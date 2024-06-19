AI-Driven Technology Automates the Appraisal Quality Control Process

ACI™, a leading provider of workflow solutions for the valuation industry for nearly 40 years and a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies, today announced that ACI Sky™, a best-in-class digital quality control and compliance platform, is now integrated with Restb.ai, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision solutions for real estate. The integration with Restb.ai automates the detection of discrepancies within appraisals and identification of images that need editing prior to submission to an appraisal management company (AMC) or lender. The technology also examines photo-based data to aid in analyzing the condition and quality of properties.

“Our AI-powered ACI technology solves two major pain points that AMCs and lenders face – inconsistency between the data and imagery in appraisal reports and the inadvertent inclusion of images containing personal details that should be edited out,” said Chris Flynn, head of product and strategy at First American Data & Analytics. “ACI Sky’s industry-leading appraisal quality control automation paired with the power of Restb.ai’s computer vision capabilities will reduce appraisal revisions, saving time and expense in the appraisal process.”

The new integration leverages AI to extract insights from images captured during the appraisal inspection process to identify inconsistencies in appraisal reports at the time of appraisal delivery, minimizing costly and time-consuming appraisal revisions. Restb.ai’s technology also flags images that may require editing to omit personal or private details prior to submission to an appraisal management company or lender.

“The combination of ACI’s deep experience in appraisal technology and quality control, combined with AI’s ability to analyze and extract insight from imagery will enhance ACI’s industry-leading solutions, further automating the appraisal quality control process,” said Tony Pistilli, general manager, valuations at Restb.ai.

ACI Sky leverages dynamic PAR® Logic rules engine to assess integrity, quality and completeness, while reducing exceptions via real-time alerts at file submission and review, expediting the appraisal review process. To date, ACI Sky has reviewed more than 6 million appraisals nationwide.

For more information about ACI and the integration with Restb.ai, visit aciweb.com.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, the leader in AI and computer vision for real estate, delivers image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai is like having a real estate expert instantly research and provide a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily. For more information on Restb.ai, visit the website.

About ACI

ACI, a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies, specializes in creating innovative workflow solutions for real estate appraisers, appraisal management companies and financial institutions. Backed by analysis-driven tools and industry expertise, ACI’s cloud-based and enterprise software applications empower stakeholders with a streamlined approach to managing forms, rules and data, while operating with audit-ready transparency and compliance. Through visionary leadership and dedication to client service, ACI has served as a reliable and driving force in the valuation industry for nearly 40 years. For more information, visit www.aciweb.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 135 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.0 billion in 2023, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2024, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the ninth consecutive year. The company was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company in 2023. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

