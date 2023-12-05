Official FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION press release

First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that Garrett Page, senior vice president of product development and technology services, has been named one of HousingWire’s 2023 Tech Trendsetters, which recognize the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.

“Garrett has been instrumental in leading organizational and product strategies that have furthered First American’s leadership in the digital transformation of the title and settlement industry,” said Janette Waller, president of First American Title’s Direct Division. “Garrett’s direct contributions and the teams he leads have delivered a variety of innovative products, ultimately enhancing the experience of First American Title’s customers.”

Page was specifically recognized for his critical role in the product development and growth of IgniteRE™, an innovative digital platform that offers real estate professionals a suite of tools and capabilities that empower real estate professionals to focus more time supporting home buyers and sellers, and thrive in today’s ever-evolving residential real estate market. From property research to initiating title orders to securely accessing, sending and eSigning important documents and more, the platform delivers a robust, secure and device-agnostic experience using the latest innovative technologies.

The 2023 HW Tech Trendsetters were selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their organizations and to the housing industry as a whole.

"HousingWire's Tech Trendsetters award provides a unique platform for us to shine a spotlight on the visionaries steering the course of the tech organizations that are reshaping the housing landscape," said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief at HousingWire. "These trailblazers play a pivotal role in the success of their mortgage and real estate clientele. Once again, they have exceeded expectations, addressing some of the most pressing challenges within the housing sector with ingenuity and determination."

About First American Title Insurance Company

First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year and was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205411621/en/