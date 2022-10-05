Advanced search
First American Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/05/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT.

The call will follow the release of the company’s earnings results for the third quarter of 2022, which is scheduled earlier that day at 6:45 a.m. EDT.

The conference call, which will also be broadcast over the Internet and is open to investors, members of the financial community, the media and other members of the public, can be accessed online at http://www.firstam.com/investor or by dialing toll free 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1-201-689-8349.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 10, 2022 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13733443. An audio archive of the call and a copy of the third-quarter 2022 earnings release, including the financial information contained therein, will also be available on First American’s investor website.

At the present time, the company expects to release its fourth-quarter and 2022 year-end earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:45 a.m. EST and host a conference call at 11 a.m. EST on the same day.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


