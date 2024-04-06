OUR BUSINESS

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") is a non-bank lender, investing predominantly in short- term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments. The Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Mortgage investment corporations are able to have no income tax payable provided that they satisfy the requirements in subsection 130.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Corporation's primary investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of dividends from the Corporation's investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives by pursuing a strategy of investing in loans in select niche real estate markets that are under- serviced by larger financial institutions.

The Corporation's more specific objective is to hold an investment portfolio that:

is widely diversified across many investments; is concentrated in first mortgages; reduces exposure as a result of participation in various loan syndicates; and is primarily short-term in nature.

Firm Capital Corporation (the "Mortgage Banker") is the Corporation's mortgage banker and acts as the Corporation's loan originator, underwriter, servicer, and syndicator. The Corporation's affairs are administered by FC Treasury Management Inc. (the "Corporation Manager").

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and a Share Purchase Plan (collectively, with the DRIP, the "Plans") that are available to its shareholders. The Plans allow participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") and grant participants the right to purchase additional Shares. Shareholders who wish to enroll or who would like further information about the Plans should contact Investor Relations at (416) 635-0221.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

The Corporation's investment portfolio (the "Investment Portfolio") continued to revolve in 2023 with significant investment repayments and new fundings. During the year ended December 31, 2023, new fundings and discharges of investments were $250 million and $312 million respectively (2022 - $461 million and $443 million). The Corporation increased its allowance for impairment and fair value loss in 2023 by $12.5 million, to a total of $22.7 million as at December 31, 2023, while generating earnings per share of $0.990. At the end of 2023, the Investment Portfolio consisted of 87.5% of conventional first mortgages, and 80% maturing in 2024. In addition, the interest rates in 96% of the Investment Portfolio investments were floating allowing the Corporation to capture the benefit of rising rates throughout 2023. The Corporation continues to participate in new investments on a disciplined base with conservative underwriting on real estate in large urban centers.

In 2024, the Corporation expects to revolve the Investment Portfolio selectively, with an investment policy of holding a hard line on acceptable exposure levels, borrower quality and warranted interest rate pricing. There are no assurances on achievable portfolio size as the primary focus is on security. The Mortgage Banker continues to reject a significant number of potential investments that do not meet our investment criteria and risk tolerance. Active portfolio management will be key during 2024 with expected unpredictable market conditions.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Corporation has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, as its basis of financial reporting. The Corporation's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar.

