability to obtain borrowings and leverage, thus reducing yield enhancement.

Dependence on the Corporation Manager and Mortgage Banker. The Corporation's earnings are impacted by the Mortgage Banker's ability to source and generate appropriate investments that provide sufficient yields while maintaining pre-determined risk parameters. The Corporation has also entered into long-term contracts with the Mortgage Banker and the Corporation Manager, as more particularly described in the AIF. The Corporation is exposed to adverse developments in the business and affairs of the Corporation Manager and Mortgage Banker, since the day-to-day activities of the Corporation are run by the Corporation Manager and since all of the Corporation's investments are originated by the Mortgage Banker.

pre-determined risk parameters. The Corporation has also entered into long-term contracts with the Mortgage Banker and the Corporation Manager, as more particularly described in the AIF. The Corporation is exposed to adverse developments in the business and affairs of the Corporation Manager and Mortgage Banker, since the day-to-day activities of the Corporation are run by the Corporation Manager and since all of the Corporation's investments are originated by the Mortgage Banker. Portfolio face rate fluctuations. The interest rate earned on the Corporation's Investment Portfolio fluctuates given that (i) it continually revolves given that it is short term in nature; and (ii) the portfolio is predominately floating rate interest with floors.

Interest rate risk. The Corporation's operating loan is floating rate and an increase in short term rates would increase the Corporation's cost of borrowing. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 21 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS No guaranteed return. There is no guarantee as to the return that an investment in Shares of the Corporation will earn.

Qualification as a Mortgage Investment Corporation. Although the Corporation intends to qualify at all times as a mortgage investment corporation, no assurance can be provided in this regard. If for any reason the Corporation does not maintain its qualification as a mortgage investment corporation under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), dividends paid by the Corporation on the Shares will cease to be deductible by the Corporation in computing its income and will no longer be deemed by the rules in the Tax Act that apply to mortgage investment corporations to have been received by shareholders as bond interest or a capital gain, as the case may be. In consequence, the rules in the Tax Act regarding the taxation of public corporations and their shareholders should apply, with the result that the combined corporate and shareholder tax may be significantly greater.

Investment portfolio size. The investment portfolio size (and income generated thereon) can fluctuate and will decrease when repayments exceed new advances. Our ability to make investments in accordance with our objectives and investment policies depends upon the availability of suitable investments and the general economy and marketplace. Repayments of investments can be significant given the open prepayment provision associated with most investments.

Limited sources of borrowing. The Canadian financial marketplace is characterized as having a limited number of financial institutions that provide credit to entities such as ours. The limited availability of sources of credit may limit our ability to obtain additional leverage, if required.

Liquidity risk. Liquidity risk is the risk the Corporation will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they come due. The Corporation's approach to managing liquidity risk is to ensure, to the extent possible, that it always has sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities when they come due, under both normal and stressed conditions, without incurring unacceptable losses or risking damage to the Corporation's credit worthiness. The Corporation manages liquidity risk by forecasting cash flows from operations and anticipated investing and financing activities. If the Corporation is unable to continue to have access to its loans and mortgages syndications and revolving operating facility, the size of the Corporation's loan and mortgage investments will decrease, and the income historically generated through holding larger investments by utilizing leverage will not be earned.

Demand loan bank indebtedness. A significant component of the Corporation's bank indebtedness is in the form of a demand facility, repayment of which can be demanded by the bank at any time.

Specific investment risk for non-conventional mortgage and second mortgage investments. Non- conventional and second mortgage investments attract higher loan loss risk due to their subordinate ranking to other mortgage charges and sometimes high loan to value ratio. Consequently, this higher risk is compensated for by a higher rate of return. In order to mitigate risk and maintain a well- diversified Investment Portfolio, the operating policies of the Corporation generally limit the amount of Conventional Non-First Mortgage investments to a maximum of 30% of the Corporation's capital, subject to the Board of Directors' approval for any modifications to the operating policies.

non-conventional mortgage and second mortgage investments. Non- conventional and second mortgage investments attract higher loan loss risk due to their subordinate ranking to other mortgage charges and sometimes high loan to value ratio. Consequently, this higher risk is compensated for by a higher rate of return. In order to mitigate risk and maintain a well- diversified Investment Portfolio, the operating policies of the Corporation generally limit the amount of Conventional Non-First Mortgage investments to a maximum of 30% of the Corporation's capital, subject to the Board of Directors' approval for any modifications to the operating policies. Reliance on Borrowers. After the funding of an investment, we rely on borrowers to maintain adequate insurance and proper adherence to environmental regulations during the ongoing management of their properties.

Credit Risk. The Investment Portfolio is exposed to credit risk. Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty to a financial investment will fail to fulfill its obligations or commitment, resulting in a financial loss to the Corporation.

Change in Legislation. There can be no assurance that certain laws applicable to the Corporation, including Canadian federal and provincial tax legislation, commodity and sales tax legislation, tax proposals, other governmental policies or regulations and governmental, administrative or judicial interpretation thereof, will not change in a manner that will adversely affect the Corporation or fundamentally alter the tax consequences to shareholders acquiring, holding or disposing of Shares.

Litigation risk. We may, from time to time, become involved in legal proceedings in the course of our business. The costs of litigation and settlement can be substantial and there is no assurance that such costs will be recovered in whole or at all. During litigation, we might not receive payments of interest or principal on a mortgage that is the subject of litigation, which would affect our cash flows. An Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 22 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS unfavourable resolution of any legal proceedings could have a material adverse effect on us, our financial position and results of operations. Ability to manage growth. We intend to grow our Investment Portfolio. In order to effectively deploy our capital and monitor our loans and investments in the future, we, the Corporation Manager and/or the Mortgage Banker will need to retain additional personnel and may be required to augment, improve or replace existing systems and controls, each of which can divert the attention of management from their other responsibilities and present numerous challenges. As a result, there can be no assurance that we would be able to effectively manage our growth and, if unable to do so, our Investment Portfolio, and the market price of our securities, may be materially adversely affected.

Cyber risk. We collect and store confidential and personal information. Unauthorized access to our computer systems could result in the theft or publication of confidential information or the deletion or modification of records or could otherwise cause interruptions in our operations. In addition, despite implementation of security measures, our systems are vulnerable to damages from computer viruses, natural disasters, unauthorized access, cyber-attack and other similar disruptions. Any such system failure, accident or security breach could disrupt our business and make our applications unavailable. If a person penetrates our network security or otherwise misappropriates sensitive data, we could be subject to liability or our business could be interrupted, and any of these developments could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition.

cyber-attack and other similar disruptions. Any such system failure, accident or security breach could disrupt our business and make our applications unavailable. If a person penetrates our network security or otherwise misappropriates sensitive data, we could be subject to liability or our business could be interrupted, and any of these developments could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Convertible debentures. Risks relating to the ownership of our outstanding Convertible Debentures are set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in each of our (final) prospectuses or prospectus supplements qualifying the distribution of such outstanding Convertible Debentures, which sections are incorporated herein by reference and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Currency risk. Currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of the Corporation's foreign currency-denominated investments and cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate based on changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Consequently, the Corporation is subject to currency fluctuations that may impact its financial position and results of operations. The Corporation manages its currency risk on its investments by borrowing the same amount as the investment in the same currency. As a result, a change in exchange rate of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar will not change the net income and comprehensive income and equity. RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Management is responsible for the information disclosed in this MD&A, and has in place the appropriate information systems, procedures, and controls to ensure that the information used internally by management and disclosed externally is complete, reliable, and timely. In addition, the Corporation's Audit Committee and Board of Directors provide an oversight role with respect to all public financial disclosures by the Corporation and have reviewed and approved this MD&A as well as the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at, and for the three and nine months ended, September 30, 2020 and 2019. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES The Corporation maintains appropriate information systems, procedures, and controls to ensure that information disclosed externally is complete, reliable, and timely. The Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer evaluated, or caused an evaluation under their direct supervision, of the design and operating effectiveness of the Corporation's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in National Instrument 52-109, Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings) as at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and have concluded that such disclosure controls and procedures were appropriately designed and were operating effectively. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 23 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The Corporation has also established adequate internal controls over financial reporting to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of the Corporation's financial reporting and the preparation of the financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS for periods effective January 1, 2010. The Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer assessed, or caused an assessment under their direct supervision, of the design and operating effectiveness of the Corporation's internal controls over financial reporting (as defined in National Instrument 52-109, Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings) as at September 30, 2020. Based on that assessment, it was determined that the Corporation's internal controls over financial reporting were appropriately designed and were operating effectively. The Corporation did not make any changes to the design of the Corporation's internal controls over financial reporting period ended September 30, 2020 that would have materially affected, or would be reasonably likely to materially affect, the Corporation's internal controls over financial reporting. It should be noted that a control system, no matter how well conceived and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance that the objectives of the control system are met. Because of the inherent limitations in all control systems, no evaluation of controls can provide absolute assurance that all control issues, including instances of fraud, if any, have been detected. These inherent limitations include, among other items: (i) that management's assumptions and judgments could ultimately prove to be incorrect under varying conditions and circumstances; (ii) the impact of any undetected errors; and (iii) controls may be circumvented by the unauthorized acts of individuals, by collusion of two or more people, or by management override. The design of any system of controls is also based in part upon certain assumptions about the likelihood of future events, and there can be no assurance that any design will succeed in achieving its stated goals under all potential future conditions. FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION Certain information included in this MD&A contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, statements concerning our 2020 objectives and our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described above in this MD&A under Risks and Uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Those risks and uncertainties include risks associated with the impact of existing or future waves in the COVID-19 pandemic, mortgage lending, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters, and shareholder liability. Material factors or assumptions that were Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 24 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include the assumption that there is not a significant decline in the value of the general real estate market; market interest rates remain relatively stable; the Corporation is generally able to sustain the size of its Investment Portfolio; adequate investment opportunities are presented to the Corporation; adequate bank indebtedness are available to the Corporation; and a non-material impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this MD&A are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation • 2020 • Third Quarter Page 25 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION CAPITAL PRESERVATION • DISCIPLINED INVESTING CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) THIRD QUARTER SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses (note 4) $ 3,727,984 $ 4,099,876 Marketable securities (note 5) 38,938 250,285 Investment portfolio (note 6) 501,041,438 475,445,143 Total assets $ 504,808,360 $ 479,795,304 Liabilities Credit facility and bank indebtedness (note 7) $ 43,730,955 $ 20,336,957 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,469,112 1,253,498 Deferred revenue 845,839 950,377 Shareholders' dividends payable 2,238,832 4,193,576 Convertible debentures (note 9) 136,799,585 139,161,491 Total liabilities $ 186,084,323 $ 165,895,899 Shareholders' Equity Common shares (note 10) $ 315,186,538 $ 310,158,598 Equity component of convertible debentures 2,076,500 2,111,650 Stock options (note 10) 982,433 87,186 Contributed surplus 1,863,776 1,828,626 Deficit (1,385,210) (286,655) Total shareholders' equity $ 318,724,037 $ 313,899,405 Commitments (note 6) Contingent liabilities (note 15) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 504,808,360 $ 479,795,304 See accompanying notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements. On behalf of the Directors: "Eli Dadouch" "Jonathan Mair" ELI DADOUCH JONATHAN MAIR Director Director 2 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Interest and fees income $ 10,669,464 $ 11,908,884 $ 32,256,651 $ 35,698,380 Other income 22,529 317,445 199,887 603,708 10,691,993 12,226,329 32,456,538 36,302,088 Operating expenses Corporation manager spread interest allocation (note 13) 931,848 902,747 2,775,622 2,865,605 Interest expense (note 14) 2,428,989 2,927,663 7,845,316 9,899,349 General and administrative expenses 282,411 326,587 896,874 855,645 Share based compensation (note 10) 901,497 -- 901,497 -- Provision for impairment on investment portfolio and interest receivable (note 4 and 6) 216,080 382,158 1,002,122 1,358,421 $ 4,760,825 $ 4,539,155 $ 13,421,431 $ 14,979,020 Net income and comprehensive income for the period $ 5,931,168 $ 7,687,174 $ 19,035,107 $ 21,323,068 Earnings per share (note 11) Basic $0.207 $0.273 $0.664 $0.771 Diluted $0.207 $0.260 $0.663 $0.745 See accompanying notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Equity component of Accumulated other convertible Contributed Surplus comprehensive Shareholders' Common shares debentures Stock options surplus (Deficit) income equity Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 310,158,598 $ 2,111,650 $ 87,186 $ 1,828,626 ($286,655) - $313,899,405 Offering costs 1,649 - - - - - 1,649 Proceeds from issuance of shares from dividend reinvestment 865,341 - - - - - 865,341 Conversion and redemption of debentures 3,389,000 (35,150) - 35,150 - - 3,389,000 Equity component of debentures issued during the year (note 9) - - - - - - Issuance of stock options (note 10 (b)) - - 901,497 - - - 901,497 Exercise of stock options (note 10 (b)) 771,950 - (6,250) - - - 765,700 Net income and comprehensive income for the period - - - - 19,035,107 - 19,035,107 Dividends to shareholders (note 12) - - - - (20,133,662) - (20,133,662) Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 315,186,538 $ 2,076,500 $ 982,433 $ 1,863,776 (1,385,210) $ - $ 318,724,037 Shares issued and outstanding (note 10) 28,702,970 Equity component of Accumulated other convertible Contributed Surplus comprehensive Shareholders' Common shares debentures Stock options surplus (Deficit) income (loss) equity Balance at January 1, 2019 $ 282,362,724 $ 3,254,000 $ 91,633 $ 686,276 ($286,655) - $ 286,107,978 Issuance of shares 25,840,716 - - - - - 25,840,716 Offering costs (1,193,189) - - - - - (1,193,189) Proceeds from issuance of shares from dividend reinvestment 31,911 - - - - - 31,911 Conversion and redemption of debentures - (690,000) - 690,000 - - - Exercise of stock options (note 10 (b)) 534,427 - (4,327) - - - 530,100 Net income and comprehensive income for the period - - - - 21,323,068 - 21,323,068 Dividends to shareholders (note 12) - - - - (19,414,352) - (19,414,352) Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 307,576,589 $ 2,564,000 $ 87,306 $ 1,376,276 1,622,061 - 313,226,232 Shares issued and outstanding (note 10) 28,148,534 See accompanying notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Income and profit for the period $ 5,931,168 $ 7,687,174 $ 19,035,107 $ 21,323,068 Adjustments for: Financing costs (net of implicit interest rate and deferred finance cost 2,111,732 2,545,983 6,818,218 8,704,830 amortization) 225,281 283,763 Implicit interest rate in excess of coupon rate - convertible debentures (note 9) 69,407 85,938 Deferred finance cost amortization - convertible debentures (note 14) 247,850 295,742 801,817 910,756 Provision for impairment on investment portfolio and interest receivable 216,080 382,158 1,002,122 1,358,421 Share-based compensation 901,497 -- 895,247 (4,327) Unrealized (gain)/loss on marketable securities investments (note 5) 2,000 (1,373) 77,286 (18,318) Accrued interest payable (1,095,447) (989,414) (1,175,917) (580,862) Receivables and prepaid expenses 736,853 642,003 (531,232) (773,175) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,178,153 1,057,503 1,215,614 533,082 Deferred revenue (116,874) (289,951) (104,538) (422,733) Net cash flow from operating activities $ 10,182,419 $ 11,415,763 $ 28,259,005 $ 31,314,505 Financing activities: Issuance of shares in new offerings -- -- -- 25,840,716 Issuance of shares from dividend reinvestment 8,228 12,856 865,341 31,911 Exercise of stock options -- -- 771,950 534,427 Repayment of convertible debentures (note 9) -- -- -- (20,485,000) Equity offering costs -- (7,602) 1,649 (1,193,189) Credit facility (note 7) (20,310,391) (37,631,392) (108,273) 3,999,924 Advance/(repayment) of loan payable (27,000,000) (5,935,743) -- (14,718,382) Cash interest paid (note 14) (1,016,285) (1,556,569) (5,642,301) (8,123,968) Dividends to shareholders paid during the period (note 12) (6,716,397) (6,586,610) (22,088,406) (20,565,140) Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities $ (55,034,845) $ (51,705,060) $ (26,200,040) $ (34,678,701) Investing activities: Sales of marketable securities -- -- 134,060 -- Funding of investment portfolio (88,405,052) (78,479,405) (269,808,571) (167,368,885) Discharging of investment portfolio 104,763,105 150,539,142 244,113,275 220,957,579 Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities $ 16,358,053 $ 72,059,737 $ (25,561,236) $ 53,588,694 Net (decrease) increase in cash flow for the period (28,494,373) 31,770,440 $ (23,502,271) $ 50,224,498 Cash and cash equivalents (bank indebtedness), beginning of period 3,816,639 (3,164,637) (1,175,463) (21,618,695) (Bank indebtedness) cash and cash equivalents, end of period (note 7) $ (24,677,734) $ 28,605,803 $ (24,677,734) $ 28,605,803 Cash flows from operating activities include: Interest received $ 10,131,406 $ 11,286,880 $ 29,393,192 $ 33,628,675 Supplementary cash flow information : Conversions of debenture to shares (note 9) See accompanying notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) 1. Organization of Corporation: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation"), through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation (the "Mortgage Banker), is a non-bank lender providing primarily residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine, and equity investments. The shares of the Corporation are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FC". The Corporation is a Canadian mortgage investment corporation and the registered office of the Corporation is 163 Cartwright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M6A 1V5. FC Treasury Management Inc. is the Corporation's manager (the "Corporation Manager"). The Corporation was incorporated pursuant to the laws of Canada on October 22, 2010. 2. Basis of presentation: The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Corporation have been prepared by management in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The preparation of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements is based on accounting policies and practices in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the notes to the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, since they do not contain all disclosures required by IFRS for annual financial statements. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements reflect all normal and recurring adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair presentation of the respective interim periods presented. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for financial instruments classified as fair value through comprehensive income or available for sale through other comprehensive income, which are measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Corporation's functional currency. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statement were approved by the Board of Directors on November 5, 2020. 3. Significant accounting policies: The significant accounting policies used in the preparation of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those as described in note 3 of the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. 6 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) 4. Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses: The following is a breakdown of amounts receivable and prepaid expenses as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest receivable, net of impairment provision $ 3,542,597 $ 3,402,067 Prepaid expenses 39,096 136,364 Fees receivable 128,415 532,769 Special income receivable 17,876 28,676 Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses $ 3,727,984 $ 4,099,876 Interest receivable is net of the impairment provision of $2,123,200 (December 31, 2019 - $1,220,077); see note 6. 5. Marketable securities: The Corporation holds units in publicly traded real estate investment trusts, which are classified as fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). The fair value of the units is based on the closing price of the investments, which are actively traded in the marketplace and any adjustments to fair value are reflected in other income. The fair value of the marketable securities at September 30, 2020 is $38,938 (December 31, 2019 - $250,285). For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recorded an unrealized loss of $2,000 (2019 - an unrealized loss of $2,748). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recorded an unrealized loss of $77,286 (2019 - an unrealized gain of $16,944). 6. Investment portfolio: The following is a breakdown of the investment portfolio as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Conventional first mortgages $ 361,951,207 71.4% $ 334,859,014 69.6% Conventional non-first mortgages 33,636,362 6.6% 42,337,892 8.8% Related debt investments 62,909,071 12.4% 60,481,084 12.6% Discounted debt investments 5,352,650 1.1% 5,378,150 1.2% Non-conventional mortgages 7,000,000 1.4% 2,818,000 0.6% Total investments (at amortized cost) 470,849,291 92.9% $ 445,874,140 92.8% Provision for impairment (5,579,000) (5,480,000) Total investments (at amortized cost), net 465,270,291 440,394,140 Related debt investments (at FVTPL) 35,771,147 7.1% 35,051,003 7.2% Total investments (at FVTPL) 35,771,147 35,051,003 Total investments 506,620,438 100.0% 480,925,143 100.0% Investment portfolio $ 501,041,438 100% $ 475,445,143 100% By geography: Canada $ 481,988,217 96.2% $ 456,283,649 96.0% United States 19,053,221 3.8% 19,161,494 4.0% Total $ 501,041,438 100% $ 475,445,143 100% Included in conventional first mortgages is one United States ("US") dollar denominated investment (at amortized cost) of $1,607,072 (US$1,204,792) (December 31, 2019 - two US dollar denominated investments of $2,435,491 (US$1,875,186)). 7 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) Included in related debt investments (classified at FVTPL) are four US dollar denominated investments totaling $17,446,147 (US$13,079,051), (December 31, 2019 - four US dollar denominated investments totaling $16,726,003 (US$12,878,043)). These investments are a participation by the Corporation in limited partnerships that have provided equity to real estate entities in the US. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, income recorded on the US investments (at amortized cost and FVTPL) was $442,092 (US$334,996), (2019 - $325,053 (US$246,076)). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, income recorded on the US investments (at amortized cost and FVTPL) was $1,489,231 (US$1,087,932), (2019 - $953,247 (US$718,490)). These amounts are included in interest and fees income. Related debt investments (classified as FVTPL) as at September 30, 2020 also included two Canadian investments (December 31, 2019 - two Canadian investments) totaling $18,325,000 (December 31, 2019 - $18,325,000). As at September 30, 2020, there were no mortgages with first priority participants. As at December 31, 2019, none of the mortgages within the conventional first mortgage portfolio had priority syndicate participation, which were recorded on the Corporation's balance sheets as loans payable (see note 8). Conventional first mortgages are loans secured by a first priority mortgage charge with loan to values not exceeding 75%. Conventional non-first mortgages are loans with mortgage charges not registered in first priority with loan to values not exceeding 75%. Related debt investments are loans that may not necessarily be secured by mortgage charge security. Discounted debt investments are loans purchased from arms-length third parties at a discount to their face value. Non-conventional mortgages are loans that in some cases have loan to values that exceed or may exceed 75% and are investments that are the source of all special profit participation earned by the Corporation. The following is a breakdown of the investment portfolio as at September 30, 2020: September 30, 2020 Gross carrying Provision for Net carrying amount impairment amount Conventional first mortgages $ 361,951,207 $ 4,494,000 $ 357,457,207 Conventional non-first mortgages 33,636,362 139,000 33,497,362 Related debt investments 98,680,218 - 98,680,218 Discounted debt investments 5,352,650 - 5,352,650 Non-conventional mortgages 7,000,000 946,000 6,054,000 Total investment portfolio $ 506,620,438 $ 5,579,000 $ 501,041,438 Included in the total provision for impairment of $5,579,000 is a collective allowance of $1,219,000. The following is a breakdown of the investment portfolio as at December 31, 2019: December 31, 2019 Gross carrying Provision for Net carrying amount impairment amount Conventional first mortgages $ 334,859,014 $ 5,215,000 $ 329,644,014 Conventional non-first mortgages 42,337,892 46,000 42,291,892 Related debt investments 95,532,087 - 95,532,087 Discounted debt investments 5,378,150 - 5,378,150 Non-conventional mortgages 2,818,000 219,000 2,599,000 Total $ 480,925,143 $ 5,480,000 $ 475,445,143 Included in the total provision for impairment of $5,480,000 is a collective allowance of $396,000. 8 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) The following is a breakdown of the provision for impairment credit losses of the investment portfolio as at September 30, 2020: September 30, 2020 Gross carrying Provision for Net carrying amount impairment amount Conventional first mortgages $ 67,431,462 $ 4,494,000 $ 62,937,462 Conventional non-first mortgages 2,643,000 139,000 2,504,000 Related debt investments - - - Discounted debt investments - - - Non-conventional mortgages 7,000,000 946,000 6,054,000 Total $ 77,074,462 $ 5,579,000 $ 71,495,462 By geography: Canada $ 77,074,462 $ 5,579,000 $ 71,495,462 United States - - - Total $ 77,074,462 $ 5,579,000 $ 71,495,462 The following is a breakdown of the provision for impairment credit losses of the investment portfolio as at December 31, 2019: December 31, 2019 Gross carrying Provision for Net carrying amount impairment amount Conventional first mortgages $ 58,723,081 $ 5,215,000 $ 53,508,081 Conventional non-first mortgages 1,181,000 46,000 1,135,000 Related debt investments - - - Discounted debt investments - - - Non-conventional mortgages 1,950,000 219,000 1,731,000 Total $ 61,854,081 $ 5,480,000 $ 56,374,081 By geography: Canada $ 61,854,081 $ 5,480,000 $ 56,374,081 United States - - - Total $ 61,854,081 $ 5,480,000 $ 56,374,081 The following table presents the staging of gross investments at amortized cost as at September 30, 2020: Gross investments at amortized cost As at September 30, 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Conventional first mortgages $ 290,623,479 $ 20,098,750 $ 51,228,978 $ 361,951,207 Conventional non-first mortgages 30,636,362 3,000,000 - 33,636,362 Related debt investments 60,961,381 - 1,947,690 62,909,071 Discounted debt investments 139,650 5,213,000 - 5,352,650 Non-conventional mortgages - - 7,000,000 7,000,000 Total $ 382,360,872 $ 28,311,750 $ 60,176,668 $ 470,849,291 By geography: Canada $ 380,753,800 $ 28,311,750 $ 60,176,668 $ 469,242,218 United States 1,607,072 - - 1,607,072 Total $ 382,360,872 $ 28,311,750 $ 60,176,668 $ 470,849,291 9 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) The following table presents the staging of gross investments at amortized cost as at December 31, 2019: Gross investments at amortized cost As at December 31, 2019 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Conventional first mortgages $ 257,624,398 $ 17,520,720 $ 59,713,896 $ 334,859,014 Conventional non-first mortgages 39,337,892 3,000,000 - 42,337,892 Related debt investments 60,481,084 - - 60,481,084 Discounted debt investments 165,150 5,213,000 - 5,378,150 Non-conventional mortgages 2,818,000 - - 2,818,000 Total $ 360,426,524 $ 25,733,720 $ 59,713,896 $ 445,874,140 By geography: Canada $ 357,991,033 $ 25,733,720 $ 59,713,896 $ 443,438,649 United States 2,435,491 - - 2,435,491 Total $ 360,426,524 $ 25,733,720 $ 59,713,896 $ 445,874,140 The following table presents the provision for credit losses on investments as at September 30, 2020: Provision for impairment of credit losses on loans As at September 30, 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Conventional first mortgages $ 1,080,000 $ - $ 3,414,000 $ 4,494,000 Conventional non-first mortgages 139,000 - - 139,000 Related debt investments - - - - Discounted debt investments - - - - Non-conventional mortgages - - 946,000 946,000 Total $ 1,219,000 $ - $ 4,360,000 $ 5,579,000 By geography: Canada $ 1,219,000 $ - $ 4,360,000 $ 5,579,000 United States - - - - Total $ 1,219,000 $ - $ 4,360,000 $ 5,579,000 The following table presents the provision for credit losses on investments as at December 31, 2019: Provision for impairment of credit losses on loans As at December 31, 2019 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Conventional first mortgages $ 131,000 $ - $ 5,084,000 $ 5,215,000 Conventional non-first mortgages 46,000 - - 46,000 Related debt investments - - - - Discounted debt investments - - - - Non-conventional mortgages 219,000 - - 219,000 Total $ 396,000 $ - $ 5,084,000 $ 5,480,000 By geography: Canada $ 396,000 $ - $ 5,084,000 $ 5,480,000 United States - - - - Total $ 396,000 $ - $ 5,084,000 $ 5,480,000 10 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) The following table presents the changes to the provision for credit losses on investments as at September 30, 2020: The changes to the provision Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 396,000 $ - $ 6,304,077 $ 6,700,077 Provision for credit losses 823,000 - 179,123 1,002,123 Transfer to (from): Stage 1 - - - - Stage 2 - - - - Stage 3 - - - - Allocation of provision to interest receivable (2,123,200) (2,123,200) Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 1,219,000 $ - $ 4,360,000 $ 5,579,000 The loans comprising the investment portfolio are stated at amortized cost or FVTPL. As at September 30, 2020 the provison for impairment is $5,579,000, (2019 - $5,480,000) of which $4,360,000 (2019 - 5,084,000) represents the total amount of management's estimate of the shortfall between the investment balances and the estimated recoverable amount from the security under the specific loans in default. The Corporation also assessed collectively for impairment to identify potential future losses, by grouping the investment portfolio with similar risk characteristics, to determine whether a collective allowance should be recorded due to loss events for which there is objective evidence but whose effects are not yet evident. Based on the amounts determined by the analysis, the Corporation used judgement to determine the amounts calculated. As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation carries a collective allowance of $1,219,000 (2019 - $396,000). The Corporation has allocated the impairment provision in the amount of $2,123,200 (2019 - $1,220,077) to interest receivable (note 4) related to loans in default. 11 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) The loans comprising the Investment portfolio bear interest at the weighted average rate of 8.31% per annum as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 8.49% per annum) and mature between 2020 and 2024. The unadvanced funds under the existing investment portfolio (which are commitments of the Corporation) amounted to $117,942,716 as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $89,188,507). The contractual maturity dates of the investment portfolio as at September 30, 2020, are as follows: Balance of 2020 $ 132,531,445 2021 289,322,840 2022 75,225,237 2023 6,013,673 2024 3,382,645 2025 144,598 $ 506,620,438 Borrowers who have open loans generally have the option to repay principal at any time prior to the maturity date without penalty, subject to written notice, according to the terms of each mortgage loan. The Corporation enters into participation agreements with respect to certain mortgage investments from time to time, whereby the other participating investors take the senior position and the Corporation retains a subordinated position. Under these participation agreements, the Corporation has retained a residual portion of the credit and/or default risk as a result of holding the subordinated interest in the mortgage and has therefore not met the de-recognition criteria described in the notes to the annual financial statements. The portion of such mortgage interests held by the priority participant is included in investment portfolio and recorded as loans payable (note 8). Any gross interest and fees earned on the priority participants' interests and the related interest expense is recognized in income and profit. As at September 30, 2020, the carrying value of the priority participants' interests in the Corporation's investment portfolio and loans payable was $nil (December 31, 2019 - $nil). The investment portfolio as at September 30, 2020 had four investments with balances totaling $10,250,068 (December 31, 2019 - six investments with balances totaling $12,903,309) with contractual interest arrears greater than 60 days past due amounting to $657,944 (December 31, 2019 - $666,620), for which management has determined that no provision for impairment is required (December 31, 2019 - $nil). The investment portfolio as at September 30, 2020, includes nine investments totaling $32,161,965 (December 31, 2019 - eleven investments totaling $23,762,758) with maturity dates that are past due and for which no extension or renewal was in place. Four of the nine investments were paid out after September 30, 2020, reducing the balance by $4,091,359 (December 31, 2019 - three investments totaling $3,107,050). Two investments totaling $10,072,400 (December 31, 2019 - three investments totaling $13,034,146) have an allowance against them included in the Corporation's provision for impairment. The remaining three investments with maturity dates that are past due, and for which no extension or renewal was in place, totaling $17,998,206 (December 31, 2019 - five investments totaling $7,621,561) have been determined to not require a provision. As at September 30, 2020, 139 of the Corporations' 182 investments (investment amount of $440,568,995) are shared with other participants. The Mortgage Banker services the entire investment in which the Corporation is a participant, on behalf of all participants and except for the case of an investment with a first priority syndicate participant (i.e. loans payable), the Corporation ranks pari passu with other members of the syndicate as to receipt of principal, interest and fees. As at September 30, 2020, no investment with first priority syndicate participation was outstanding. 12 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) 7. Credit facility and bank indebtedness The Corporation has revolving credit facilities with its principal banker of which a net amount of $43,730,955 is included in credit facility and bank indebtedness balance as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $20,336,957). Interest on the credit facility and bank indebtedness is predominantly charged at a rate that varies with bank prime and may have a component with a fixed interest rate established based on a formula linked to bankers' acceptance rates. The credit arrangement comprises a revolving operating facility, a component of which is a demand facility and a component of which had a committed term extended to September 30, 2021 (as further detailed in note 17 (c)). Bank indebtedness is secured by a general security agreement. The credit agreement contains certain financial covenants that must be maintained. As at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Corporation was in compliance with all financial covenants. As at September 30, 2020, the credit facility drawn amount was $19,053,221 and the bank indebtedness was $24,677,734 (December 31, 2019, the credit facility drawn amount was $19,161,494 and the bank indebtedness was $1,175,463). The draw on the credit facility in the amount of $19,053,221 at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $19,161,494), related to total borrowings in US dollars which exactly matches the total amount of US investments, thereby acting as an economic hedge against currency exposure. 8. Loan payable: First priority charge on the mortgage investment was granted as security for a loan payable. This loan was set to mature on the date consistent with the underlying mortgage, was on a non-recourse basis and bore interest at the rate of 3.55%. The Corporation's loan payable balance was $27,000,000 and the principal balance outstanding under the mortgage for which a first priority charge has been granted was $37,125,000. The mortgage and the related loan payable was fully repaid on July 2, 2020. The Corporation's loan payable balance as at September 30, 2020 was $nil (December 31, 2019 - $nil) and the principal balance outstanding under the mortgage for which a first priority charge has been granted is $nil as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $nil). 9. Convertible debentures: Nine Months Ended Year Ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Carrying value, beginning of the period $ 139,161,491 $ 179,994,435 Issued - - Conversions of debentures to shares (3,389,000) (2,020,000) Repayments upon maturity - (40,485,000) Implicit interest rate in excess of coupon rate 225,281 400,837 Deferred finance cost 801,817 1,271,220 Carrying value, end of the period $ 136,799,585 $ 139,161,491 The continuity of the convertible debentures for the three months ended September 30, 2020: Balance, Implicit interest Deferred Repayments Convertible beginning of Issued Conversions rate in excess of finance cost upon Balance, Maturity date debenture period coupon rate amortization Redemption end of period 5.30% 23,539,994 - (1,885,000) 23,086 145,295 - 21,823,375 May 31, 2022 5.50% 21,339,774 - (1,487,000) 48,496 144,145 - 20,045,415 Dec 31, 2022 5.20% 21,647,210 - - 33,228 123,580 - 21,804,018 Dec 31, 2023 5.30% 25,490,648 - 21,373 138,798 - 25,650,819 Aug 31, 2024 5.40% 23,808,324 - - 29,790 126,622 - 23,964,736 Jun 30, 2025 5.50% 23,335,542 - (17,000) 69,308 123,377 - 23,511,227 Jan 31, 2026 Total $ 139,161,491 $ - $ (3,389,000) $ 225,281 $ 801,817 $ - $ 136,799,585 13 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) As at September 30, 2020, debentures payable bear interest at the weighted average effective rate of 5.37% per annum (December 31, 2019 - 5.37% per annum). Notwithstanding the carrying value of the convertible debentures, the principal balance outstanding to the debenture holders is $141,591,000 as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $144,980,000). During the first quarter of 2020, $3,389,000 of the debentures were converted into 242,501 common shares. No debentures were converted into common shares during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. On December 20, 2019, the Corporation completed an early redemption of its 4.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, which were scheduled to mature on March 31, 2020. This redemption was completed with a cash payment of the aggregate principal amount of $20,000,000 and all accrued interest to the time of redemption. On March 29, 2019, the Corporation completed the redemption of its 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures. This redemption was completed with a cash payment of the aggregate principal amount of $20,485,000 and all accrued interest to the time of redemption. The continuity of the convertible debentures for the year ended December 31, 2019: Balance, Implicit interest Deferred Convertible beginning of Issued rate in excess of finance cost Repayments Balance, debenture year Conversions coupon rate amortization upon maturity end of year Maturity date 5.25% 20,422,154 - - 29,668 33,177 (20,485,000) - Mar 31, 2019 4.75% 19,734,544 - - 88,302 177,153 (20,000,000) - Mar 31, 2020 5.30% 24,329,835 - (1,004,000) 25,260 188,899 - 23,539,994 May 31, 2022 5.50% 22,105,324 - (1,016,000) 61,005 189,445 - 21,339,774 Dec 31, 2022 5.20% 21,440,326 - - 42,260 164,624 - 21,647,210 Dec 31, 2023 5.30% 25,279,056 - - 26,697 184,895 - 25,490,648 Aug 31, 2024 5.40% 23,599,710 - - 39,939 168,675 - 23,808,324 Jun 30, 2025 5.50% 23,083,484 - - 87,706 164,352 - 23,335,542 Jan 31, 2026 Total $ 179,994,433 $ - $ (2,020,000) $ 400,837 $ 1,271,220 $(40,485,000) $ 139,161,491 14 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) 10. Shareholders' equity: The beneficial interest in the Corporation is represented by a single class of shares that are unlimited in number. Each share carries a single vote at any meeting of shareholders and carries the right to participate pro rata in any dividends. (a) Shares issued and outstanding: The following shares were issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2020: # of shares Amount Balance, beginning of period 28,334,972 $ 310,158,598 Conversion of convertible debenture to shares 242,501 3,389,000 Equity offering costs - 1,649 Options exercised in the period 65,000 771,950 New shares issued during the period under Dividend Reinvestment Plan 60,497 865,341 Balance, end of period 28,702,970 $ 315,186,538 The following shares were issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2019: # of shares Amount Balance, beginning of year 26,143,544 $ 282,362,724 New shares from equity offering 1,748,000 23,073,600 Conversion of convertible debenture to shares 144,539 2,020,000 Private Placement equity offering 209,630 2,767,112 Equity offering costs - (1,215,762) Options exercised in the year 46,250 549,272 New shares issued during the year under Dividend Reinvestment Plan 43,009 601,652 Balance, end of year 28,334,972 $ 310,158,598 During the first quarter of 2020, $3,389,000 of the debentures were converted into 242,501 common shares. On May 15, 2019, the Corporation completed a non-brokered private placement of 209,630 common shares at a price of $13.20 per share for gross proceeds of $2,767,116. On March 1, 2019, the Corporation completed an equity offering of 1,520,000 common shares at a price of $13.20 per share for gross proceeds of $20,064,000. The over-allotment option, granted to the underwriters of this offering, was exercised in full and the Corporation issued an additional 228,000 shares at a price of $13.20 per share for gross proceeds of $3,009,600. The total number of shares issued pursuant to this offering was 1,748,000. 15 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) (b) Incentive options plan: # of options Amount Balance, beginning of period exercisable 880,000 $ 87,186 Options exercised (65,000) (6,250) Stock options vested 1,700,000 901,497 Balance, end of period exercisable 2,515,000 $ 982,433 On August 14, 2020, the Company granted options to its officers, directors and employees to purchase up to 1,875,000 Shares (2019 - nil) at a price of $11.70 per Share with the expiry date of August 14, 2030. Of the 1,875,000 options granted, 1,700,000 options vested immediately, and the remaining 175,000 options will vest on August 14, 2025. The fair value of the options granted was estimated at $991,093 using the Black-Scholes options pricing model. Total stock options outstanding as at September 30, 2020 are 2,690,000 (December 31, 2019 - 880,000). During the first quarter of 2020, 65,000 options were exercised under the stock options plan (2019 - 46,250). Dividend reinvestment plan and direct share purchase plan: The Corporation has a dividend reinvestment plan and direct share purchase plan for its shareholders that allows participants to reinvest their monthly cash dividends or purchase additional shares of the Corporation at a share price equivalent to the weighted average price of shares for the preceding five-day period. Normal course issuer bid: On March 30, 2020, the Corporation received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to its outstanding common shares. The notice provides that the Corporation may, during the 12 month period commencing April 3, 2020 and ending no later than April 2, 2021, purchase through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian Trading Systems up to 2,800,000 common shares in total, being approximately 10% of the "public float" of common shares as of March 30, 2020. Since commencement under the NCIB, the corporation has not purchased and cancelled any common shares. 11. Per share amounts: Earnings per share calculation: The following table reconciles the numerators and denominators of the basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Basic earnings per share calculation: Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator for basic earnings per share: Net earnings for the period 5,931,168 $ 7,687,174 $ 19,035,107 $ 21,323,068 Denominator for basic earnings per share: Weighted average shares 28,702,681 28,148,077 28,652,137 27,653,418 Net basic earnings per share $ 0.207 $ 0.273 $ 0.664 0.771 16 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) Diluted earnings per share calculation: Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator for diluted earnings per share: Net earnings for the period $ 5,931,168 $ 7,687,174 $ 19,035,107 $ 21,323,068 Interest on convertible debentures - 2,591,508 1,038,967 7,763,451 Net diluted earnings per share $ 5,931,168 $ 10,278,682 $ 20,074,074 $ 29,086,519 Denominator for diluted earnings per share: Weighted average shares 28,702,681 28,148,077 28,652,137 27,653,418 Net shares that would be issued: Assuming the proceeds from options are used to 11,151 128,098 9,829 111,103 repurchase units at the average share price Assuming debentures are converted - 11,292,905 1,607,210 11,292,905 Diluted weighted average shares 28,713,832 39,569,080 30,269,176 39,057,426 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.207 $ 0.260 $ 0.663 $ 0.745 12. Dividends: The Corporation intends to make dividend payments to the shareholders on a monthly basis on or about the 15th day of each following month. The operating policies of the Corporation set out that the Corporation intends to distribute to shareholders within 90 days after the year end at least 100% of the net income of the Corporation determined in accordance with the Income Tax Act (Canada), subject to certain adjustments. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recorded dividends of $6,716,397 (2019 - $6,586,683) to its shareholders. Dividends were $0.234 per share (2019 - $0.234 per share). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 the Corporation recorded dividends of $20,133,662 (2019-$19,414,352) to its shareholders. Dividends were $0.702 per share (2019- $0.702 per share). 13. Related party transactions and balances: The Corporation's Manager (a company related to certain officers and/or directors of the Corporation) receives an allocation of interest, referred to as the Corporation Manager spread interest, calculated at 0.75% per annum of the Corporation's daily outstanding performing investment balances. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, this amount was $931,848 (2019 - $902,747. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, this amount was $2,775,662 (2019 - $2,865,605). Included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2020 are amounts payable to the Corporation's Manager of $305,618 (December 31, 2019 - $275,964). For the three months ended September 30, 2020 the total directors' fee expenses were $76,750 (2019 - $76,750). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 the total director's fee expenses were $230,250 (2019- $236,000). Certain key management personnel are also directors of the Corporation and receive compensation from the Corporation's Manager. The Directors and Officers held 657,919 shares in the Corporation as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 542,587). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 1,875,000 options were issued under its stock options plan (2019 - nil), of which 1,230,000 (2019-nil) were issued to directors. The Mortgage Banker (a company related to certain officers and/or directors of the Corporation) receives certain fees from the borrowers as follows: loan servicing fees equal to 0.10% per annum on the principal amount of each of the Corporation's investments; 75% of all of the commitment and renewal fees generated from the Corporation's investments; and 25% of all of the special profit income generated from the non-conventional investments after the Corporation has yielded a 10% per annum return on its investments. Interest and fee income of the Corporation is net of the loan servicing fees paid to the Mortgage Banker of approximately $370,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 - $382,000) and approximately $124,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 - $120,400). The Mortgage Banker also retains all overnight float interest and incidental fees and charges payable by borrowers on the Corporation's investments. 17 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) The Corporation's Spread Interest Agreement and Mortgage Banking Agreement contain, respectively, provisions for the payment of termination fees to the Corporation Manager and Mortgage Banker in the event that the respective agreements are either terminated or not renewed. A significant number of the Corporation's investments are shared with other investors of the Mortgage Banker, which may include members of management of the Mortgage Banker and/or Officers or directors of the Corporation. The Corporation ranks equally with other members of the syndicate as to receipt of principal and income. The Corporation holds a mortgage investment totaling $5,213,000 at September 30, 2020 (classified as discounted debt investment) that originated from the purchase of a mortgage loan from a Schedule 1 bank at a discount to its original principal balance (December 31, 2019 - $5,213,000). The Corporation's investment is by way of a participation in a mortgage loan to the entity that took title to the real estate following the completion of the enforcement foreclosure that occurred after the purchase of the underlying Schedule 1 bank mortgage. The Corporation is a pari passu participant in the mortgage, having the same rights as all other participants in the loan. The entity that holds title to the real estate as agent is related to the other participants in the mortgage loan investment, including entities related to certain directors of the Corporation, and for this reason, the borrower is classified as a related party. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recognized interest earned of $131,396 (2019 - $nil) from this investment. The impairment provision on this loan is $nil as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $300,000). Key management compensation: Aggregate compensation paid to key management personnel (including payments to related parties for their recovery of costs), consisted of short-term employee compensation of $911,567 for the thee months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 - $550,262) and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2,416,032 (2019 - $1,625,065). All of this compensation was paid by the Corporation's Manager and not by the Corporation. 14. Interest expense: Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Bank interest expense $ 212,288 $ 305,404 $ 754,545 $ 1,418,482 Loans payable interest expense (note 8) - 30,752 373,663 385,706 Debenture interest expense 2,216,701 2,591,506 6,717,108 8,095,161 Interest expense $ 2,428,989 $ 2,927,663 $ 7,845,316 $ 9,899,349 Deferred finance cost amortization - convertible (247,850) (295,742) (801,817) (910,756) debentures (69,407) (85,938) (225,281) (283,763) Implicit interest rate in excess of coupon rate - convertible debentures Change in accrued interest payable (1,095,448) (989,414) (1,175,917) (580,862) Cash interest paid $ 1,016,285 $ 1,556,569 $ 5,642,301 $ 8,123,968 15. Contingent liabilities: The Corporation is involved in certain litigation arising out of the ordinary course of investing in loans. Although such matters cannot be predicted with certainty, management believes the claims are without merit and does not consider the Corporation's exposure to such litigation to have a material impact on these financial statements. 18 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) 16. Fair value: The fair values of amounts receivable, bank indebtedness, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and shareholders dividends payable approximate their carrying values due to their short-term maturities. The fair value of the investment portfolio approximates its carrying value as the majority of the loans are repayable in full at any time without penalty and generally have floating interest rates. There is no quoted price in an active market for the mortgage and loan investments or mortgage syndication liabilities. The Corporation makes its determinations of fair value based on its assessment of the current lending market for mortgage and loan investments of same or similar terms. As a result, the fair value of mortgage and loan investments is based on Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. The following table presents the changes in related debt investments (at FVTPL) as at September 30, 2020 Changes to related debt investments at FVTPL Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 35,051,003 Funding of investments 526,692 Discharging of investments (245,018) Unrealized foreign exchange 438,470 Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 35,771,147 The fair values of loans payable approximate their carrying values due to the fact that the majority of the loans are: (i) repayable in full, at any time, upon the repayment of the underlying loan that secures the loan payable, and (ii) have floating interest rates linked to bank prime. The fair value of convertible debentures, including their conversion option, has been determined based on the closing price of the debentures of the Corporation on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the respective date. The fair value of marketable securities has been determined based on the closing price of the security of the respective listed entities on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the respective date. The tables below present the fair values heirarchy of the Corporation's financial instruments as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. It does not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value: September 30, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Marketable securities $ 38,938 - - $ 38,938 Convertible debentures 136,558,796 - - 136,558,796 December 31,2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Marketable securities $ 250,285 - - $ 250,285 Convertible debentures 149,806,418 - - 149,806,418 19 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) 17. Risk management: The Corporation is exposed to the symptoms and effects of global economic conditions and other factors that could adversely affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. Many of these risk factors are beyond the Corporation's direct control. The Corporation Manager and Board of Directors play an active role in monitoring the Corporation's key risks and in determining the policies that are best suited to manage these risks. There has been no change in the process since the previous year. The Corporation's business activities, including its use of financial instruments, exposes the Corporation to various risks, the most significant of which are interest rate risk, credit and operational risks, and liquidity risk. Interest rate risk: Interest rate risk is the risk that fair value of future cash flows of financial assets or financial liabilities will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Corporation's operations are subject to interest rate fluctuations. The interest rate on the majority of the investments is set at the greater of a floor rate and a formula linked to bank prime. The floor interest rate mitigates the effect of a drop in short-term market interest rates on existing investments while the floating component linked to bank prime allows for increased interest earnings on a component of the investments where short-term market rates increase. Interest income risk: A significant portion of the Corporation's investment portfolio comprise investments in short term mortgage loans that generally are repaid by the borrowers in under twenty-four months. The reinvestment of funds received from such repayments are invested at current market interest rates. As such, the weighted average interest rate applicable to the investment portfolio changes with time. This creates an ongoing risk that the weighted average interest rate on the investment portfolio will decrease, which will have a negative impact on the Corporation's interest income and net profit. Interest expense risk: The Corporation's floating-rate debt comprises bank indebtedness, and loan on debenture portfolio investment, with each bearing interest based on bank prime and/or based on short term bankers' acceptance interest rates as a benchmark. At September 30, 2020, if interest rates at that date had been 100 basis points lower or higher, with all other variables held constant, comprehensive income and equity for the year would be affected as follows: Carrying Value -1% +1% Financial assets: Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses $ 3,727,984 - - Marketable securities 38,938 - - Investment portfolio 501,041,438 - 1,501,756 Financial liabilities: Bank indebtedness 43,730,955 437,310 (437,310) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,469,112 - - Shareholders dividends payable 2,238,832 - - Convertible debentures $ 136,799,585 - - Total increase $ 437,310 $ 1,064,446 20 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) Credit and operational risks: Credit risk is the possibility that a borrower under one of the mortgages comprising the investment portfolio, may be unable to honour the debt commitment as a result of a negative change in the borrowers' financial position or market conditions that could result in a loss to the Corporation. Any instability in the real estate sector or an adverse change in economic conditions in Canada could result in declines in the value of real property securing the Corporation's investments. There have been significant increases in real estate values in various sectors of the Canadian market over the past few years. A correction or revaluation of real estate in such sectors will result in a reduction in values of the real estate securing mortgage loans that comprise the Corporation's investment portfolio. This could result in impairments in the mortgage loans or loan losses in the event the real estate security has to be realized upon by the lender. The Corporation's maximum exposure to credit risk is represented by the carrying values of amounts receivable and the investment portfolio. Liquidity risk: Liquidity risk is the risk that the Corporation will encounter difficulty in meeting its financial obligations as they become due. The Corporation's liquidity requirements relate to its obligations under its bank indebtedness, loans payable, convertible debentures, and its obligations to make future advances under its existing portfolio. Liquidity risk is managed by ensuring that the sum of (i) availability under the Corporation's bank borrowing line, (ii) the sourcing of other borrowing facilities, and (iii) projected repayments under the existing investment portfolio, exceeds projected needs (including funding of further advances under existing and new investments). As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation had not utilized its full leverage availability, being a guideline of 50% of its first mortgage investments. Unadvanced committed funds under the existing investment portfolio amounted to $117,942,716 as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - $107,961,384). These commitments are anticipated to be funded from the Corporation's credit facility and borrower repayments. The Corporation has a demand revolving line of credit of $80 million and a committed revolving line of credit with its principal banker to fund the timing differences between investment advances and investment repayments. The committed line of $20 million is a committed facility with a maturity date extended to September 30, 2021. In the current economic climate and capital market conditions, there are no assurances that the bank borrowing line will be renewed or that it could be replaced with another lender if not renewed. If it is not extended at maturity, repayments under the Corporation's investment portfolio would be utilized to repay the bank indebtedness. There are limitations in the availability of funds under the revolving line of credit. The Corporation's investments are predominantly short-term in nature, and as such, the continual repayment by borrowers of existing investments creates liquidity for ongoing investments and funding commitments. Loans payable, when implemented, relate to borrowings on specific investments within the Corporation's portfolio and only have to be repaid once the specific loan is paid out by the borrower. If the Corporation is unable to continue to have access to its bank borrowing line and loans payable, the size of the Corporation's investment portfolio will decrease and the income historically generated through holding a larger portfolio by utilizing leverage will not be earned. Contractual obligations as at September 30, 2020 are due as follows: Total Less than 1 year 1-3 years 4-7 years Bank indebtedness $ 43,730,955 $ 43,730,955 $ - $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,469,112 2,469,112 - - Shareholders dividends payable 2,238,832 2,238,832 - - Convertible debentures 141,591,000 - 65,108,000 $ 76,483,000 Subtotal - Liabilities $ 190,029,899 $ 48,438,899 $ 65,108,000 $ 76,483,000 Future advances under portfolio 117,942,716 117,942,716 - - Liabilities and contractual obligations $ 307,972,615 $ 166,381,615 $ 65,108,000 $ 76,483,000 21 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) The bank indebtedness and loans payable are liabilities resulting from the funding of the Corporation's investments. Repayment of investments results in a direct and corresponding pay down of the bank indebtedness and/or loans payable. The obligations for future advances under the Corporation's investment portfolio are anticipated to be funded from the Corporation's credit facility and borrower repayments. Upon funding of same, the funded amount forms part of the Corporation's investments. Interest payments on debentures (assuming the amounts remain unchanged) would be $7,597,783 for less than 1 year, $12,787,554 for 1 to 3 years and $7,184,610 for 4 to 7 years. Capital risk management: The Corporation defines capital as being the funds raised through the issuance of publicly traded securities of the Corporation. The Corporation's objectives when managing capital/equity are: to safeguard the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders, and

to provide an adequate return to shareholders by obtaining an appropriate amount of debt, commensurate with the level of risk. The Corporation manages the capital/equity structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Corporation may issue new shares or convertible debentures or repay bank indebtedness (if any) and loans payable. The Corporation's investment guidelines, which can be varied at the discretion of the Board of Directors, incorporate various guidelines and investment operating policies. The Corporation's guidelines include the following: the Corporation (i) will not invest more than 10% of the amount of its capital in any single conventional first mortgage where the loan to value on such loan is less than 60%, (ii) will not invest more than 8% of the amount of its capital in any single conventional first mortgage where the loan to value on such loan is between 60% and 70%, (iii) will not invest more than 5% of the amount of its capital in any single conventional first mortgages where the loan to value on such loan exceeds 70%, (iv) will not invest more than 2.5% of the amount of its capital in any single non-conventional mortgage or conventional investment that is not a first mortgage, and (v) will only borrow funds in order to acquire or invest in investments in amounts up to 60% of the book value of the Corporation's portfolio of conventional first mortgages. Capital is defined as the sum of shareholders' equity plus the face amount of convertible debentures. The Corporation is required by its bank lender to maintain various covenants, including minimum equity amount, interest coverage ratios, indebtedness as a percentage of the performing first mortgage portfolio size, and indebtedness to total assets. The Corporation is in compliance with all such bank covenants. Currency risk: Currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of the Corporation's foreign currency-denominated investments and cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate based on changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Consequently, the Corporation is subject to currency fluctuations that may impact its financial position and results of operations. The Corporation manages its currency risk on its investments by borrowing the same amount as the investment in the same currency. As a result, a 1% change in the exchange rate of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar will not result in a significant change to the net income and comprehensive income and equity. 22 FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in Canadian dollars) COVID-19 risk: On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19 outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID- 19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, a general reduction in commercial activity and the institution of government programs to assist in addressing the economic impact of COVID-19. While these affects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruption and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time and may be instituted, terminated and re-instituted from time to time as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens or waves of the COVID-19 outbreak occur from time to time. The volatility and disruption related to the COVID-19 outbreak and the reactions to it may result in a disruption or deferral in borrower payments, a decline in the appraised value or salability of properties, a decline of interest rates, a deterioration of the credit worthiness of the borrowers, an inability for the borrowers to obtain additional financing, should the need arise, and/or the need to extend the maturity date of the mortgage. At this point, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Corporation is uncertain. 18. Comparative figures Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. 23 Attachments Original document

