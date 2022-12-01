Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First American Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAF   US31847R1023

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:47 2022-12-01 pm EST
53.86 USD   -1.45%
02:01pFirst American Data & Analytics Executive Calvin Powell Named a 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter
BU
11/28House Prices Decline, but Equity Buffers Remain Robust, According to First American Real House Price Index
BU
11/15First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 52 Cents Per Share
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First American Data & Analytics Executive Calvin Powell Named a 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter

12/01/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First American Data & Analytics, a leading national provider of property-centric information, risk management and advanced analytics and a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), announced today that Calvin Powell, the division’s chief information officer, has been named one of the winners of HousingWire’s 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters. The HW Tech Trendsetters recognize the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for housing industry clients.

“Over the past 10 years, Calvin has been instrumental in spearheading the development of our patented data extraction technologies that help build and enhance the industry-leading data assets that power the products and solutions our customers rely on,” said Robert Karraa, president of First American Data & Analytics. “Calvin has helped us set the standard for the products and solutions that are driving digital transformation across the mortgage finance industry.”

An expert in data extraction and technology, Powell was recognized for his role in overseeing the development of the division’s industry-leading property and title search platforms, fraud detection solutions and next-generation AVMs. Under Powell’s leadership, First American Data & Analytics has secured 21 data and technology patents, including several for its advanced optical character recognition technology, which powers the company’s CovenantGuard™ and FlexSearch® platforms. CovenantGuard is a first-of-its-kind workflow product that is helping California counties identify and redact the discriminatory covenants in county-recorded real estate documents, as required by a new state law. FlexSearch is an innovative property data search engine that instantly searches the division’s property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7.5 billion document images and retrieves the related document images.

“The HW Tech Trendsetters award gives us the opportunity to spotlight the names and faces behind the tech companies that are transforming the housing economy,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief at HousingWire. “These innovators are critical to the outstanding performance of their mortgage and real estate clients and have, yet again, surpassed all expectations by tackling some of housing’s most pressing issues.”

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and advanced analytics. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7.5 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree®, FraudGuard®, RegsData®, First American TaxSource™ and ACI®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title and settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:01pFirst American Data & Analytics Executive Calvin Powell Named a 2022 HW Tech Trendsette..
BU
11/28House Prices Decline, but Equity Buffers Remain Robust, According to First American Rea..
BU
11/15First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 52 Cents Per S..
BU
11/15First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Decem..
CI
11/03First American's The REconomy Podcast™ Reaches 50th Episode Milestone
BU
10/28FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
10/27First American Financial Seeks Acquisitions
CI
10/27Transcript : First American Financial Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct..
CI
10/27First American Financial Reports Drop in Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
10/27First American Financial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 801 M - -
Net income 2022 387 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 5 659 M 5 659 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 22 233
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 54,65 $
Average target price 59,40 $
Spread / Average Target 8,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth David DeGiorgio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis J. Gilmore Chairman
Jim H. Rogers Vice President-Investments
James Louis Doti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.14%5 659
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.99%46 889
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES21.34%44 482
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.32.68%40 793
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.81%35 512
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.41%26 058