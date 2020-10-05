Log in
FIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA S.A.

(DBC)
Firma Oponiarska Debica S A : Update of information regarding tax audits

10/05/2020 | 03:30am EDT

DEBICA

RB 24/2020

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

Date: September 28, 2020

Abbreviated name of issuer:

DEBICA

Subject: Update of information regarding tax audits.

Legal grounds:

Art. 17 item 1 MAR - confidential information

Report content:

In reference to current reports: no 7/2020 and 10/2020, the Management Boards of Tire Company Dębica S.A. (the Company) informs that the Company has received today decisions of the Head of the Małopolska Customs and Fiscal Office regarding transforming the customs and treasury audits, referred to in the above-mentioned reports (regarding corporate income tax, respectively for years: 2014 and 2015) in tax proceedings.

The Company maintains that it does not agree with the results of the audit of the tax authorities.

Should any new, significant events concerning the above mentioned proceedings occur, the Company will submit information in subsequent reports.

Disclaimer

Firma Oponiarska Debica SA published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:29:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 2 056 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2019 113 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net cash 2019 472 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
Yield 2019 4,95%
Capitalization 1 159 M 302 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 873
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart FIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Firma Oponiarska Debica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Leszek Szafran Chairman-Management Board & Sales Director
Jacek Pryczek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ireneusz Dariusz Maksymiuk Financial Director
Dominikus Golsong Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maciej Mataczynski Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA S.A.1.94%302
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.27.34%5 538
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-31.26%4 138
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-11.72%4 132
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED47.69%3 859
MRF LIMITED-8.68%3 504
