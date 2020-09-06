Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  >  First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C.    FAB   AEN000101016

FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.

(FAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Israeli business delegations led by banks Hapoalim, Leumi to visit UAE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman uses an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a Bank Hapoalim branch in Tel Aviv, Israel

The heads of Israel's two biggest banks will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month, the first such visits since the two countries agreed to normalize relations.

One delegation led by Bank Hapoalim will leave on Sept. 8 and visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where it will meet with government and trade officials as well as the heads of the largest banks in the UAE.

Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler on Sunday called it "a unique opportunity to establish economic relations and cooperation between our countries and their financial systems, which will yield economic growth for both parties."

He added there was an "immediate bilateral desire" to establish strong economic ties.

The chairman and CEO of Bank Leumi will head a second delegation on Sept. 14. Leumi said it hoped to build on the diplomatic accord by kick-starting cooperation in finance, technology, health, tourism, agriculture and industry.

Israel and the UAE announced in August they would normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship in a U.S.-brokered deal. Last week, they agreed to set up a joint committee to cooperate on financial services, aiming to promote investment between the two countries.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's largest lender, said last week it would open discussions with Hapoalim and Leumi.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK HAPOALIM B.M. 0.72% 1949 Delayed Quote.-32.43%
BANK LEUMI LE- ISRAEL B.M. 0.86% 1647 Delayed Quote.-35.00%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.01% 4.3478 Delayed Quote.5.60%
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. 0.35% 11.56 End-of-day quote.-23.75%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
03:27aIsraeli business delegations led by banks Hapoalim, Leumi to visit UAE
RE
08/04FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P J S C : sells 3.6 billion Chinese yuan five-year Formosa ..
RE
07/28First Abu Dhabi Bank profit drops 25% as impairments jump
RE
07/28Coronavirus hits Gulf banks in Q2 but full impact of bad loans looms
RE
07/20Saudi shares fall after news king in hospital
RE
07/17FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. : half-yearly earnings release
06/23ADNOC infrastructure deal backed by $8 billion bridge financing - sources
RE
05/14Vietnam's Techcombank takes $500 million syndicated loan from foreign lenders
RE
05/12Saudi Aramco closes $10 billion one-year loan - LPC
RE
03/19EXCLUSIVE : Dubai signs up banks for $9 billion DP World debt deal - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 191 M 4 953 M 4 953 M
Net income 2020 8 743 M 2 380 M 2 380 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 4,16%
Capitalization 126 B 34 309 M 34 311 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,93x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,79 AED
Last Close Price 11,56 AED
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Sayegh Group Chief Executive Officer
Tahnoun bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Chairman
Zulfiquar Ali Sulaiman Group Chief Operation & Integration Officer
James Burdett Group Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Mohamed Sultan Al-Dhaheri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C.-23.75%34 309
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.31%315 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%240 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.65%229 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.17%177 314
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.08%133 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group