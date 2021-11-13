Firma : Q3 2021 Quarterly Supplemental Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Firma Holdings Corp. 20 Danada Sq. W. #214 Wheaton, IL 60189 (630) 532-3625 www.firmaholdingscorp.com info@firmaholdingscorp.com 5052 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: 09/30/2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 321,845,912 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 320,845,912 As of December 31, 2020the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:162,145,696 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 15

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. The Company was incorporated on May 12, 2006 as Tara Minerals Corp. On June 3, 2014 the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation changing its name from Tara Minerals Corp. to Firma Holdings Corp., the company then redomiciled to Colorado 11/12/2020 The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company was incorporated on May 12, 2006 as Tara Minerals Corp. On June 3, 2014 the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation changing its name from Tara Minerals Corp. to Firma Holdings Corp., the company then redomiciled to Colorado 11/12/2020 (Active). Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: N/A List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: Acquired 100% of Monochrome Corp. on 12/23/2020. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 20 Danada Sq. W. #214 Wheaton, IL 60189 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 15

2) Security Information Trading symbol: FRMA Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 31832R109 Par or stated value: $.001 Total shares authorized: 400,000,000as of date: 09/30/2021 Total shares outstanding: 321,845,912as of date: 09/30/2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 61,783,464 as of date: 09/30/2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 274 as of date: 09/30/2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: EQ Shareowner Services Phone: 651-306-2904 Email: chad.dolton@equiniti.com Address: 1110 Centre Pointe Curve Suite 101 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 15

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date 12/31/2018 Common: 122,145,696 Preferred:N/A Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 12/23/2020 New 40,000,000 Common $.03 No Sebastien Purchase of Restricted No Issuance DuFort Monochrome Corp. 01/05/2021 New 1,500,000 Common $.03 No Irwin L. Consulting Restricted No Issuance Zalcberg Agreement 01/05/2021 New 1,500,000 Common $.03 No James Braseth Consulting Restricted No Issuance Agreement 01/05/2021 New 3,846,154 Common $.013 yes Reuben Taub RSPA Restricted No Issuance 02/05/2021 New 2,365,385 Common $.013 yes Irwin L. RSPA Restricted No Issuance Zalcberg 02/17/2021 New 3,846,154 Common $.013 Yes Reuben Taub RSPA Restricted No Issuance 02/17/2021 New 500,000 Common $.05 No Sean P. Ryan Consulting Restricted No Issuance Agreement 02/17/2021 New 1,000,000 Common $.04 No Patricia J. Previous RSPA Restricted No Issuance 1,250,000 $.04 No Jordan 08032018 and 08092018 02/24/2021 New 2,307,692 Common $.013 Yes Irwin Zalcberg & RSPA Restricted No Issuance Chimgee Batuu 03/03/2021 New 4,000,000 Common $.04 No Jerry Trooien Previous RSPA Restricted No Issuance 08032018 03/04/2021 New 1,115,617 Common $.035 No Patricia J. Previous C/N Restricted No Issuance Jordan RSPA 11082018 03/04/2021 New 1,250,000 Common $.035 No Patricia J. Warrant Exp. Restricted No Issuance Jordan 10082021 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 15

03/04/2021 New 75,000,000 Pref A $.001 No Sebastien C. Voting Stock Restricted N issuance DuFort 03/10/2021 New 3,846,154 Common $.013 Yes Zalcberg RSPA Restricted No Issuance Schuetz a Partnership 03/10/2021 New 1,923,077 Common $.013 Yes Joseph D. RSPA Restricted No Issuance Schuetz 03/10/2021 New 100,000 Common $.05 No Alec Bekoff Warrant Exp. Restricted No Issuance 11162023 03/10/2021 New 769,231 Common $.013 Yes Ross Hochman RSPA Restricted No Issuance 03/10/2021 New 3,846,154 Common $.013 Yes Feivel Gottlieb RSPA Restricted No Issuance 03/10/2021 New 1,538,462 Common $013 Yes Henry Pevitz RSPA Restricted No Issuance 03/10/2021 New 769,231 Common $.013 Yes Zorigt Ganzorig RSPA Restricted No Issuance 03/10/2021 New 13,205,784 Common $.02 Yes MSA Group Full Conversion Restricted No Issuance LLC Drew CN Balance $0 Enstice 06182019 part of 03052021 Note Settlement 05/25/2021 New 11,320,218 Common .05045 Yes Enstice Family Full Conversion Restricted No. Issuance Trust - Phil CN Balance $0 Enstice part of 03052021 Note Settlement 05/26/2021 New 8,629,143 Common .05099 Yes George Miller Full Conversion Restricted N Issuance CN Balance $0 part of 03052021 Note Settlement 05/26/2921 New 5,608,943 Common .05099 Yes E. Thomas Full Conversion Restricted No Issuance Enstice CN Balance $0 03052021 Note Settlement 05/26/2021 New 11,923,907 Common .05099 Yes Roth IRA FBO Partial Restricted No Issuance E. Thomas Conversion of Enstice 03052021 Note Settlement 05/27/2021 New 1,957,905 Common .051075 Yes Atlas Mineral Full Conversion Restricted No Issuance Holdings III LLC of CN Balance John Matheus $0 part of OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 5 of 15

