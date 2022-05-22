|
Firma : FRMA Q1 2022 FS
FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF AND FOR
MARCH 31, 2022
AND THE
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
Page
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets.......................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations.......................................................................................................................
|
4
|
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity.......................................................................................................
|
5
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .....................................................................................................................
|
7
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements..........................................................................................................
|
8-20
FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(formerly known as Tara Minerals Corp.) (An Exploration Stage Company)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
Assets
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
91,522
|
|
|
$
|
97,864
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
58,000
|
|
|
|
58,000
|
|
Prepaid assets
|
|
139,266
|
|
|
|
252,750
|
|
Inventory
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Deposit
|
|
900,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Notes receivable, current
|
|
50,053
|
|
|
|
49,464
|
|
Notes receivable, related parties
|
|
116,048
|
|
|
|
123,939
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,364,889
|
|
|
|
592,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
195,627
|
|
|
|
195,627
|
|
Other
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,560,588
|
|
|
$
|
787,717
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
1,065,084
|
|
|
$
|
1,908,499
|
|
Notes payables, current portion
|
|
|
5,739,434
|
|
|
|
5,739,434
|
|
Convertible notes payable, net
|
|
267,000
|
|
|
|
265,163
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
7,071,518
|
|
|
|
7,913,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible notes payable, non-curent portion, net
|
|
|
274,961
|
|
|
|
317,165
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
7,346,479
|
|
|
|
8,230,261
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock undesignated: $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares; -0- issued and outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Preferred stock Class A: $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,000,000 issued and outstanding
|
|
750,000
|
|
|
|
750,000
|
|
Common stock: $0.001 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and outstanding 314,076,668 and 288,727,952 shares
|
|
|
314,077
|
|
|
|
288,728
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
50,431,070
|
|
|
|
49,885,459
|
|
Common stock payable
|
|
2,303,250
|
|
|
|
1,052,949
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(59,584,287)
|
|
|
(59,419,681)
|
Total Firma Holdings stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,785,890)
|
|
|
(7,442,544)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,560,588
|
|
|
$
|
787,717
|
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.
FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(formerly known as Tara Minerals Corp.) (An Exploration Stage Company)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining revenues
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
|
-
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating, general and administrative expenses
|
|
199,406
|
|
|
|
(116,001)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating loss (income)
|
|
199,406
|
|
|
|
(116,001)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating (loss) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
1,698
|
|
|
|
1,215
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(160,783)
|
|
|
(227,197)
|
Gain on debt extinguishment
|
|
202,457
|
|
|
|
994,193
|
|
Unrealized (loss) gain on cash equivalents
|
|
(8,571)
|
|
|
|
6,813
|
|
Change in derivative liability
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(7,849)
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
34,800
|
|
|
|
767,175
|
|
(Loss) gain before income taxes
|
|
(164,606)
|
|
|
|
651,174
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss before discontinued operations
|
|
(164,606)
|
|
|
|
651,174
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, including loss on
|
|
|
|
|
|
(38,365)
|
disposal
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(164,606)
|
|
$
|
|
612,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share before discontinued operations, basic and
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
(0.00)
|
dilutive
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued operations, basic and dilutive
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
|
$
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, basic and dilutive
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
|
$
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares, basic and dilutive
|
|
303,730,003
|
|
|
|
237,420,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.
FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Formerly known as Tara Minerals Corp.)
(An Exploration Stage Company)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock
|
Common Stock
|
Additional
|
Common Stock
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-In
|
|
|
|
Payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
(Receivable)
|
|
Deficit
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
162,145,696
|
$ 162,146
|
$
|
44,582,392
|
|
|
|
$
|
828,750
|
$(58,053,243)
|
$
|
(12,479,957)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash for stock
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
40,723,714
|
40,724
|
|
|
|
|
835,168
|
|
|
|
(281,570)
|
-
|
|
594,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock for services
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,500,000
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
|
|
|
519,500
|
|
|
|
|
510,961
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,035,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renegotiated stock subscription to convertible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(515,000)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(515,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficial conversion feature on convertible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notes payable/debt discount on notes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,553,243
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,553,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion of convertible debt
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
87,858,542
|
87,859
|
|
|
|
|
3,184,907
|
|
|
|
509,808
|
-
|
|
3,782,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock in purchase of Monochrome forfeited
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(7,500,000)
|
(7,500)
|
|
|
|
|
(39,750)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(47,250)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of preferred stock at par value
|
|
|
75,000,000
|
|
|
|
750,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(750,000)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(1,366,437)
|
|
|
(1,366,437)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2021
|
|
|
75,000,000
|
|
|
$
|
750,000
|
|
|
288,727,952
|
|
|
$ 288,728
|
|
$
|
49,885,460
|
|
$
|
1,052,949
|
$(59,419,681)
|
$
|
(7,442,544)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash for stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock for services
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
16,237,514
|
16,238
|
|
|
|
|
354,722
|
|
|
|
|
300,301
|
-
|
|
671,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion of convertible debt
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,111,202
|
9,111
|
|
|
|
|
190,889
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock encumbered for business purchase
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
900,000
|
-
|
|
900,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(164,606)
|
|
(164,606)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2022
|
75,000,000
|
$
|
750,000
|
|
|
314,076,668
|
$ 314,077
|
|
|
|
|
50,431,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,303,250
|
(59,584,287)
|
|
(5,785,890)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.
|
