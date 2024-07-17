—Cook recognized for leadership within First American’s National Commercial Services business and dedication to company-wide DEI efforts—

First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that Vice President and Profit Center Manager Crystal Cook was selected for GlobeSt.’s 2024 Women of Influence award.

This award recognizes the achievements of female commercial real estate professionals who have personally impacted the market and have significantly driven the industry to new heights. GlobeSt.’s advisory board and senior editors chose this year’s honorees based on how impactful their work has been, how the nominee furthered the development of their field and the role of women within it, and their personal commitment to ethics, service and excellence.

“Crystal excels in her role leading our Georgia operations and has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing equity for women and other underrepresented groups at First American and within the title insurance industry at large,” said Joe Ghilardi, president of First American Title’s National Commercial Services Division. “She takes every opportunity to provide mentorship and resources to other women within First American and is an inspiration for others.”

In her role as vice president, Cook is responsible for the financial performance, direction and strategy of First American Title’s National Commercial Services business in Georgia. Managing over 50 professionals dedicated to underwriting and closing large national commercial real estate transactions, she leads all aspects of the company’s Georgia operations. As profit center manager, she oversees her office’s underwriting, sales, escrow and title production functions, including hiring, mentoring, and training employees.

In addition to her operational leadership, Cook sits on First American’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council, and has helped launch five new employee resource groups centered around LGBTQ+ employees, Black employees, Latinx/Hispanic employees, Asian-Pacific Islander employees, and employees with varying abilities and disabilities. Cook was also one of only 14 women from across the entire company selected to participate in the 2024 class of First American’s elite Women in Leadership program. Through her work with First American’s DEI Advisory Council, employee resource groups, and the Women in Leadership program, Cook has clearly demonstrated a strong track record of helping all employees achieve their full potential. She also chairs the First American Title National Commercial Services Division’s DEI Taskforce.

“This year’s honorees have closed deals in the hundreds of millions of dollars, launched new ventures, and expanded their business horizons. They’ve also generously devoted their time to mentorship, advocacy, and, in the process, have elevated the commercial real estate industry,” said Natalie Dolce, editor-in-chief of GlobeSt. “The nominations we received this year were profoundly inspiring, underscoring the remarkable strides women have made in an industry historically dominated by men. Our team is excited by the opportunity to recognize these trailblazers and visionaries.”

