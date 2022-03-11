Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Advantage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FA   US31846B1089

FIRST ADVANTAGE CORPORATION

(FA)
First Advantage : FMCSA Issues New Rule on Annual Violation Reporting

03/11/2022 | 02:40pm EST
Beginning May 9, 2022, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will no longer require commercial drivers to provide previous traffic violations to their employers on an annual basis. On March 9, 2022 FMCSA Issued a final rule amending its regulations to eliminate the requirement that drivers operating commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) in interstate commerce prepare and submit a list of their convictions for traffic violations to their employers annually. The full Final Rule can be read here:

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-03-09/pdf/2022-04930.pdf

FMCSA states that this requirement is largely duplicative of a separate rule that requires each motor carrier to make an annual inquiry to obtain the motor vehicle record (MVR) for each driver it employs from every state in which the driver holds or has held a CMV operator's license or permit in the past year.

FMCSA is also amending the rule for drivers licensed in Mexico or Canada "to provide that motor carriers must make an annual inquiry to each driver's licensing authority where a driver holds or has held a CMV operator's license or permit." The FMCSA will require that drivers report any active driver's licenses, along with the issuing authorities, on their employment applications.

To maintain consistency with federal rules, FMCSA will also require that drivers report on their employment application the issuing driver's licensing authority of each unexpired CMV operator's license or permit they have been issued so that their carrier can make the required inquiries.

Disclaimer

First Advantage Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 19:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 684 M - -
Net income 2021 7,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 197x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 431 M 2 431 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart FIRST ADVANTAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Advantage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST ADVANTAGE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,90 $
Average target price 27,06 $
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott D. Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Gamsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Joseph Howard Osnoss Chairman
Nick Grecco Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Douglas Nairne Chief Operating Officer-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST ADVANTAGE CORPORATION-16.49%2 431
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.57%38 355
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-19.80%20 319
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.91%12 354
EDENRED SE-0.57%11 059
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-13.96%10 235