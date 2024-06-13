The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) with respect to their recent data breach. On December 18, 2023, First American Financial Corporation identified unauthorized activity on certain of its information technology systems. Upon detection of the unauthorized activity, First American Financial Corporation took steps to contain, assess, and remediate the incident, including isolating its systems from the Internet. First American Financial Corporation also launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident, worked with law enforcement, notified certain regulatory authorities, and eradicated the actor from its network. The investigation determined the following personal information for accessed: individuals name, Social Security number, address, driver’s license number, financial information, and medical information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

