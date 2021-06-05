Log in
    FC   CA3183231024

FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(FC)
  Report
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment : Annual 2020 Report

06/05/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
2020

ANNUAL REPORT

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS

A REAL ESTATE CAPITAL FINANCE COMPANY

DISCIPLINED INVESTING CAPITAL PRESERVATION

Mortgage Investment Corporation

MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PROFILE

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its Mortgage Banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial real estate finance. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of Shareholders' Equity, while providing Shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from the Corporation's investments, targeting returns on equity in excess of 400 basis points over Government of Canada one year average treasury bill yields . The Corporation achieves its investment objectives by pursuing a strategy of growth through investments in select niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions .

TSX: FC, FC .DB .E, FC .DB .F, FC .DB .G, FC .DB .H, FC .DB .I and FC .DC .J .

MORTGAGE BANKER PROFILE

Boutique Mortgage Lenders®

)LUP&DSLWDO&RUSRUDWLRQLVWKH&RUSRUDWLRQ¶V0RUWJDJH%DQNHUDFWLQJDVWKH&RUSRUDWLRQ¶VORDQRULJLQDWRU XQGHUZULWHUVHUYLFHU,DQGVQGLFDWRU6LQFH)LUP&DSLWDO&RUSRUDWLRQKDV EHHQ D QRQEDQN OHQGHU SURYLGLQJFRQVWUXFWLRQHTXLW,DQGFRQYHQWLRQDOUHDOHVWDWH¿QDQFHWRWKHEXLOGHUGHYHORSHU,DQGUHDOHVWDWH RZQHUPDUNHWSODFH

CONTENTS

Letter To Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 1

Management's Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 2

Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29

Independent Auditor's Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30

Consolidated Balance Sheets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

35

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders Equity . . . . . . .

37

Statements of Cash Flows . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

38

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

39

Performance Graph . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

66

Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

67

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to report to you the 2020 results for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation")..

Managing risk and maintaining a strong balance sheet is our main priority. We mitigate risk by maintaining a diversified portfolio that has the majority of the investments shared with other investor partners. We are continually monitoring all markets and rebalancing the portfolio to reflect the current environment and market conditions. In 2020, we were able to generate dividends to Shareholders of $0.944 per share, while maintaining our loan loss provision at 1% of the Corporation's investment portfolio.

HIGHLIGHTS

DIVIDENDS

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation declared dividends totaling $0.944 per share versus $1.006 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The December 2020 special dividend was 0.8 cents per share.

PROFIT

Income and profit (referred to herein as "Profit") for year ended December 31, 2020 of $26,353,473 represents approximately a 5.9% decrease compared to $28,002,051 reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basic weighted average profit per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $0.913, which is 9.4% lower compared to the $1.008 per share reported for the year ended December 31, 2019.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

The Corporation's Investment Portfolio at December 31, 2020 totaled $559.0 million (before impairment provision) consisting of 183 separate investments. The average interest rate on the Corporation's investments at December 31, 2020 was 8.20% per annum.

VERY SHORT-TERM PORTFOLIO WITH SIGNIFICANT ANNUAL TURNOVER

In 2020, the Investment Portfolio repayments totaled $321.5 million, with new investments during the year totaling $399.4 million. This turn is the key to our investment approach and demonstrates the short term bridge financing nature of the portfolio.

2021 OUTLOOK

We encourage Shareholders to read the Management Discussion and Analysis in this report and our Outlook for 2021.

ELI DADOUCH

BORIS BARIL

President

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Building Relationships today and tomorrow

irm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation 2020 Annual Report

1

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

OUR BUSINESS

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") is a non-bank lender, investing predominantly in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments. The Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Mortgage investment corporations are able to have no income tax payable provided that they satisfy the requirements in subsection 130.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Corporation's primary investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of dividends from the Corporation's investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives by pursuing a strategy of investing in loans in select niche real estate markets that are under-serviced by larger financial institutions.

The Corporation's more specific objective is to hold an investment portfolio that:

  1. is widely diversified across many investments;
  2. is concentrated in first mortgages;
  3. reduces exposure as a result of participation in various loan syndicates; and
  4. is primarily short-term in nature.

Firm Capital Corporation (the "Mortgage Banker") is the Corporation's mortgage banker and acts as the Corporation's loan originator, underwriter, servicer, and syndicator. The Corporation's affairs are administered by FC Treasury Management Inc. (the "Corporation Manager").

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and a Share Purchase Plan (collectively, with the DRIP, the "Plans") that are available to its shareholders. The Plans allow participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") and grant participants the right to purchase additional Shares. Shareholders who wish to enroll or who would like further information about the Plans should contact Investor Relations at (416) 635-0221.

Additional information on the Corporation, its Plans, and its investment portfolio is available on the Corporation's web site at www.firmcapital.com. Additional information about the Corporation, including its Annual Information Form ("AIF"), can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

The Corporation's investment portfolio (the "Investment Portfolio") has continued to revolve in 2020 with significant investment repayments. Management's position continues to be that we will turn the Investment Portfolio, if need be, at lower interest rates to ensure we originate solid investments. The three reductions in the Bank of Canada policy rate in March 2020 and the corresponding reduction in the bank prime reduced Investment Portfolio interest rates during 2020 and contributed to a decline in the Corporation's interest revenue for the year. Holding a larger portfolio can compensate for the lower portfolio average interest rate.

We continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting economic impact on the Investment Portfolio and the Corporation. One of the most significant impacts to date has been a reduction in the portfolio average interest rate (resulting from the drop in bank prime, decreasing some of

  • Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation 2020 Annual Report

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

our floating rate investments) resulting in a decline in interest income earned by the Corporation. It is difficult to predict movements in the average interest rate going forward as it will depend on the rates available on new investments as they arise.

There have been no material signs of deterioration in the Investment Portfolio during 2020. Borrower repayment performance has remained consistent with pre-COVID-19 performance and no payment deferral arrangements have been granted. At December 31, 2020, the Corporation's loan arrears are not materially different from pre-COVID balances and, to date, we have not experienced defaults attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. New investment volumes were lower in the first three quarters of 2020 likely as a result of the impact of the pandemic on fewer borrower loan requests.

The Mortgage Banker does not service or underwrite mortgages on hotels and hospitality properties or on long-term care facilities and as such the Corporation does not have any investments exposure to these asset types. During 2020, the Corporation increased the availability under its credit facility, which is the lowest cost of capital debt available to the Corporation.

The Corporation's investment underwriting and loan management team at the Mortgage Banker have been together since the Corporation went public in 1999 and have worked together since the 1990's real estate recession. This management team has over 23 years of experience of working together, in dealing with risk mitigation, collections, and underwriting. Since going public, management has maintained its stated primary objective of "Protecting Shareholders Equity" first. We have always stated our focus is on having a strong balance sheet and we would never grow for the sake of growth.

As we address this market, we are looking for opportunities. We are reinvesting selectively, with the investment policy of holding a hard line on acceptable exposure levels, borrower quality and warranted interest rate pricing. There are no assurances on achievable new lending interest rates or portfolio size as the primary focus is on security. The Mortgage Banker continues to reject a significant number of potential investments that do not meet our investment criteria and risk tolerance.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Corporation has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, as its basis of financial reporting. The Corporation's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar.

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated as of March 9, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation and the notes thereto as at, and for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, as well as our Management's Discussion and Analysis, including the section on "Risk and Uncertainties", and each of our quarterly reports for 2020 and 2019.

Building Relationships today and tomorrow

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation 2020 Annual Report

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 18:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
