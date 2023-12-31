REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS OF MODARABA COMPANY

For the half year ended December 31, 2023

On behalf of Board of Directors of Al-Noor Modaraba Management (Private) Limited, the "mudarib/management company" of First Al-Noor Modaraba (FAM), we are pleased to present the Reviewed Financial Statements of the Modaraba for the half year ended December 31, 2023:

Financial Results For the half year ended December December 31, 2023 31, 2022 -----Amount in Pak. Rupees----- Profit before taxation 5,005,309 5,186,337 Taxation (2,407,067) (2,132,912) Profit after Taxation Components of Other Comprehensive Income - 864 (Deficit)/Surplus transferred to accumulated losses 141,412 23,924 Unappropriated profit/(loss) brought forward (52,593,230) (53,023,815) Unappropriated profit/(loss) carried forward (49,853,576) (49,945,602) 0.11 0.13

During the first half of the financial year ending December 31, 2023, the revenue decreased by nearly 20% which translated into a net profit of Rs. 2.598 million or 0.11 per certificate compared to Rs. 3.053 million or 0.13 per certificate in the same period last year.

The management anticipates improved after-tax profit in the remainder of the current financial year ending June 30, 2024.

On behalf of the Board

sd/-

Zainuddin Aziz

Chief Executive/Director

Dated : February 21, 2024

Place : Karachi