    FRMA   US31832R1095

FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP.

(FRMA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/19 11:41:19 am EDT
0.0388 USD   +2.11%
Firma : FRMA Q1 2022 FS

05/22/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR

MARCH 31, 2022

AND THE

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Consolidated Balance Sheets.......................................................................................................................................

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations.......................................................................................................................

4

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity.......................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .....................................................................................................................

7

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements..........................................................................................................

8-20

2

FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(formerly known as Tara Minerals Corp.) (An Exploration Stage Company)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Assets

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

91,522

$

97,864

Trade receivables

58,000

58,000

Prepaid assets

139,266

252,750

Inventory

10,000

10,000

Deposit

900,000

-

Notes receivable, current

50,053

49,464

Notes receivable, related parties

116,048

123,939

Total current assets

1,364,889

592,017

Goodwill

195,627

195,627

Other

73

73

Total assets

$

1,560,588

$

787,717

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,065,084

$

1,908,499

Notes payables, current portion

5,739,434

5,739,434

Convertible notes payable, net

267,000

265,163

Total current liabilities

7,071,518

7,913,096

Convertible notes payable, non-curent portion, net

274,961

317,165

Total liabilities

7,346,479

8,230,261

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock undesignated: $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000

shares; -0- issued and outstanding

-

-

Preferred stock Class A: $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares;

75,000,000 issued and outstanding

750,000

750,000

Common stock: $0.001 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding 314,076,668 and 288,727,952 shares

314,077

288,728

Additional paid-in capital

50,431,070

49,885,459

Common stock payable

2,303,250

1,052,949

Accumulated deficit

(59,584,287)

(59,419,681)

Total Firma Holdings stockholders' equity

(5,785,890)

(7,442,544)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,560,588

$

787,717

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.

3

FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(formerly known as Tara Minerals Corp.) (An Exploration Stage Company)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Mining revenues

$

-

$

-

Cost of revenue

-

-

Gross margin

-

-

Operating, general and administrative expenses

199,406

(116,001)

Net operating loss (income)

199,406

(116,001)

Non-operating (loss) income:

Interest income

1,698

1,215

Interest expense

(160,783)

(227,197)

Gain on debt extinguishment

202,457

994,193

Unrealized (loss) gain on cash equivalents

(8,571)

6,813

Change in derivative liability

-

(7,849)

Total non-operating income

34,800

767,175

(Loss) gain before income taxes

(164,606)

651,174

Income tax provision

-

-

Loss before discontinued operations

(164,606)

651,174

Loss from discontinued operations, including loss on

(38,365)

disposal

-

Net loss

$

(164,606)

$

612,809

Net loss per share before discontinued operations, basic and

$

(0.00)

dilutive

$

(0.00)

Discontinued operations, basic and dilutive

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Net loss per share, basic and dilutive

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares, basic and dilutive

303,730,003

237,420,813

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.

4

FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Formerly known as Tara Minerals Corp.)

(An Exploration Stage Company)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Additional

Common Stock

Accumulated

Paid-In

Payable

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

(Receivable)

Deficit

Total

Balance at December 31, 2020

-

$

-

162,145,696

$ 162,146

$

44,582,392

$

828,750

$(58,053,243)

$

(12,479,957)

Cash for stock

-

-

40,723,714

40,724

835,168

(281,570)

-

594,322

Stock for services

-

-

5,500,000

5,500

519,500

510,961

-

1,035,961

Renegotiated stock subscription to convertible

debt

-

-

-

-

-

(515,000)

-

(515,000)

Beneficial conversion feature on convertible

notes payable/debt discount on notes payable

-

-

-

-

1,553,243

-

-

1,553,243

Conversion of convertible debt

-

-

87,858,542

87,859

3,184,907

509,808

-

3,782,574

Stock in purchase of Monochrome forfeited

-

-

(7,500,000)

(7,500)

(39,750)

-

-

(47,250)

Issuance of preferred stock at par value

75,000,000

750,000

-

-

(750,000)

-

-

-

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,366,437)

(1,366,437)

Balance at December 31, 2021

75,000,000

$

750,000

288,727,952

$ 288,728

$

49,885,460

$

1,052,949

$(59,419,681)

$

(7,442,544)

Cash for stock

-

-

-

-

-

50,000

-

50,000

Stock for services

-

-

16,237,514

16,238

354,722

300,301

-

671,260

Conversion of convertible debt

-

-

9,111,202

9,111

190,889

-

-

200,000

Stock encumbered for business purchase

-

-

-

-

-

900,000

-

900,000

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(164,606)

(164,606)

Balance at March 31, 2022

75,000,000

$

750,000

314,076,668

$ 314,077

50,431,070

2,303,250

(59,584,287)

(5,785,890)

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.

5

