Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAB   AEN000101016

FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.

(FAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-11-09
18.38 AED    0.00%
06:32aFirst Abu Dhabi Bank P J S C : FAB celebrates the winners of the Future Business Leader's Competition
PU
10/27Abu Dhabi geo data firm Bayanat draws bumper demand for IPO
RE
10/26First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. Announces Retirement of Mr. James Burdett, Group Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Abu Dhabi Bank P J S C : FAB celebrates the winners of the Future Business Leader's Competition

11/11/2022 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FAB celebrates the winners of the Future Business Leader's Competition

Abu Dhabi, 11 November 2022: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's largest bank and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions has today unveiled the winners of its Future Business Leader's Competition.

The competition was launched in the UAE and Egypt to engage students to submit their views on the role of business in the national and global sustainability agenda.

The 6 winners were announced at COP27 in Sharm El-Shiekh in Egypt. Threeof the winners are from the UAE and three are from Egypt. The winners from the UAE were Jahnavi Dhoshi, Fahad Mahmood and Judi Dairawan, who were all from the American University of Sharjah. The winners from Egypt were Hana El-Akhras, Sara Afifi and Youssef Abdelaaty, who were all from the American University in Cairo.

The competition serves as a key part of FAB's ESG strategy whereby the bank recognises the important contribution that the youth will make in the future. While FAB acknowledges that many young people are aware of the importance sustainability, the bank seeks to improve young people's comprehension of the financial components relating to sustainability.

Alongside this, FAB wants to drive awareness of sustainability as well encourage young people to produce innovative solutions that will build a more sustainable future.

Shargiil Bashir Chief Sustainability Officer at FAB said: "Sustainability is no longer an option but a requirement for the leaders of the future. It has become an essential part of their education and it's fundamental that they understand its core components as this will help drive the future of the world. These students did an excellent job by highlighting the global landscape alongside challenges faced by organisations - and they presented simple but effective ideas to accelerate sustainability."

Rose Armour, Head of the Sustainability Office at the American University of Sharjah, said: "With climate action being a core value of our institution, we strongly believe in the need for students across all lines of study to understand sustainability. Collaborations with institutions like FAB allow students to integrate their understanding of sustainability with that of real-life scenarios and ultimately equips them with the knowledge to turn this education into action."

Maha Mourad, Professor of Marketing and Associate Dean for Undergraduate Studies and Administration, School of Business at the American University in Cairo, said: "Education lies at the core of transformation. Our students are the future leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators of tomorrow, and collaborating with the business community at an early age allows them to view important topics such as responsible business and sustainability from a pragmatic lens. This knowledge and experience provide a sturdy foundation for them to develop into our changemakers making a real impact on their ecosystem and the world at large."

As part of the competition, students went through a two-pronged evaluation process with the submission of an essay and then shortlisted students underwent an interview.

FAB aligns the UAE's vision to promote sustainable economic growth and with the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 initiative. In October 2021, FAB became the first UAE and GCC bank to join the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), reinforcing its status as a pacesetter for climate action in the financial sector. FAB is continuing to lead through proactive engagement and partnerships with customers, clients, and the UAE government and regulators, to enable them to move faster towards achieving their climate goals.

Disclaimer

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
06:32aFirst Abu Dhabi Bank P J S C : FAB celebrates the winners of the Future Business Leader's ..
PU
10/27Abu Dhabi geo data firm Bayanat draws bumper demand for IPO
RE
10/26First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. Announces Retirement of Mr. James Burdett, Group Chief Fi..
CI
10/26First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
10/26UAE's top bank FAB third-quarter profit down 24%
RE
10/20Global Sukuk Activity Slows Through The First Half Of 2022
AQ
09/20First Abu Dhabi Bank P J S C : Second Party Opinion by ISS on FAB Sustainable Finance
PU
09/16First Abu Dhabi Bank P J S C : FAB Sustainable Finance Framework 2022
PU
09/15At second attempt, firm owned by Abu Dhabi royals raises $300 mln via sukuk
RE
09/09Saudi wealth fund to issue green bonds as soon as next week - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 968 M 5 980 M 5 980 M
Net income 2022 14 112 M 3 842 M 3 842 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 203 B 55 245 M 55 245 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 5 451
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,38 AED
Average target price 18,53 AED
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hana Al-Rostamani Group Chief Executive Officer
James Burdett Group Chief Financial Officer
Tahnoun bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Chairman
Ahmed Mohammed Sultan Suroor Al-Dhahiri Non-Executive Director
Mohammed bin Saif bin Mohamed Al-Nahyan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.-1.30%55 245
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.07%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.30%305 895
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%193 118
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.19%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%141 597