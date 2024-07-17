First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi was selected for GlobeSt.’s 2024 Women of Influence award.

This award recognizes the achievements of female commercial real estate professionals who have personally impacted the market and have significantly driven the industry to new heights. GlobeSt.’s advisory board and senior editors chose this year’s honorees based on how impactful their work has been, how the nominee furthered the development of their field and the role of women within it, and their personal commitment to ethics, service and excellence.

“Odeta’s insights and thoughtful economic analysis, combined with her effective communication skills, continue to elevate her profile inside First American and throughout the industry,” said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer of First American. “Her unique, data-driven perspective on the housing market make her a trusted resource within the company and an in-demand expert at industry events and top-tier media.”

Kushi plays a leadership role within the Economics and Decision Sciences teams at First American and has established herself as an influential voice within the real estate industry. She shares her insights on economic and housing market trends via speaking opportunities at industry events and media interviews, and is a strong proponent of diversity, equity and inclusion and mentorship across the company. She also publishes research and analysis on First American’s Economic Center and co-hosts The REconomy Podcast™ with Chief Economist Mark Fleming. Kushi was also named to HousingWire’s 2023 Woman of Influence list.

Outside of her role at First American, Kushi serves as co-chair of the Real Estate/Construction Roundtable for the National Association of Business Economics, the largest international association of applied economists, strategists, academics, and policymakers committed to the application of economics. She is also a fierce animal advocate and frequently volunteers her time and resources to support organizations working to help animals in need.

“This year’s honorees have closed deals in the hundreds of millions of dollars, launched new ventures, and expanded their business horizons. They’ve also generously devoted their time to mentorship, advocacy, and, in the process, have elevated the commercial real estate industry,” said Natalie Dolce, editor-in-chief of GlobeSt. “The nominations we received this year were profoundly inspiring, underscoring the remarkable strides women have made in an industry historically dominated by men. Our team is excited by the opportunity to recognize these trailblazers and visionaries.”

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year and was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717421511/en/