First Abu Dhabi Bank P J S C : FAB reports a Group Net Profit of AED 8.0 Billion for the first half of 2022, up 50% year-on-year

Abu Dhabi, 28 July 2022

FAB reports a Group Net Profit of AED 8.0 Billion for the first half of 2022, up 50% year-on-year

Second quarter net profit at AED 2.9 Billion

"FAB delivered a strong performance in the first six months of 2022 with a 50% increase in net profit compared to the same period in 2021. Despite heightened global market volatility, our core businesses maintained solid growth momentum reflecting healthy pipeline execution across our diversified franchise, and our ongoing strategic focus on deepening client relationships."

Hana Al Rostamani

Group Chief Executive Officer

H1'22 Key Performance Indicators

Total Income Earnings Per Share Return on Tangible Return on RWA CET1 ratio Liquidity Equity Coverage Ratio

AED 12.5 Bn AED 1.43 19.5% 2.8% 12.6% 135% +31% vs. H1'21

Strong underlying performance supported by higher revenue and moderate cost of risk, amid ongoing investments to support growth aspirations

H1'22 highlights:

Group Net Profit at AED 8.0 Billion, up 50% yoy; annualised Earnings per Share at AED 1.43

Total Income at AED 12.5 Billion, up 31% yoy, includes AED 3.1 Billion net gain on sale of majority stake in Magnati

Impairment charges (net) at AED 1.0 Billion, 9% lower yoy; annualised cost of risk at 47 basis points

Operating costs at AED 3.1 Billion, up 8% yoy excluding Bank Audi Egypt inclusion, reflects ongoing investments to drive growth and transformation

Q2'22 highlights:

Group Net Profit at AED 2.9 Billion, up 13% qoq on an underlying basis when excluding gains on Magnati stake sale

Operating income at AED 5.0 Billion, 4% lower yoy, up 12% qoq driven by higher interest and non-interest income

non-interest income Impairment charges (net) at AED 582 Million, 14% lower yoy, up 27% qoq

Operating costs at AED 1.6 Billion

Double-digit loan growth reflects sustained business momentum, while liquidity, asset quality and capital position remain strong

Loans, advances and Islamic financing at AED 459 Billion, up 6% sequentially and 12% ytd

Customer deposits at AED 648 Billion, up 8% sequentially and 5% ytd; CASA balances at AED 291 Billion, are up 15% yoy

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 135% underlines strong liquidity position

Healthy asset quality metrics with NPL ratio and provision coverage at 3.6% and 100%, respectively

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) at 12.6%, comfortably above regulatory requirements

