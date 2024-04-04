First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, announced today that Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work® have honored the company as one of the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. This marks the ninth consecutive year that First American has earned a place on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

“Nine straight years ranked among the nation’s best workplaces is a recognition of our enduring culture,” said Ken DeGiorgio, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “This award is also a reflection of the caliber of our people, who are committed to delivering more speed and certainty to our customer's real estate transactions."

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

“When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it’s one key ingredient: trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential. High-trust workplaces will be faster to innovate, more resilient in the face of disruption, and more likely to succeed in today’s rapidly changing, AI-integrating world.”

Additional Workplace Culture Recognition

In 2023, First American was named one of the Best Workplaces for Women™ for the eighth straight year. Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine also recognized First American as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ for the seventh consecutive year in 2023. The company was also recognized as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company in 2023. Additionally, First American earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for LGBTQ+ workplace equality, marking the fifth consecutive year First American has earned top marks in the CEI.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for the past nine years. In 2024, the company was also recognized on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women for the sixth time.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.0 billion in 2023, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2024, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the ninth consecutive year. The company was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company in 2023. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

