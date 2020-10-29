Log in
First American Financial : ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Reminds First American Financial Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FAF

10/29/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF), between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 24, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for First American investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the First American class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1662.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) First American failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers’ sensitive personal information and data; (2) First American faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 24, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1662.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 760 M - -
Net income 2020 606 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 5 108 M 5 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 18 412
Free-Float 96,9%
