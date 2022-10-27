Abu Dhabi geo data firm Bayanat draws bumper demand for IPO

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bayanat, an Abu Dhabi-based
provider of geographic data and analytics, said on Thursday it
drew robust demand of 57.5 billion dirhams for its IPO.
Bayant is offering 22.22% of its share capital at 1.1 dirham
per share, valuing the stake at 628.6 million dirhams ($171.15
million).
Shares will begin trading on Monday.
AI firm G42, which is backed by sovereign wealth fund
Mubadala, will continue to own 77% of Bayanat.
The flotation comes amid an IPO boom in the Gulf as the
governments of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai push state-led
listing programmes, riding high on oil prices and a comparative
dearth of IPOs in other markets.
In 2008, Bayanat was "born out of the commercialization of
the UAE's military survey department," which was set up in 1974,
Bayanat's website says. It was merged under G42 in 2020. In the
same year, Mubadala took an undisclosed stake in G42, which is
chaired by the UAE's national security adviser.
Bayanat's chief executive is Hasan Al Hosani, a former
officer in the UAE Armed Forces, business development consultant
and co-founder of a security systems company, according to his
LinkedIn.
Bayanat provides surveying technology that it feeds to AI
algorithms and said in a statement it would be "the only listed
AI-powered geospatial solutions company in the MENA region."
Dubai Islamic Bank was lead manager, First Abu Dhabi Bank
was lead receiving bank and International Securities was the
lead placement agent on the IPO. Hadef & Partners was legal
adviser.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Susan Fenton)