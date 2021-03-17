Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First American Financial Corporation    FAF

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First American Data & Analytics : Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Both Mortgage and Real Estate by HousingWire Magazine

03/17/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) and a leading global provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine as both a HW Tech100™ Mortgage and HW Tech100™ Real Estate winner.

The HW Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

“We are honored to be recognized by HousingWire as one of the most influential technology companies in both the mortgage and real estate industries,” said Jim Portner, vice president of product and strategy for First American Data & Analytics. “This recognition speaks volumes about our team, the products we’ve built and our continuing commitment to invest in our data and technology solutions.”

First American Data & Analytics was recognized for its critical property and ownership data, as well as the advanced analytics solutions it provides to companies in mortgage, real estate, title automation, fraud-risk management, compliance and valuation. The division continues to drive innovation, leveraging technology and data to deliver decisioning solutions to the mortgage, title and PropTech industries. First American Data & Analytics currently maintains the largest geographic collection of title plants, including a dataset of more than 7 billion recorded documents, which is further enhanced with more than 5 million new document images (and 20 billion overall data elements) each month.

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said Brena Nath, HousingWire’s HW+ managing editor.

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree®, FraudGuard®, RegsData™, TaxSource™ and ACI®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
11:02aFIRST AMERICAN DATA & ANALYTICS  : Named One of the Most Innovative Technology C..
BU
03/10FIRST AMERICAN DATA & ANALYTICS  : Data Now Available on Snowflake® Data Marketp..
BU
03/05FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : First American Financial Insider Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day ..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at First American Financial Continues Selling Trend wit..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : First American Financial Insider Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Sell..
MT
02/26FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL INVESTIGATI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/23FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL  : House Prices Are Rising Fast, but Many Housing Marke..
BU
02/18FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL  : Housing Market Potential Poised for Growth, Accordin..
BU
02/17FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL  : Mortgage Solutions and BackInTheBlack® Integrate Los..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 028 M - -
Net income 2021 649 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,54x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 6 068 M 6 068 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 19 597
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 68,40 $
Last Close Price 55,24 $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Michael Dale McKee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.99%6 191
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC25.01%41 804
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.47%39 683
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.38%35 518
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.81%35 132
SAMPO OYJ7.23%24 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ