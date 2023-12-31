HALF YEARLY REPORT

December 31, 2023

(Un-audited)

FIRST AL-NOOR MODARABA

(An Islamic Financial Institution)

CONTENTS

Company Information

Independent Auditor's Report

Directors' Report (English)

Directors' Report (Urdu)

Condensed Interim Balance Sheet

Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA

HALF YEARLY REPORT 2023-24

COMPANY INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Non Executive Directors

Chairman

Mr. Zia Zakaria

Directors

Mr. Abdul Aziz Ayoob Mr. Noor Zakaria

Mr. Abdul Rahim Suriya, Independent Mr. Tausif llyas, Independent

Dr. Irum Saba, Independent

Executive Directors

Chief Executive

Mr. Zainuddin Aziz

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Umair Rafiq

Company Secretary

Mr. Roofi Abdul Razzak

Board Audit Committee - Chairman

Mr. Abdul Rahim Suriya

- Chairman

Mr. Tausif llyas

- Member

Mr. Zia Zakaria

- Member

HR & Remuneration Committee

Mr. Tausif llyas

- Chairman

Mr. Zainuddin Aziz

- Member

Mr. A. Aziz Ayoob

- Member

Bankers

AI-Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Askari Bank Limited, Islamic Banking

Faysal Bank Limited, Barkat Islamic Banking

Habib Bank Limited, Islamic Banking

MIB Bank Limited, Islamic Banking

Meezan Bank Limtied

National Bank of Pakistan

Auditors

Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman

Chartered Accountants

Shariah Advisor

Al Hamd Shariah Advisory Services (Pvt.) Ltd.

Legal Advisor

Mr. Sufyan Zaman

Advocate High Court

Share Registrar (Share Registration Office)

M/s FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited

8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6

P.E.C.H.S, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi

Tel: +92 21 3438 0103-5, 3438 4621-3

Fax: 3438 0106

Registered Office

96-A, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi

Contact Details

Telephone

:

34558268; 34552943; 34553067

Fax

:

34553137

Webpage

:

www.fanm.co

Email

:

info@fanm.co

FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA

HALF YEARLY REPORT 2023-24

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS OF MODARABA COMPANY

For the half year ended December 31, 2023

On behalf of Board of Directors of Al-Noor Modaraba Management (Private) Limited, the "mudarib/management company" of First Al-Noor Modaraba (FAM), we are pleased to present the Reviewed Financial Statements of the Modaraba for the half year ended December 31, 2023:

Financial Results

For the half year ended

December

December

31, 2023

31, 2022

-----Amount in Pak. Rupees-----

Profit before taxation

5,005,309

5,186,337

Taxation

(2,407,067)

(2,132,912)

Profit after Taxation

Components of Other Comprehensive Income

-

864

(Deficit)/Surplus transferred to accumulated losses

141,412

23,924

Unappropriated profit/(loss) brought forward

(52,593,230)

(53,023,815)

Unappropriated profit/(loss) carried forward

(49,853,576)

(49,945,602)

0.11

0.13

During the first half of the financial year ending December 31, 2023, the revenue decreased by nearly 20% which translated into a net profit of Rs. 2.598 million or 0.11 per certificate compared to Rs. 3.053 million or 0.13 per certificate in the same period last year.

The management anticipates improved after-tax profit in the remainder of the current financial year ending June 30, 2024.

On behalf of the Board

sd/-

Zainuddin Aziz

Chief Executive/Director

Dated : February 21, 2024

Place : Karachi

FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA

HALF YEARLY REPORT 2023-24

2023

FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA

HALF YEARLY REPORT 2023-24

CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET

As at December 31, 2023

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

December 31,

June 30,

2023

2023

Note

.… Rupees ….

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and bank balances

6

121,442,473

23,150,626

Short term investments

7

9,694,442

28,490,983

Musawamah facility

8

-

-

Profit receivable

9

3,473,622

1,290,909

Stock in trade

10

66,662,354

111,377,444

Receivable form diminishing musharaka

2,821,651

1,065,522

Loans, advances, prepayments and other receivables

11

4,772,896

3,031,307

Current portion of diminishing musharaka financing

15

12,736,945

30,772,233

Taxation- net

12

1,460,480

3,528,462

Non - current assets

223,064,863

202,707,486

Long term deposits

13

3,841,397

3,842,911

Long term investments

14

33,216,576

48,693,011

Diminishing musharakah financing

15

6,672,000

7,012,720

Deferred tax asset

16

781,422

1,278,667

Fixed assets in own use

17

1,323,105

1,729,956

Intangible assets for own use

18

-

-

45,834,500

62,557,265

TOTAL ASSETS

268,899,363

265,264,751

EQUITY AND LIABILTIES

CERTIFICATE HOLDERS' EQUITY

40,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 40,000,000) certificates

of Rs. 10 each

19.1

400,000,000

400,000,000

Issued, subscribed, and paid - up certificate capital

19.2

231,000,000

231,000,000

Capital reserves

77,284,641

77,284,641

Revenue reserves

(49,603,576)

(52,343,230)

258,681,065

255,941,411

Deficit on revaluation of investments

21

(1,803,088)

(2,215,042)

LIABILITIES

Non - current liabilities

Deferred liability - staff gratuity

4,736,967

4,931,967

Current liabilities

Creditors, accrued and other liabilities

22

1,768,917

1,098,427

Provision for custom duty & surcharge

23

4,398,842

4,398,842

Unclaimed profit distributions

1,109,146

1,109,146

Charity Payable

24

7,514

-

7,284,419

6,606,415

TOTAL LIABILITIES

12,021,386

11,538,382

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CERTIFICATE HOLDERS' EQUITY

268,899,363

265,264,751

Contingencies and commitments

25

The annexed notes from 1 to 35 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Al-Noor Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Management Company)

sd/-

sd/-

sd/-

sd/-

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA

HALF YEARLY REPORT 2023-24

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)

For the six months and three months period ended December 31, 2023

Six months period ended

Three months period ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Note

..........................… Rupees ......................…....

Loss/ income from trading operations

(4,635,541)

2,800,300

-

2,800,300

Income on Diminishing Musharakah

4,586,852

7,810,013

1,821,222

3,800,330

Income from investments

26

18,596,018

11,521,142

10,116,158

4,808,835

Reversal of provision against Musawamah

Facility

840,000

2,100,000

540,000

450,000

19,387,329

24,231,455

12,477,380

11,859,465

Administrative and operating expenses

(15,219,124)

(14,334,472)

(8,348,933)

(7,724,368)

4,168,205

9,896,983

4,128,447

4,135,097

Other income

27

463,054

779,280

249,516

157,171

4,631,259

10,676,263

4,377,963

4,292,268

Financial and other charges

(3,933)

(988)

(1,239)

(812)

Unrealised gain / (loss) on re-measurement of

investments at fair value through profit

or loss

283,185

(5,050,637)

899,907

(3,552,633)

Share of profit from associates

847,616

357,296

847,616

257,893

5,758,127

5,981,934

6,124,247

996,716

Management company's remuneration

28

(575,813)

(598,193)

(575,813)

(109,612)

Sales tax on management company's

(74,856)

(77,765)

(74,856)

(14,249)

remuneration

Sindh Workers welfare fund

(102,149)

(119,639)

(102,149)

(21,923)

Profit / (loss) before taxation

5,005,309

5,186,337

5,371,429

850,932

Taxation

29

(2,407,067)

(2,132,912)

(2,148,490)

(1,307,592)

Profit / (loss) for the year

2,598,242

3,053,425

3,222,939

(456,660)

Earning / (loss) per certificate -

basic and dilluted

30

0.11

0.13

0.14

(0.02)

The annexed notes from 1 to 35 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Al-Noor Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Management Company)

sd/-

sd/-

sd/-

sd/-

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA

HALF YEARLY REPORT 2023-24

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

For the six months and three months period ended December 31, 2023

Six months period ended

Three months period ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

..........................… Rupees ......................…....

Profit / (loss) for the period

2,598,242

3,053,425

3,222,939

(456,660)

Components of other comprehensive

income reflected in equity

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently profit and loss account

Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability

-

-

-

-

Share of other comprehensive income from

associates

-

988

-

988

Impact of deferred tax

-

(124)

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

864

-

988

Items that will be reclassified subsequently

into profit and loss account

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the

period transferred to equity

2,598,242

3,054,289

3,222,939

(455,672)

Components of other comprehensive

income / (loss) reflected below equity

Surplus / (deficit) on revaluation of investments

at FVOCI- net of tax

270,542

(11,001)

270,542

(11,000)

270,542

(11,001)

270,542

(11,000)

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

2,868,784

3,043,288

3,493,481

(466,672)

The annexed notes from 1 to 35 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Al-Noor Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Management Company)

sd/-

sd/-

sd/-

sd/-

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

FIRST AL - NOOR MODARABA

HALF YEARLY REPORT 2023-24

