First American Home Warranty, a subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation and one of the nation’s leading home warranty companies, today announced the company’s expansion into Illinois, providing homeowners in that state a trusted choice for home warranty coverage at an affordable price.

Recognizing an opportunity to extend its reliable services to more homeowners, First American Home Warranty has leveraged its extensive network of independent contractors to offer home warranty protection directly to consumers in Illinois. Three comprehensive home warranty plans are now available: the Starter, Essential, and Premium plans.

“Homeowners in Illinois deserve more choices when it comes to their home warranty coverage and we’re excited to launch our trusted services in the state,” said First American Home Warranty Division President and CEO Matt Wendl. “First American Home Warranty is committed to providing homeowners with essential protection against expensive repairs and replacements for their homes’ crucial systems and appliances.”

First American Home Warranty, an industry leader established in 1984, offers service in multiple counties in northeast and southwest Illinois, leveraging national service providers for broad coverage, while expanding its network of local service providers.

Homeowners can now check coverage in their area and purchase plans to protect their home systems and appliances when they fail due to normal wear and tear.

Protection from Unexpected Repairs and Replacement Costs

A First American home warranty is a renewable service contract that protects a home’s systems and appliances from unexpected repair or replacement costs due to a breakdown. When a covered item breaks, First American Home Warranty sends an independent service contractor to the home to diagnose and repair or replace the item.

Home warranties generally cover systems such as heating, air conditioning and plumbing, as well as household appliances, including dishwashers, ovens, clothes washers and dryers, and refrigerators. Moreover, homeowners can explore various options and upgrades to suit their needs.* In contrast to home insurance, which does not cover mechanical failures, a home warranty bridges this crucial protection gap.

*Home warranty coverage varies by location, plan, and selected options.

About First American Home Warranty

Established in 1984, First American Home Warranty has provided quality protection for homeowners across the nation, through more than 10 million home warranties, for over 35 years. Today, First American's home warranty products continue to offer homeowners important coverage to protect their budgets from unexpected costs for repairing or replacing home systems and appliances. For more information, visit homewarranty.firstam.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year and was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

