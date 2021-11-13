Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Firma Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRMA   US31832R1095

FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP.

(FRMA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firma : Q3 2021 Quarterly Supplemental Disclosure Statement

11/13/2021 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Firma Holdings Corp.

20 Danada Sq. W. #214 Wheaton, IL 60189

(630) 532-3625

www.firmaholdingscorp.com

info@firmaholdingscorp.com

5052

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: 09/30/2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 321,845,912

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 320,845,912

As of December 31, 2020the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:162,145,696

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 15

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The Company was incorporated on May 12, 2006 as Tara Minerals Corp. On June 3, 2014 the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation changing its name from Tara Minerals Corp. to Firma Holdings Corp., the company then redomiciled to Colorado 11/12/2020

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Company was incorporated on May 12, 2006 as Tara Minerals Corp. On June 3, 2014 the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation changing its name from Tara Minerals Corp. to Firma Holdings Corp., the company then redomiciled to Colorado 11/12/2020 (Active).

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

Acquired 100% of Monochrome Corp. on 12/23/2020.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

20 Danada Sq. W. #214 Wheaton, IL 60189

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 15

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

FRMA

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

31832R109

Par or stated value:

$.001

Total shares authorized:

400,000,000as of date: 09/30/2021

Total shares outstanding:

321,845,912as of date: 09/30/2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

61,783,464

as of date: 09/30/2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

274

as of date: 09/30/2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

EQ Shareowner Services

Phone:

651-306-2904

Email:

chad.dolton@equiniti.com

Address: 1110 Centre Pointe Curve Suite 101 Mendota Heights, MN 55120

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 3 of 15

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 12/31/2018

Common: 122,145,696

Preferred:N/A

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

12/23/2020

New

40,000,000

Common

$.03

No

Sebastien

Purchase of

Restricted

No

Issuance

DuFort

Monochrome

Corp.

01/05/2021

New

1,500,000

Common

$.03

No

Irwin L.

Consulting

Restricted

No

Issuance

Zalcberg

Agreement

01/05/2021

New

1,500,000

Common

$.03

No

James Braseth

Consulting

Restricted

No

Issuance

Agreement

01/05/2021

New

3,846,154

Common

$.013

yes

Reuben Taub

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

02/05/2021

New

2,365,385

Common

$.013

yes

Irwin L.

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

Zalcberg

02/17/2021

New

3,846,154

Common

$.013

Yes

Reuben Taub

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

02/17/2021

New

500,000

Common

$.05

No

Sean P. Ryan

Consulting

Restricted

No

Issuance

Agreement

02/17/2021

New

1,000,000

Common

$.04

No

Patricia J.

Previous RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

1,250,000

$.04

No

Jordan

08032018 and

08092018

02/24/2021

New

2,307,692

Common

$.013

Yes

Irwin Zalcberg &

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

Chimgee Batuu

03/03/2021

New

4,000,000

Common

$.04

No

Jerry Trooien

Previous RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

08032018

03/04/2021

New

1,115,617

Common

$.035

No

Patricia J.

Previous C/N

Restricted

No

Issuance

Jordan

RSPA

11082018

03/04/2021

New

1,250,000

Common

$.035

No

Patricia J.

Warrant Exp.

Restricted

No

Issuance

Jordan

10082021

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 15

03/04/2021

New

75,000,000

Pref A

$.001

No

Sebastien C.

Voting Stock

Restricted

N

issuance

DuFort

03/10/2021

New

3,846,154

Common

$.013

Yes

Zalcberg

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

Schuetz a

Partnership

03/10/2021

New

1,923,077

Common

$.013

Yes

Joseph D.

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

Schuetz

03/10/2021

New

100,000

Common

$.05

No

Alec Bekoff

Warrant Exp.

Restricted

No

Issuance

11162023

03/10/2021

New

769,231

Common

$.013

Yes

Ross Hochman

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

03/10/2021

New

3,846,154

Common

$.013

Yes

Feivel Gottlieb

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

03/10/2021

New

1,538,462

Common

$013

Yes

Henry Pevitz

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

03/10/2021

New

769,231

Common

$.013

Yes

Zorigt Ganzorig

RSPA

Restricted

No

Issuance

03/10/2021

New

13,205,784

Common

$.02

Yes

MSA Group

Full Conversion

Restricted

No

Issuance

LLC Drew

CN Balance $0

Enstice

06182019 part

of 03052021

Note Settlement

05/25/2021

New

11,320,218

Common

.05045

Yes

Enstice Family

Full Conversion

Restricted

No.

Issuance

Trust - Phil

CN Balance $0

Enstice

part of

03052021 Note

Settlement

05/26/2021

New

8,629,143

Common

.05099

Yes

George Miller

Full Conversion

Restricted

N

Issuance

CN Balance $0

part of

03052021 Note

Settlement

05/26/2921

New

5,608,943

Common

.05099

Yes

E. Thomas

Full Conversion

Restricted

No

Issuance

Enstice

CN Balance $0

03052021 Note

Settlement

05/26/2021

New

11,923,907

Common

.05099

Yes

Roth IRA FBO

Partial

Restricted

No

Issuance

E. Thomas

Conversion of

Enstice

03052021 Note

Settlement

05/27/2021

New

1,957,905

Common

.051075

Yes

Atlas Mineral

Full Conversion

Restricted

No

Issuance

Holdings III LLC

of CN Balance

John Matheus

$0 part of

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Firma Holdings Corp. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 20:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP.
03:10pFIRMA : Q3 2021 Quarterly Supplemental Disclosure Statement
PU
11/12FIRMA : FS Q3 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
05/03Firma Holdings Corp. entered into an Agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Innovative Pro..
CI
2020Firma Holdings Corp. acquired a 5% stake in AmericanaPRO Automotive, LLC.
CI
2020FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or ..
AQ
2020Firma Holdings Corp. completed the acquisition of Monochrome Corp. for $0.32 million fr..
CI
2020Firma Holdings Corp. Announces Management Changes
CI
2020Firma Holdings Corp. Announces CEO Changes
CI
2020Firma Holdings Corp. entered into an agreement to acquire Monochrome Corp. from Sebasti..
CI
2018Firma's GracePoint Mining Corp Announces Updates on the Magistral Project
GL
More news
Chart FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Firma Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Sebastien C. DuFort Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lynda R. Keeton-Cardno Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Ramiro Trevizo Ledezma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP.33.33%13
BHP GROUP-11.15%137 010
RIO TINTO PLC-16.59%101 370
GLENCORE PLC57.90%64 832
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.24%47 452
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.52%33 072