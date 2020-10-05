Firma Oponiarska Debica S A : Update of information regarding tax audits

DEBICA RB 24/2020

Date: September 28, 2020

DEBICA

Subject: Update of information regarding tax audits.

Art. 17 item 1 MAR - confidential information

In reference to current reports: no 7/2020 and 10/2020, the Management Boards of Tire Company Dębica S.A. (the Company) informs that the Company has received today decisions of the Head of the Małopolska Customs and Fiscal Office regarding transforming the customs and treasury audits, referred to in the above-mentioned reports (regarding corporate income tax, respectively for years: 2014 and 2015) in tax proceedings.

The Company maintains that it does not agree with the results of the audit of the tax authorities.

Should any new, significant events concerning the above mentioned proceedings occur, the Company will submit information in subsequent reports.