  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAB   AEN000101016

FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.

(FAB)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-01-03
17.20 AED   -0.46%
09:18aFirst Abu Dhabi Bank Says It Is No Longer Considering Bid for Standard Chartered
DJ
01/02First Abu Dhabi Bank P J S C : Wio Bank partners with FAB to facilitate cash and cheque deposits
PU
2022Most major Gulf markets drop as China COVID surge sours sentiment
RE
First Abu Dhabi Bank Says It Is No Longer Considering Bid for Standard Chartered

01/05/2023 | 09:18am EST
By Elena Vardon


First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC said Thursday that it has previously considered an offer for Standard Chartered PLC but is no longer doing so, after Bloomberg reported that the United Arab Emirates bank had been exploring a bid for the London-based lender.

"First Abu Dhabi Bank confirms that it had previously been at the very early stages of evaluating a possible offer for Standard Chartered, but as of the date of this announcement, is no longer doing so." it said.

Standard Chartered shares in London at 1355 GMT were up 43 pence, or 6.5%, at 703.40 pence, having reached 797.40 pence before First Abu Dhabi's statement.

Standard Chartered told Dow Jones Newswires that the company doesn't comment on speculation.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0917ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. -0.46% 17.2 End-of-day quote.0.58%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 6.00% 699.6 Delayed Quote.6.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 098 M 6 016 M 6 016 M
Net income 2022 13 964 M 3 802 M 3 802 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 189 B 51 400 M 51 400 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 451
Free-Float 62,1%
First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,20 AED
Average target price 18,03 AED
Spread / Average Target 4,83%
Managers and Directors
Hana Al-Rostamani Group Chief Executive Officer
James Burdett Group Chief Financial Officer
Tahnoun bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Chairman
Ahmed Mohammed Sultan Suroor Al-Dhahiri Non-Executive Director
Mohammed bin Saif bin Mohamed Al-Nahyan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.0.58%51 701
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.76%400 030
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%216 519
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%162 517
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 655