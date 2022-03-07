Log in
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

First American Data & Analytics Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Real Estate by HousingWire Magazine for the Second Year in Row

03/07/2022
First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) and a leading national provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine as a 2022 HW Tech100™ Real Estate honoree. This is the second year in a row that First American Data & Analytics has been named a HW Tech100 winner in this category.

The HW Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that are providing solutions to the challenges faced by mortgage lenders and real estate professionals every day.

“Driving continuous innovation is central to our culture and this recognition reflects the commitment and teamwork our people demonstrate in their interactions with each other and our customers day after day,” said Robert Karraa, president of First American Data & Analytics. “They are the reason First American Data & Analytics continues to fuel the digital transformation of the real estate industry with best-in-class solutions powered by unmatched data and state-of-the-art smart analytics.”

First American Data & Analytics was recognized for providing critical property and ownership data and advanced analytics solutions to companies in the real estate, mortgage and title industries. Its services include fraud-risk management, regulatory compliance, valuation and title automation solutions. Currently, the company maintains the largest geographic collection of title plants with a property and ownership dataset of more than 7.5 billion recorded document images and adds more than 5 million new document images each month to the dataset.

The division’s growing number of progressive proptech and fintech clients are leveraging the company’s data assets to drive the development of new business models designed to transform the real estate and property landscape. For example, iBuyers and other innovative businesses are leveraging the company’s data assets to create efficiencies and provide new opportunities for residential real estate ownership and investment. In 2021, First American Data & Analytics’ data licensing business also grew significantly.

“As the only program in the industry that highlights tech innovation, HW Tech100 is truly a special honor for these organizations that span every aspect of the housing economy,” said Sarah Wheeler, HW Media editor-in-chief. “These companies are continuing to raise the bar in supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy and each year continues to be more competitive than the last.”

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7.5 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree®, FraudGuard®, RegsData®, First American TaxSource® and ACI®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


All news about FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03/07FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02Collateral Risk Network Names Jeremy Staudenmaier 2022 Valuation Visionary
BU
02/23Rising Rates May Bring Balance to Housing Market, According to First American Real Hous..
BU
02/22Housing Market Potential Hinges on Opposing Supply-Demand Forces, According to First Am..
BU
02/17FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/17First American Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
02/15ACI™ Introduces SureStep® Sketch, an Advanced Mobile-First Floorplan Solution
BU
02/11Barclays Lifts First American Financial's Price Target to $92 From $87, Maintains Overw..
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : First American Financial Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10First American Financial's Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises
MT
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 245 M - -
Net income 2022 751 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,77x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 7 193 M 7 193 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 19 597
Free-Float 96,7%
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 65,79 $
Average target price 89,50 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth David DeGiorgio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis J. Gilmore Chairman
Jim H. Rogers Vice President-Investments
James Louis Doti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION-15.90%7 193
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.1.09%46 832
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.85%41 876
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.44%37 807
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.41%35 503
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.93%25 383