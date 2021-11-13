Firma : Q3 2021 Quarterly Supplemental Disclosure Statement
11/13/2021 | 03:10pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Firma Holdings Corp.
20 Danada Sq. W. #214 Wheaton, IL 60189
(630) 532-3625
www.firmaholdingscorp.com
info@firmaholdingscorp.com
5052
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: 09/30/2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 321,845,912
As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 320,845,912
As of December 31, 2020the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:162,145,696
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
The Company was incorporated on May 12, 2006 as Tara Minerals Corp. On June 3, 2014 the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation changing its name from Tara Minerals Corp. to Firma Holdings Corp., the company then redomiciled to Colorado 11/12/2020
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company was incorporated on May 12, 2006 as Tara Minerals Corp. On June 3, 2014 the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation changing its name from Tara Minerals Corp. to Firma Holdings Corp., the company then redomiciled to Colorado 11/12/2020 (Active).
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
N/A
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
Acquired 100% of Monochrome Corp. on 12/23/2020.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
20 Danada Sq. W. #214 Wheaton, IL 60189
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
FRMA
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
31832R109
Par or stated value:
$.001
Total shares authorized:
400,000,000as of date: 09/30/2021
Total shares outstanding:
321,845,912as of date: 09/30/2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
61,783,464
as of date: 09/30/2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
274
as of date: 09/30/2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
EQ Shareowner Services
Phone:
651-306-2904
Email:
chad.dolton@equiniti.com
Address: 1110 Centre Pointe Curve Suite 101 Mendota Heights, MN 55120
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Date 12/31/2018
Common: 122,145,696
Preferred:N/A
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
the time
investment
Services
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
12/23/2020
New
40,000,000
Common
$.03
No
Sebastien
Purchase of
Restricted
No
Issuance
DuFort
Monochrome
Corp.
01/05/2021
New
1,500,000
Common
$.03
No
Irwin L.
Consulting
Restricted
No
Issuance
Zalcberg
Agreement
01/05/2021
New
1,500,000
Common
$.03
No
James Braseth
Consulting
Restricted
No
Issuance
Agreement
01/05/2021
New
3,846,154
Common
$.013
yes
Reuben Taub
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
02/05/2021
New
2,365,385
Common
$.013
yes
Irwin L.
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
Zalcberg
02/17/2021
New
3,846,154
Common
$.013
Yes
Reuben Taub
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
02/17/2021
New
500,000
Common
$.05
No
Sean P. Ryan
Consulting
Restricted
No
Issuance
Agreement
02/17/2021
New
1,000,000
Common
$.04
No
Patricia J.
Previous RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
1,250,000
$.04
No
Jordan
08032018 and
08092018
02/24/2021
New
2,307,692
Common
$.013
Yes
Irwin Zalcberg &
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
Chimgee Batuu
03/03/2021
New
4,000,000
Common
$.04
No
Jerry Trooien
Previous RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
08032018
03/04/2021
New
1,115,617
Common
$.035
No
Patricia J.
Previous C/N
Restricted
No
Issuance
Jordan
RSPA
11082018
03/04/2021
New
1,250,000
Common
$.035
No
Patricia J.
Warrant Exp.
Restricted
No
Issuance
Jordan
10082021
03/04/2021
New
75,000,000
Pref A
$.001
No
Sebastien C.
Voting Stock
Restricted
N
issuance
DuFort
03/10/2021
New
3,846,154
Common
$.013
Yes
Zalcberg
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
Schuetz a
Partnership
03/10/2021
New
1,923,077
Common
$.013
Yes
Joseph D.
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
Schuetz
03/10/2021
New
100,000
Common
$.05
No
Alec Bekoff
Warrant Exp.
Restricted
No
Issuance
11162023
03/10/2021
New
769,231
Common
$.013
Yes
Ross Hochman
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
03/10/2021
New
3,846,154
Common
$.013
Yes
Feivel Gottlieb
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
03/10/2021
New
1,538,462
Common
$013
Yes
Henry Pevitz
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
03/10/2021
New
769,231
Common
$.013
Yes
Zorigt Ganzorig
RSPA
Restricted
No
Issuance
03/10/2021
New
13,205,784
Common
$.02
Yes
MSA Group
Full Conversion
Restricted
No
Issuance
LLC Drew
CN Balance $0
Enstice
06182019 part
of 03052021
Note Settlement
05/25/2021
New
11,320,218
Common
.05045
Yes
Enstice Family
Full Conversion
Restricted
No.
Issuance
Trust - Phil
CN Balance $0
Enstice
part of
03052021 Note
Settlement
05/26/2021
New
8,629,143
Common
.05099
Yes
George Miller
Full Conversion
Restricted
N
Issuance
CN Balance $0
part of
03052021 Note
Settlement
05/26/2921
New
5,608,943
Common
.05099
Yes
E. Thomas
Full Conversion
Restricted
No
Issuance
Enstice
CN Balance $0
03052021 Note
Settlement
05/26/2021
New
11,923,907
Common
.05099
Yes
Roth IRA FBO
Partial
Restricted
No
Issuance
E. Thomas
Conversion of
Enstice
03052021 Note
Settlement
05/27/2021
New
1,957,905
Common
.051075
Yes
Atlas Mineral
Full Conversion
Restricted
No
Issuance
Holdings III LLC
of CN Balance
John Matheus
$0 part of
