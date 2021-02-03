Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First American Financial Corporation    FAF

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First American Financial : Earns Top Marks on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for Fourth Year in a Row

02/03/2021 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

—Company earns 100 percent on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ Workplace Equality—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that the company earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. First American joins the ranks of over 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. This is the fourth consecutive year First American has earned top marks in the CEI.

“Our people demonstrate their continuing commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace every day through the way they treat each other, our customers and others in their communities,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Our collaborative and positive culture reflects our people – they are as diverse and dynamic as the customers and communities we serve each day, powering our success as a leader in the title insurance and settlement services industry.”

The 2021 CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars – non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. First American’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. For more information on the 2021 CEI, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year, and was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, each for the fifth year in a row.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work® to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for six consecutive years (2015-2020). In 2020, FCT was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces™ for Women, and list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
01:32pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Earns Top Marks on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's..
PU
01:16pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Earns Top Marks on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's..
BU
11:01aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Data & Analytics Division Launches AppIntelligence® S..
BU
01/28FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Launches REconomy Podcast
BU
01/26FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Housing Market Can Thrive in a Rising-Rate Era, Accor..
BU
01/22FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Housing Market Potential Expected to Build on Momentu..
BU
01/20FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 46 Ce..
BU
01/19FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Announces Entry Into Property and Casualty Insurance ..
BU
01/14FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the San Fran..
PU
01/14FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Named One of the Best Workplaces in the San Francisco..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 782 M - -
Net income 2020 623 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
Yield 2020 3,25%
Capitalization 6 038 M 6 038 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 18 412
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 64,20 $
Last Close Price 54,08 $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Michael Dale McKee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.75%6 038
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.38%35 293
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.37%34 019
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION0.78%33 688
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC1.88%33 229
SAMPO OYJ4.14%24 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ