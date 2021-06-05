Firm Capital Mortgage Investment : Annual 2020 Report

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its Mortgage Banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial real estate finance. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of Shareholders' Equity, while providing Shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from the Corporation's investments, targeting returns on equity in excess of 400 basis points over Government of Canada one year average treasury bill yields . The Corporation achieves its investment objectives by pursuing a strategy of growth through investments in select niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions .

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to report to you the 2020 results for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation")..

Managing risk and maintaining a strong balance sheet is our main priority. We mitigate risk by maintaining a diversified portfolio that has the majority of the investments shared with other investor partners. We are continually monitoring all markets and rebalancing the portfolio to reflect the current environment and market conditions. In 2020, we were able to generate dividends to Shareholders of $0.944 per share, while maintaining our loan loss provision at 1% of the Corporation's investment portfolio.

HIGHLIGHTS

DIVIDENDS

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation declared dividends totaling $0.944 per share versus $1.006 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The December 2020 special dividend was 0.8 cents per share.

PROFIT

Income and profit (referred to herein as "Profit") for year ended December 31, 2020 of $26,353,473 represents approximately a 5.9% decrease compared to $28,002,051 reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basic weighted average profit per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $0.913, which is 9.4% lower compared to the $1.008 per share reported for the year ended December 31, 2019.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

The Corporation's Investment Portfolio at December 31, 2020 totaled $559.0 million (before impairment provision) consisting of 183 separate investments. The average interest rate on the Corporation's investments at December 31, 2020 was 8.20% per annum.

VERY SHORT-TERM PORTFOLIO WITH SIGNIFICANT ANNUAL TURNOVER

In 2020, the Investment Portfolio repayments totaled $321.5 million, with new investments during the year totaling $399.4 million. This turn is the key to our investment approach and demonstrates the short term bridge financing nature of the portfolio.

2021 OUTLOOK

We encourage Shareholders to read the Management Discussion and Analysis in this report and our Outlook for 2021.

ELI DADOUCH BORIS BARIL President Chief Financial Officer Chief Executive Officer

Building Relationships today and tomorrow