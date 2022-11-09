Advanced search
    FA   US31846B1089

FIRST ADVANTAGE CORPORATION

(FA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
12.30 USD   +18.61%
07:02aFirst Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
11/08FIRST ADVANTAGE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/08First Advantage to Seek M&A
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/09/2022 | 07:02am EST
ATLANTA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, today announced management participation in the following investor events:

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York – Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer, and David Gamsey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will present on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:10 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and subsequent replay will be available for a limited time on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations, or accessed directly at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2022/669t1b.cfm. Company management will also participate in investor meetings.
  • J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York – Company management will participate in investor meetings on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 826 M - -
Net income 2022 65,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 884 M 1 884 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 96,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,30 $
Average target price 20,25 $
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott D. Staples Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Gamsey Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Joseph Howard Osnoss Chairman
Nick Grecco Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joelle M. Smith Executive VP-Resident & Investigative Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST ADVANTAGE CORPORATION-35.40%1 884
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.74%43 768
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.68%15 712
EDENRED SE33.30%13 583
BUREAU VERITAS SA-10.97%11 845
LG CORP.1.11%9 454