ATLANTA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced the Company’s management team will host investor meetings and speak at the following investor conferences in June:



Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Webcast: 9:45 AM ET

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Webcast: 12:20 PM ET

Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage helps companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit its website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Investors@fadv.com

(888) 314-9761