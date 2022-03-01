First Acceptance : Annual Statutory Basis Financial Statements - FAIC - GA 03/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields *11508202120100100* PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES-ASSOCIATION EDITION ANNUAL STATEMENT For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc. NAIC Group Code 3362 , 3362 NAIC Company Code 11508 Employer's ID Number 75-3060573 (Current Period) (Prior Period) Organized under the Laws of Georgia , State of Domicile or Port of Entry Georgia Country of Domicile United States Incorporated/Organized 09/19/2002 Commenced Business 10/03/2002 Statutory Home Office 4290 Bells Ferry Road, Suite 142 , Kennesaw, GA, US 30144 (Street and Number) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) Main Administrative Office 3813 Green Hills Village Drive Nashville, TN, US 37215 615-327-4888 (Street and Number) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) Mail Address 3813 Green Hills Village Drive , Nashville, TN, US 37215 (Street and Number or P.O. Box) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) Primary Location of Books and Records 3813 Green Hills Village Drive Nashville, TN, US 37215 615-327-4888 (Street and Number) (City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) Internet Web Site Address N/A Statutory Statement Contact Michael John Bodayle 615-844-2907 mbodayle@facins.com (Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) (Extension) 615-844-2806 (E-Mail Address) (Fax Number) OFFICERS Name Title Name Title Larry Emmett Willeford , President Michael John Bodayle , Treasurer Michael John Bodayle , Secretary , , OTHER OFFICERS , DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES Larry Emmett Willeford Michael John Bodayle Christopher Patrick Wills State of Tennessee ss County of Davidson The officers of this reporting entity, being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement. Larry Emmett Willeford Michael John Bodayle Michael John Bodayle President Treasurer a. Is this an original filing? Secretary Yes [ X ] No [ ] Subscribed and sworn to before me b. If no: this day of February, 2022 1. State the amendment number 2. Date filed 3. Number of pages attached Jennifer L. Johnson, Director-Operations Services March 7, 2023 ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc. ASSETS Current Year Prior Year 1 2 3 4 Net Admitted Assets Net Admitted Assets Nonadmitted Assets (Cols. 1 - 2) Assets 1. Bonds (Schedule D) 33,499,462 33,499,462 41,473,075 2. Stocks (Schedule D): 2.1 Preferred stocks 2,750,000 2,750,000 2,932,600 2.2 Common stocks 1,665,000 1,665,000 1,137,000 3. Mortgage loans on real estate (Schedule B): 3.1 First liens 0 0 3.2 Other than first liens 0 0 4. Real estate (Schedule A): 4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less $ encumbrances) 0 0 4.2 Properties held for the production of income (less $ encumbrances) 0 0 4.3 Properties held for sale (less $ encumbrances) 0 0 5. Cash ($ 6,710,542 , Schedule E-Part 1), cash equivalents ($ 14,359,437 , Schedule E-Part 2) and short-term investments ($ 0 , Schedule DA) 21,069,979 21,069,979 7,743,265 6. Contract loans (including $ premium notes) 0 0 7. Derivatives (Schedule DB) 0 0 0 8. Other invested assets (Schedule BA) 0 0 0 9. Receivables for securities 0 0 10. Securities lending reinvested collateral assets (Schedule DL) 0 0 11. Aggregate write-ins for invested assets 0 0 0 0 12. Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11) 58,984,441 0 58,984,441 53,285,941 13. Title plants less $ charged off (for Title insurers only) 0 0 14. Investment income due and accrued 164,640 164,640 181,082 15. Premiums and considerations: 15.1 Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection 241,692 241,692 171,342 15.2 Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but deferred and not yet due (including $ earned but unbilled premiums) 15,189,121 15,189,121 17,527,451 15.3 Accrued retrospective premiums ($ ) and contracts subject to redetermination ($ ) 0 0 16. Reinsurance: 16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 3,676,555 3,676,555 2,784,550 16.2 Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies 0 0 16.3 Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts 0 0 17. Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans 0 0 18.1 Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon 0 0 18.2 Net deferred tax asset 2,419,518 1,445,077 974,441 1,343,877 19. Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit 0 0 20. Electronic data processing equipment and software 0 0 21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets ($ ) 0 0 22. Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates 0 0 23. Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates 0 4,415,622 24. Health care ($ ) and other amounts receivable 0 0 25. Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets 259,846 259,846 0 0 26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25) 80,935,813 1,704,923 79,230,890 79,709,865 27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts 0 0 28. Total (Lines 26 and 27) 80,935,813 1,704,923 79,230,890 79,709,865 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 1101. 0 0 1102. 0 0 1103. 0 0 1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page 0 0 0 0 1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above) 0 0 0 0 2501. Prepaid Expenses 256,491 256,491 0 0 2502. Rounding 0 0 2503. Due from Vendors 3,355 3,355 0 0 2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page 0 0 0 0 2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above) 259,846 259,846 0 0 2 ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc. LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS 1 2 Current Year Prior Year 1. Losses (Part 2A, Line 35, Column 8) 20,801,431 20,848,463 2. Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (Schedule F, Part 1, Column 6) 4,099,834 3,407,577 3. Loss adjustment expenses (Part 2A, Line 35, Column 9) 5,272,713 4,776,534 4. Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges 0 5. Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees) 99,338 179,361 6. Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes) 1,349,437 1,497,515 7.1 Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $ on realized capital gains (losses)) 0 7.2 Net deferred tax liability 0 8. Borrowed money $ and interest thereon $ 0 9. Unearned premiums (Part 1A, Line 38, Column 5) (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $ 17,802,829 and including warranty reserves of $ and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds including $ for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act) 17,719,062 18,024,983 10. Advance premium 78,198 82,417 11. Dividends declared and unpaid: 11.1 Stockholders 0 11.2 Policyholders 0 12. Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions) 0 13. Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties (Schedule F, Part 3, Column 20) 0 14. Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others 0 15. Remittances and items not allocated 0 16. Provision for reinsurance (including $ certified) (Schedule F, Part 3, Column 78) 0 17. Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates 0 18. Drafts outstanding 0 19. Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates 1,429,480 1,256,660 20. Derivatives 0 0 21. Payable for securities 0 22. Payable for securities lending 0 23. Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans 0 24. Capital notes $ and interest thereon $ 0 25. Aggregate write-ins for liabilities 74,565 31,761 26. Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25) 50,924,058 50,105,271 27. Protected cell liabilities 0 28. Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27) 50,924,058 50,105,271 29. Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds 0 0 30. Common capital stock 1,500,000 1,500,000 31. Preferred capital stock 0 32. Aggregate write-ins for other-than-special surplus funds 0 0 33. Surplus notes 0 34. Gross paid in and contributed surplus 35,866,573 35,866,573 35. Unassigned funds (surplus) (9,059,741) (7,761,979) 36. Less treasury stock, at cost: 36.1 shares common (value included in Line 30 $ ) 0 36.2 shares preferred (value included in Line 31 $ ) 0 37. Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36) (Page 4, Line 39) 28,306,832 29,604,594 38. Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3) 79,230,890 79,709,865 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 2501. Unclaimed Checks 74,565 31,762 2502. Rounding (1) 2503. 0 2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page 0 0 2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above) 74,565 31,761 2901. 0 2902. 0 2903. 0 2998. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page 0 0 2999. Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998) (Line 29 above) 0 0 3201. Rounding 0 3202. 0 3203. 0 3298. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page 0 0 3299. Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298) (Line 32 above) 0 0 3 ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc. STATEMENT OF INCOME 1 2 Current Year Prior Year 1. UNDERWRITING INCOME Premiums earned (Part 1, Line 35, Column 4) 58,420,282 57,817,104 DEDUCTIONS: 2. Losses incurred (Part 2, Line 35, Column 7) 35,230,426 28,999,799 3. Loss adjustment expenses incurred (Part 3, Line 25, Column 1) 8,112,353 8,444,563 4. Other underwriting expenses incurred (Part 3, Line 25, Column 2) 20,831,436 20,804,641 5. Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions 2 (2) 6. Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5) 64,174,217 58,249,001 7. Net income of protected cells 0 8. Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 plus Line 7) (5,753,935) (431,897) INVESTMENT INCOME 9. Net investment income earned (Exhibit of Net Investment Income, Line 17) 1,003,285 779,298 10. Net realized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $ (Exhibit of Capital Gains (Losses)) (132,957) (12,998) 11. Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10) 870,328 766,300 OTHER INCOME 12. Net gain (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off (amount recovered $ amount charged off $ ) 0 13. Finance and service charges not included in premiums 3,742,199 3,674,513 14. Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income 0 0 15. Total other income (Lines 12 through 14) 3,742,199 3,674,513 16. Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal and foreign income taxes (Lines 8 + 11 + 15) (1,141,408) 4,008,916 17. Dividends to policyholders 0 18. Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal and foreign income taxes (Line 16 minus Line 17) (1,141,408) 4,008,916 19. Federal and foreign income taxes incurred 0 20. Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19) (to Line 22) (1,141,408) 4,008,916 CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT 21. Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year (Page 4, Line 39, Column 2) 29,604,594 35,497,539 22. Net income (from Line 20) (1,141,408) 4,008,916 23. Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts 0 24. Change in net unrealized capital gains or (losses) less capital gains tax of $ 365,265 (37,547) 25. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss) 0 26. Change in net deferred income tax 285,719 (829,199) 27. Change in nonadmitted assets (Exhibit of Nonadmitted Assets, Line 28, Col. 3) (807,336) 964,887 28. Change in provision for reinsurance (Page 3, Line 16, Column 2 minus Column 1) 0 0 29. Change in surplus notes 0 30. Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells 0 31. Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles 0 32. Capital changes: 32.1 Paid in 0 32.2 Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend) 0 32.3 Transferred to surplus 0 33. Surplus adjustments: 33.1 Paid in (10,000,000) 33.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend) 0 33.3 Transferred from capital 0 34. Net remittances from or (to) Home Office 0 35. Dividends to stockholders 0 36. Change in treasury stock (Page 3, Lines 36.1 and 36.2, Column 2 minus Column 1) 0 0 37. Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus (2) (2) 38. Change in surplus as regards policyholders for the year (Lines 22 through 37) (1,297,762) (5,892,945) 39. Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 current year (Line 21 plus Line 38) (Page 3, Line 37) 28,306,832 29,604,594 DETAILS OF WRITE-INS 0501. Rounding 2 (2) 0502. 0 0503. 0598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page 0 0 0599. Totals (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598) (Line 5 above) 2 (2) 1401. Rounding 0 1402. 0 1403. 0 1498. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page 0 0 1499. Totals (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498) (Line 14 above) 0 0 3701. Rounding (2) (2) 3702. 0 3703. 0 3798. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page 0 0 3799. Totals (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798) (Line 37 above) (2) (2) 4 ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE First Acceptance Insurance Company of Georgia, Inc. CASH FLOW 1 2 Current Year Prior Year 1. Cash from Operations Premiums collected net of reinsurance 60,378,122 54,853,167 2. Net investment income 1,258,438 1,001,790 3. Miscellaneous income 3,742,199 3,674,513 4. Total (Lines 1 through 3) 65,378,759 59,529,470 5. Benefit and loss related payments 35,477,206 36,275,611 6. Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts 0 0 7. Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions 28,675,713 29,032,817 8. Dividends paid to policyholders 0 0 9. Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $ tax on capital gains (losses) 0 0 10. Total (Lines 5 through 9) 64,152,919 65,308,428 11. Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10) 1,225,840 (5,778,958) 12. Cash from Investments Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid: 12.1 Bonds 7,623,841 3,169,159 12.2 Stocks 0 0 12.3 Mortgage loans 0 0 12.4 Real estate 0 0 12.5 Other invested assets 0 0 12.6 Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 0 0 12.7 Miscellaneous proceeds 1 0 13. 12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7) 7,623,842 3,169,159 Cost of investments acquired (long-term only): 13.1 Bonds 2,030 20,462,188 13.2 Stocks 0 1,049,082 13.3 Mortgage loans 0 0 13.4 Real estate 0 0 13.5 Other invested assets 0 0 13.6 Miscellaneous applications 0 1 14. 13.7 Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6) 2,030 21,511,271 Net increase (decrease) in contract loans and premium notes 0 0 15. Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 minus Line 14) 7,621,812 (18,342,112) 16. Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources Cash provided (applied): 16.1 Surplus notes, capital notes 0 0 16.2 Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock 0 (10,000,000) 16.3 Borrowed funds 0 0 16.4 Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities 0 16.5 Dividends to stockholders 0 0 17. 16.6 Other cash provided (applied) 4,479,062 131,175 Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Lines 16.1 to 16.4 minus Line 16.5 plus Line 16.6) 4,479,062 (9,868,825) 18. RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17) 13,326,714 (33,989,895) 19. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: 19.1 Beginning of year 7,743,265 41,733,160 19.2 End of year (Line 18 plus Line 19.1) 21,069,979 7,743,265 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

