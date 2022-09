First Al Noor Modaraba : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-06-30

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW REPORT

Dear Certificate Holders,

I am pleased to present to the certificate holders of First Al-Noor Modaraba, review of the financial performance of the Company along with the audited Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Alhamdolillah, during the year we had maintained a gross yield of over 14%. We have achieved a profit after tax of Rs. 2.306 million for the year ended June 30, 2022. The revenue from ongoing business increased by over 33% whereas the operating expenses reduced nearly by 12%.

The Modaraba has successfully concluded its consolidation phase and now moving towards growth trajectory. The redefined strategy expected to yield sustainable growth with perpetual returns for all its stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to acknowledge the contribution of all the team for their hard work in effectively managing the impact of crises. I look forward to and pray to ALLAH SWT for the success and continued growth of the Modaraba.

Zia Zakaria

Chairman

September 19, 2022