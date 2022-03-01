First Acceptance : Annual Statutory Basis Financial Statements - FAIC - GA
*11508202120100100*
PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES-ASSOCIATION EDITION
ANNUAL STATEMENT
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE
First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc.
NAIC Group Code
3362
,
3362
NAIC Company Code
11508
Employer's ID Number
75-3060573
(Current Period)
(Prior Period)
Organized under the Laws of
Georgia
, State of Domicile or Port of Entry
Georgia
Country of Domicile
United States
Incorporated/Organized
09/19/2002
Commenced Business
10/03/2002
Statutory Home Office
4290 Bells Ferry Road, Suite 142
,
Kennesaw, GA, US 30144
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
Main Administrative Office
3813 Green Hills Village Drive
Nashville, TN, US 37215
615-327-4888
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
(Area Code)
(Telephone Number)
Mail Address
3813 Green Hills Village Drive
,
Nashville, TN, US 37215
(Street and Number or P.O. Box)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
Primary Location of Books and Records
3813 Green Hills Village Drive
Nashville, TN, US 37215
615-327-4888
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number)
Internet Web Site Address
N/A
Statutory Statement Contact
Michael John Bodayle
615-844-2907
mbodayle@facins.com
(Name)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number) (Extension)
615-844-2806
(E-Mail Address)
(Fax Number)
OFFICERS
Name
Title
Name
Title
Larry Emmett Willeford
,
President
Michael John Bodayle
,
Treasurer
Michael John Bodayle
,
Secretary
,
,
OTHER OFFICERS
,
DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES
Larry Emmett Willeford
Michael John Bodayle
Christopher Patrick Wills
State of
Tennessee
ss
County of
Davidson
The officers of this reporting entity, being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.
Larry Emmett Willeford
Michael John Bodayle
Michael John Bodayle
President
Treasurer
a. Is this an original filing?
Secretary
Yes [ X ] No [ ]
Subscribed and sworn to before me
b. If no:
this
day of
February, 2022
1.
State the amendment number
2.
Date filed
3. Number of pages attached
Jennifer L. Johnson, Director-Operations Services
March 7, 2023
ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc.
ASSETS
Current Year
Prior Year
1
2
3
4
Net Admitted Assets
Net Admitted
Assets
Nonadmitted Assets
(Cols. 1 - 2)
Assets
1. Bonds (Schedule D)
33,499,462
33,499,462
41,473,075
2. Stocks (Schedule D):
2.1
Preferred stocks
2,750,000
2,750,000
2,932,600
2.2
Common stocks
1,665,000
1,665,000
1,137,000
3. Mortgage loans on real estate (Schedule B):
3.1
First liens
0
0
3.2
Other than first liens
0
0
4. Real estate (Schedule A):
4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less
$
encumbrances)
0
0
4.2 Properties held for the production of income
(less $
encumbrances)
0
0
4.3 Properties held for sale (less
$
encumbrances)
0
0
5.
Cash ($
6,710,542 , Schedule E-Part 1), cash equivalents
($
14,359,437 , Schedule E-Part 2) and short-term
investments ($
0
, Schedule DA)
21,069,979
21,069,979
7,743,265
6.
Contract loans (including $
premium notes)
0
0
7.
Derivatives (Schedule DB)
0
0
0
8.
Other invested assets (Schedule BA)
0
0
0
9.
Receivables for securities
0
0
10.
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets (Schedule DL)
0
0
11.
Aggregate write-ins for invested assets
0
0
0
0
12.
Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
58,984,441
0
58,984,441
53,285,941
13.
Title plants less $
charged off (for Title insurers
only)
0
0
14.
Investment income due and accrued
164,640
164,640
181,082
15. Premiums and considerations:
15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of
collection
241,692
241,692
171,342
15.2
Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but
deferred and not yet due (including $
earned
but unbilled premiums)
15,189,121
15,189,121
17,527,451
15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($
) and
contracts subject to redetermination ($
)
0
0
16.
Reinsurance:
16.1
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
3,676,555
3,676,555
2,784,550
16.2
Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
0
0
16.3
Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
0
0
17.
Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
0
0
18.1
Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
0
0
18.2
Net deferred tax asset
2,419,518
1,445,077
974,441
1,343,877
19.
Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit
0
0
20.
Electronic data processing equipment and software
0
0
21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets
($
)
0
0
22.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
0
0
23.
Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
0
4,415,622
24.
Health care ($
) and other amounts receivable
0
0
25.
Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets
259,846
259,846
0
0
26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)
80,935,813
1,704,923
79,230,890
79,709,865
27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected
Cell Accounts
0
0
28.
Total (Lines 26 and 27)
80,935,813
1,704,923
79,230,890
79,709,865
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
1101.
0
0
1102.
0
0
1103.
0
0
1198.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page
0
0
0
0
1199.
Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above)
0
0
0
0
2501.
Prepaid Expenses
256,491
256,491
0
0
2502.
Rounding
0
0
2503.
Due from Vendors
3,355
3,355
0
0
2598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
0
0
0
0
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
259,846
259,846
0
0
ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc.
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
1
2
Current Year
Prior Year
1.
Losses (Part 2A, Line 35, Column 8)
20,801,431
20,848,463
2.
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (Schedule F, Part 1, Column 6)
4,099,834
3,407,577
3.
Loss adjustment expenses (Part 2A, Line 35, Column 9)
5,272,713
4,776,534
4.
Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges
0
5.
Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees)
99,338
179,361
6.
Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes)
1,349,437
1,497,515
7.1
Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $
on realized capital gains (losses))
0
7.2
Net deferred tax liability
0
8.
Borrowed money $
and interest thereon $
0
9.
Unearned premiums (Part 1A, Line 38, Column 5) (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of
$
17,802,829
and including warranty reserves of $
and accrued accident and
health experience rating refunds including $
for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health
Service Act)
17,719,062
18,024,983
10.
Advance premium
78,198
82,417
11.
Dividends declared and unpaid:
11.1 Stockholders
0
11.2 Policyholders
0
12.
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions)
0
13.
Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties (Schedule F, Part 3, Column 20)
0
14.
Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others
0
15.
Remittances and items not allocated
0
16.
Provision for reinsurance (including $
certified) (Schedule F, Part 3, Column 78)
0
17.
Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
0
18.
Drafts outstanding
0
19.
Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
1,429,480
1,256,660
20.
Derivatives
0
0
21.
Payable for securities
0
22.
Payable for securities lending
0
23.
Liability for amounts held
under uninsured plans
0
24.
Capital notes $
and interest thereon $
0
25.
Aggregate write-ins for liabilities
74,565
31,761
26.
Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25)
50,924,058
50,105,271
27.
Protected cell liabilities
0
28.
Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)
50,924,058
50,105,271
29.
Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds
0
0
30.
Common capital stock
1,500,000
1,500,000
31.
Preferred capital stock
0
32.
Aggregate write-ins for other-than-special surplus funds
0
0
33.
Surplus notes
0
34.
Gross paid in and contributed surplus
35,866,573
35,866,573
35.
Unassigned funds (surplus)
(9,059,741)
(7,761,979)
36.
Less treasury stock, at cost:
36.1
shares common (value included in Line 30
$
)
0
36.2
shares preferred (value included in Line 31
$
)
0
37.
Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36) (Page 4, Line 39)
28,306,832
29,604,594
38.
Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
79,230,890
79,709,865
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
2501.
Unclaimed Checks
74,565
31,762
2502.
Rounding
(1)
2503.
0
2598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
0
0
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
74,565
31,761
2901.
0
2902.
0
2903.
0
2998.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page
0
0
2999.
Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998) (Line 29 above)
0
0
3201.
Rounding
0
3202.
0
3203.
0
3298.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page
0
0
3299.
Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298) (Line 32 above)
0
0
ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc.
STATEMENT OF INCOME
1
2
Current Year
Prior Year
1.
UNDERWRITING INCOME
Premiums earned (Part 1, Line 35, Column 4)
58,420,282
57,817,104
DEDUCTIONS:
2.
Losses incurred (Part 2, Line 35, Column 7)
35,230,426
28,999,799
3.
Loss adjustment expenses incurred (Part 3, Line 25, Column 1)
8,112,353
8,444,563
4.
Other underwriting expenses incurred (Part 3, Line 25, Column 2)
20,831,436
20,804,641
5.
Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions
2
(2)
6.
Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5)
64,174,217
58,249,001
7.
Net income of protected cells
0
8.
Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 plus Line 7)
(5,753,935)
(431,897)
INVESTMENT INCOME
9.
Net investment income earned (Exhibit of Net Investment Income, Line 17)
1,003,285
779,298
10.
Net realized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $
(Exhibit of Capital Gains (Losses))
(132,957)
(12,998)
11.
Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10)
870,328
766,300
OTHER INCOME
12.
Net gain (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off (amount recovered $
amount
charged off $
)
0
13.
Finance and service charges not included in premiums
3,742,199
3,674,513
14.
Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income
0
0
15.
Total other income (Lines 12 through 14)
3,742,199
3,674,513
16.
Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal and foreign income taxes
(Lines 8 + 11 + 15)
(1,141,408)
4,008,916
17.
Dividends to policyholders
0
18.
Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal and foreign income taxes
(Line 16 minus Line 17)
(1,141,408)
4,008,916
19.
Federal and foreign income taxes incurred
0
20.
Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19) (to Line 22)
(1,141,408)
4,008,916
CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT
21.
Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year (Page 4, Line 39, Column 2)
29,604,594
35,497,539
22.
Net income (from Line 20)
(1,141,408)
4,008,916
23.
Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts
0
24.
Change in net unrealized capital gains or (losses) less capital gains tax of $
365,265
(37,547)
25.
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
0
26.
Change in net deferred income tax
285,719
(829,199)
27.
Change in nonadmitted assets (Exhibit of Nonadmitted Assets, Line 28, Col. 3)
(807,336)
964,887
28.
Change in provision for reinsurance (Page 3, Line 16, Column 2 minus Column 1)
0
0
29.
Change in surplus notes
0
30.
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells
0
31.
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
0
32.
Capital changes:
32.1 Paid in
0
32.2 Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
0
32.3 Transferred to surplus
0
33.
Surplus adjustments:
33.1 Paid in
(10,000,000)
33.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
0
33.3 Transferred from capital
0
34.
Net remittances from or (to) Home Office
0
35.
Dividends to stockholders
0
36.
Change in treasury stock (Page 3, Lines 36.1 and 36.2, Column 2 minus Column 1)
0
0
37.
Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus
(2)
(2)
38.
Change in surplus as regards policyholders for the year (Lines 22 through 37)
(1,297,762)
(5,892,945)
39.
Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 current year (Line 21 plus Line 38) (Page 3, Line 37)
28,306,832
29,604,594
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
0501.
Rounding
2
(2)
0502.
0
0503.
0598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page
0
0
0599.
Totals (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598) (Line 5 above)
2
(2)
1401.
Rounding
0
1402.
0
1403.
0
1498.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page
0
0
1499.
Totals (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498) (Line 14 above)
0
0
3701.
Rounding
(2)
(2)
3702.
0
3703.
0
3798.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page
0
0
3799.
Totals (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798) (Line 37 above)
(2)
(2)
ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc.
CASH FLOW
1
2
Current Year
Prior Year
1.
Cash from Operations
Premiums collected net of reinsurance
60,378,122
54,853,167
2.
Net investment income
1,258,438
1,001,790
3.
Miscellaneous income
3,742,199
3,674,513
4.
Total (Lines 1 through 3)
65,378,759
59,529,470
5.
Benefit and loss related payments
35,477,206
36,275,611
6.
Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts
0
0
7.
Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions
28,675,713
29,032,817
8.
Dividends paid to policyholders
0
0
9.
Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $
tax on capital gains (losses)
0
0
10.
Total (Lines 5 through 9)
64,152,919
65,308,428
11.
Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)
1,225,840
(5,778,958)
12.
Cash from Investments
Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:
12.1
Bonds
7,623,841
3,169,159
12.2
Stocks
0
0
12.3
Mortgage loans
0
0
12.4
Real estate
0
0
12.5
Other invested assets
0
0
12.6
Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
0
0
12.7
Miscellaneous proceeds
1
0
13.
12.8
Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)
7,623,842
3,169,159
Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):
13.1
Bonds
2,030
20,462,188
13.2
Stocks
0
1,049,082
13.3
Mortgage loans
0
0
13.4
Real estate
0
0
13.5
Other invested assets
0
0
13.6
Miscellaneous applications
0
1
14.
13.7
Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)
2,030
21,511,271
Net increase (decrease) in contract loans and premium notes
0
0
15.
Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 minus Line 14)
7,621,812
(18,342,112)
16.
Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources
Cash provided (applied):
16.1
Surplus notes, capital notes
0
0
16.2
Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock
0
(10,000,000)
16.3
Borrowed funds
0
0
16.4
Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities
0
16.5
Dividends to stockholders
0
0
17.
16.6
Other cash provided (applied)
4,479,062
131,175
Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Lines 16.1 to 16.4 minus Line 16.5 plus Line 16.6)
4,479,062
(9,868,825)
18.
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17)
13,326,714
(33,989,895)
19.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:
19.1
Beginning of year
7,743,265
41,733,160
19.2
End of year (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)
21,069,979
7,743,265
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
First Acceptance Corporation published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:58:26 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Chart FIRST ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week