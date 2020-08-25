Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First American Financial Corporation    FAF

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First American Financial Corporation : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 44 Cents Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per common share.

The cash dividend is payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2020.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:31pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 44 Ce..
BU
11:04aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Mortgage Solutions Integrates Loss Mitigation Product..
BU
08/24FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Where Housing Affordability Is Declining the Most, Ac..
BU
08/20FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Housing Market Potential Rebounds Despite Pandemic Im..
BU
08/10FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : DataTree Vice President of Data and Client Services A..
BU
08/04DOCUTECH : 's ConformX and Solex Platforms Chosen by Kind Lending to Streamline ..
BU
07/28U.S. Home-Price Growth Decelerated in May -- Update
DJ
07/27FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : House Price Appreciation Likely to Accelerate Through..
BU
07/23FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 185 M - -
Net income 2020 475 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 5 855 M 5 855 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 18 412
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 62,40 $
Last Close Price 52,50 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Michael Dale McKee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION-9.98%5 855
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.66%30 956
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.52%29 670
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-16.10%29 092
SAMPO OYJ-13.72%21 998
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.99%15 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group