Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First American Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAF   US31847R1023

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28:34 2023-04-12 pm EDT
56.95 USD   +0.11%
02:01pFirst American Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/04First American Named One of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Magazine for Eighth Consecutive Year
BU
04/04Endpoint Launches Jot™, a Signing Service Platform and Nationwide Community for Mobile Notaries
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First American Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/12/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

—Earnings release dates for remainder of 2023—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT.

The call will follow the release of the company’s earnings results for the first quarter of 2023, which is scheduled earlier that day at 6:45 a.m. EDT.

The conference call, which will also be broadcast over the internet and is open to investors, members of the financial community, the media and other members of the public, can be accessed online at http://www.firstam.com/investor or by dialing toll free 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1-201-689-8349.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through May 11, 2023 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13738122. An audio archive of the call and a copy of the first-quarter 2023 earnings release, including the financial information contained therein, will also be available on First American’s investor website.

At the present time, the company expects to issue press releases announcing subsequent quarterly financial results on the following dates:

  • Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Second-quarter results
  • Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 – Third-quarter results

The company will host a conference call on these dates at 11 a.m. EDT.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:01pFirst American Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/04First American Named One of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for by Great Place T..
BU
04/04Endpoint Launches Jot™, a Signing Service Platform and Nationwide Community for M..
BU
03/30Endpoint Promotes Shawna Hernandez to Chief Operating Officer
BU
03/30Not All Markets ‘Boomed' and Not All Markets Are ‘Busting,' According to Fi..
BU
03/21Home Buyers May Find More Opportunities With New Homes This Spring, According to First ..
BU
03/15Fire & Flower Expands Market Presence in Winnipeg to Five Cannabis Retail Store Locatio..
AQ
03/13First American Data and Analytics Again Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Com..
AQ
03/10First American Data & Analytics Again Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Compa..
BU
03/07FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend ..
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 811 M - -
Net income 2023 524 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 3,71%
Capitalization 5 877 M 5 877 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 153
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 56,89 $
Average target price 62,80 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth David DeGiorgio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis J. Gilmore Chairman
Jim H. Rogers Vice President-Investments
James Louis Doti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.69%5 877
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-7.92%40 085
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.57%39 039
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-19.04%37 564
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.38%30 554
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.00%25 606
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer