HALF YEARLY REPORT
December 31, 2023
(Un-audited)
FIRST AL-NOOR MODARABA
(An Islamic Financial Institution)
CONTENTS
Company Information
Independent Auditor's Report
Directors' Report (English)
Directors' Report (Urdu)
Condensed Interim Balance Sheet
Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA
HALF YEARLY REPORT 2023-24
COMPANY INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Non Executive Directors
Chairman
Mr. Zia Zakaria
Directors
Mr. Abdul Aziz Ayoob Mr. Noor Zakaria
Mr. Abdul Rahim Suriya, Independent Mr. Tausif llyas, Independent
Dr. Irum Saba, Independent
Executive Directors
Chief Executive
Mr. Zainuddin Aziz
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Umair Rafiq
Company Secretary
Mr. Roofi Abdul Razzak
Board Audit Committee - Chairman
Mr. Abdul Rahim Suriya
- Chairman
Mr. Tausif llyas
- Member
Mr. Zia Zakaria
- Member
HR & Remuneration Committee
Mr. Tausif llyas
- Chairman
Mr. Zainuddin Aziz
- Member
Mr. A. Aziz Ayoob
- Member
Bankers
AI-Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Askari Bank Limited, Islamic Banking
Faysal Bank Limited, Barkat Islamic Banking
Habib Bank Limited, Islamic Banking
MIB Bank Limited, Islamic Banking
Meezan Bank Limtied
National Bank of Pakistan
Auditors
Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman
Chartered Accountants
Shariah Advisor
Al Hamd Shariah Advisory Services (Pvt.) Ltd.
Legal Advisor
Mr. Sufyan Zaman
Advocate High Court
Share Registrar (Share Registration Office)
M/s FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited
8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6
P.E.C.H.S, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi
Tel: +92 21 3438 0103-5, 3438 4621-3
Fax: 3438 0106
Registered Office
96-A, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi
Contact Details
Telephone
:
34558268; 34552943; 34553067
Fax
:
34553137
Webpage
:
www.fanm.co
:
info@fanm.co
FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS OF MODARABA COMPANY
For the half year ended December 31, 2023
On behalf of Board of Directors of Al-Noor Modaraba Management (Private) Limited, the "mudarib/management company" of First Al-Noor Modaraba (FAM), we are pleased to present the Reviewed Financial Statements of the Modaraba for the half year ended December 31, 2023:
Financial Results
For the half year ended
December
December
31, 2023
31, 2022
-----Amount in Pak. Rupees-----
Profit before taxation
5,005,309
5,186,337
Taxation
(2,407,067)
(2,132,912)
Profit after Taxation
Components of Other Comprehensive Income
-
864
(Deficit)/Surplus transferred to accumulated losses
141,412
23,924
Unappropriated profit/(loss) brought forward
(52,593,230)
(53,023,815)
Unappropriated profit/(loss) carried forward
(49,853,576)
(49,945,602)
0.11
0.13
During the first half of the financial year ending December 31, 2023, the revenue decreased by nearly 20% which translated into a net profit of Rs. 2.598 million or 0.11 per certificate compared to Rs. 3.053 million or 0.13 per certificate in the same period last year.
The management anticipates improved after-tax profit in the remainder of the current financial year ending June 30, 2024.
On behalf of the Board
sd/-
Zainuddin Aziz
Chief Executive/Director
Dated : February 21, 2024
Place : Karachi
FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA
2023
FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET
As at December 31, 2023
(Un-Audited)
(Audited)
December 31,
June 30,
2023
2023
Note
.… Rupees ….
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and bank balances
6
121,442,473
23,150,626
Short term investments
7
9,694,442
28,490,983
Musawamah facility
8
-
-
Profit receivable
9
3,473,622
1,290,909
Stock in trade
10
66,662,354
111,377,444
Receivable form diminishing musharaka
2,821,651
1,065,522
Loans, advances, prepayments and other receivables
11
4,772,896
3,031,307
Current portion of diminishing musharaka financing
15
12,736,945
30,772,233
Taxation- net
12
1,460,480
3,528,462
Non - current assets
223,064,863
202,707,486
Long term deposits
13
3,841,397
3,842,911
Long term investments
14
33,216,576
48,693,011
Diminishing musharakah financing
15
6,672,000
7,012,720
Deferred tax asset
16
781,422
1,278,667
Fixed assets in own use
17
1,323,105
1,729,956
Intangible assets for own use
18
-
-
45,834,500
62,557,265
TOTAL ASSETS
268,899,363
265,264,751
EQUITY AND LIABILTIES
CERTIFICATE HOLDERS' EQUITY
40,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 40,000,000) certificates
of Rs. 10 each
19.1
400,000,000
400,000,000
Issued, subscribed, and paid - up certificate capital
19.2
231,000,000
231,000,000
Capital reserves
77,284,641
77,284,641
Revenue reserves
(49,603,576)
(52,343,230)
258,681,065
255,941,411
Deficit on revaluation of investments
21
(1,803,088)
(2,215,042)
LIABILITIES
Non - current liabilities
Deferred liability - staff gratuity
4,736,967
4,931,967
Current liabilities
Creditors, accrued and other liabilities
22
1,768,917
1,098,427
Provision for custom duty & surcharge
23
4,398,842
4,398,842
Unclaimed profit distributions
1,109,146
1,109,146
Charity Payable
24
7,514
-
7,284,419
6,606,415
TOTAL LIABILITIES
12,021,386
11,538,382
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CERTIFICATE HOLDERS' EQUITY
268,899,363
265,264,751
Contingencies and commitments
25
The annexed notes from 1 to 35 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
For Al-Noor Modaraba Management (Private) Limited
(Management Company)
sd/-
sd/-
sd/-
sd/-
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Director
Director
FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)
For the six months and three months period ended December 31, 2023
Six months period ended
Three months period ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Note
..........................… Rupees ......................…....
Loss/ income from trading operations
(4,635,541)
2,800,300
-
2,800,300
Income on Diminishing Musharakah
4,586,852
7,810,013
1,821,222
3,800,330
Income from investments
26
18,596,018
11,521,142
10,116,158
4,808,835
Reversal of provision against Musawamah
Facility
840,000
2,100,000
540,000
450,000
19,387,329
24,231,455
12,477,380
11,859,465
Administrative and operating expenses
(15,219,124)
(14,334,472)
(8,348,933)
(7,724,368)
4,168,205
9,896,983
4,128,447
4,135,097
Other income
27
463,054
779,280
249,516
157,171
4,631,259
10,676,263
4,377,963
4,292,268
Financial and other charges
(3,933)
(988)
(1,239)
(812)
Unrealised gain / (loss) on re-measurement of
investments at fair value through profit
or loss
283,185
(5,050,637)
899,907
(3,552,633)
Share of profit from associates
847,616
357,296
847,616
257,893
5,758,127
5,981,934
6,124,247
996,716
Management company's remuneration
28
(575,813)
(598,193)
(575,813)
(109,612)
Sales tax on management company's
(74,856)
(77,765)
(74,856)
(14,249)
remuneration
Sindh Workers welfare fund
(102,149)
(119,639)
(102,149)
(21,923)
Profit / (loss) before taxation
5,005,309
5,186,337
5,371,429
850,932
Taxation
29
(2,407,067)
(2,132,912)
(2,148,490)
(1,307,592)
Profit / (loss) for the year
2,598,242
3,053,425
3,222,939
(456,660)
Earning / (loss) per certificate -
basic and dilluted
30
0.11
0.13
0.14
(0.02)
The annexed notes from 1 to 35 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
For Al-Noor Modaraba Management (Private) Limited
(Management Company)
sd/-
sd/-
sd/-
sd/-
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Director
Director
FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
For the six months and three months period ended December 31, 2023
Six months period ended
Three months period ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
..........................… Rupees ......................…....
Profit / (loss) for the period
2,598,242
3,053,425
3,222,939
(456,660)
Components of other comprehensive
income reflected in equity
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently profit and loss account
Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability
-
-
-
-
Share of other comprehensive income from
associates
-
988
-
988
Impact of deferred tax
-
(124)
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
864
-
988
Items that will be reclassified subsequently
into profit and loss account
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the
period transferred to equity
2,598,242
3,054,289
3,222,939
(455,672)
Components of other comprehensive
income / (loss) reflected below equity
Surplus / (deficit) on revaluation of investments
at FVOCI- net of tax
270,542
(11,001)
270,542
(11,000)
270,542
(11,001)
270,542
(11,000)
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
2,868,784
3,043,288
3,493,481
(466,672)
The annexed notes from 1 to 35 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
For Al-Noor Modaraba Management (Private) Limited
(Management Company)
sd/-
sd/-
sd/-
sd/-
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Director
Director
FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA
