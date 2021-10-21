Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First American Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAF   US31847R1023

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First American Financial : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

10/21/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $4.00 per Diluted Share, or $2.15 per Share Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Current Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenue of $2.6 billion, up 34 percent compared with last year
    • Title agent premiums up 38 percent to $998.5 million
    • Title direct premiums and escrow fees up 17 percent to $794.2 million
    • Commercial title revenues up 84 percent to $262.4 million
  • Net realized investment gains of $275.2 million, or $1.85 per diluted share
    • Recognized net realized investment gains on venture investments totaling $278.0 million, including $195.3 million from the company’s investment in Offerpad Solutions, Inc.
  • Title Insurance and Services segment pretax margin of 16.4 percent
  • Specialty Insurance segment pretax margin of (1.4) percent due to a pretax loss of $10.5 million in the company’s property and casualty business
    • Wind-down of property and casualty business remains on track for completion in third quarter 2022
  • Repurchased 208,700 shares for a total of $14.1 million at an average price of $67.37
  • Raised $650 million in a public offering of 10-year senior notes at 2.4 percent
  • Debt-to-capital ratio of 28.5 percent, or 22.7 percent excluding secured financings payable of $593.6 million
  • Cashflow from operations of $399.0 million, up 27 percent compared with last year

Selected Financial Information

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Total revenue

 

$

2,555.9

 

 

$

1,913.7

 

Income before taxes

 

 

603.2

 

 

 

243.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

445.3

 

 

$

182.3

 

Net income per diluted share

 

 

4.00

 

 

1.62

 

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.6 billion, an increase of 34 percent relative to the same quarter of 2020. Net income in the third quarter was $445.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared with net income of $182.3 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Net realized investment gains in the quarter were $275.2 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared with net realized investment gains of $45.0 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter of last year. The net realized investment gains in the quarter were primarily related to venture investments, while net realized investment gains in the third quarter of last year were primarily driven by the change in the fair value of marketable equity securities.

“The company once again delivered outstanding financial results,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. “Our title segment achieved a pretax margin of 16.4 percent resulting from record commercial and agency revenues which, along with continued growth in purchase, far outweighed the decline in refinance activity.

“We continue to realize strategic and financial benefits from the venture investments we’ve made over the past few years. This quarter, we recognized net realized investment gains totaling $278 million, the most significant of these gains coming from our investment in Offerpad Solutions, Inc.

“Looking to the fourth quarter and into 2022, we maintain a positive outlook based on the strength of the commercial and housing markets. We also remain highly focused on innovation and enhancing our leadership position in the digital transformation of the title business.”

Title Insurance and Services

($ in millions, except average revenue per order)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Total revenues

 

$

2,146.8

 

 

$

1,772.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

$

352.4

 

 

$

337.5

 

Pretax margin

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

19.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Title open orders(1)

 

 

318,800

 

 

 

410,600

 

Title closed orders(1)

 

 

252,700

 

 

 

291,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Commercial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

262.4

 

 

$

142.6

 

Open orders

 

 

34,600

 

 

 

31,100

 

Closed orders

 

 

20,200

 

 

 

15,900

 

Average revenue per order

 

$

13,000

 

 

$

9,000

 

(1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues for the Title Insurance and Services segment during the third quarter were $2.1 billion, up 21 percent compared with the same quarter of 2020. Direct premiums and escrow fees were up 17 percent compared with the third quarter of 2020, driven by a 31 percent increase in the average revenue per direct title order closed, partly offset by a 13 percent decline in the number of direct title orders closed. The average revenue per direct title order rose to $2,884, primarily attributable to an increase in the average deal size in our commercial business and the impact of strong home price appreciation on residential purchase transactions. In addition, the shift in the order mix from lower-premium residential refinance transactions to higher-premium commercial and purchase transactions also impacted the average revenue per order. Agent premiums, which are recorded on approximately a one-quarter lag relative to direct premiums, were up 38 percent in the current quarter as compared with last year.

Information and other revenues were $307.6 million during the quarter, up 9 percent compared with the same quarter of last year, primarily due to higher demand for the company’s title information and loss mitigation products.

Investment income was $49.8 million in the third quarter, up $5.1 million, or 11 percent from the same quarter of last year. This increase was primarily attributable to higher average balances in the company’s investment portfolio. Net realized investment losses totaled $3.4 million in the current quarter, compared with net realized investment gains of $41.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Personnel costs were $561.5 million in the third quarter, an increase of $80.0 million, or 17 percent, compared with the same quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salary expense due to an increase in the number of employees, and higher incentive compensation driven by growth in revenues and profitability.

Other operating expenses were $298.1 million in the third quarter, up $46.8 million, or 19 percent, compared with the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher production-related costs, and higher software and professional services expense.

The provision for policy losses and other claims was $71.7 million in the third quarter, or 4.0 percent of title premiums and escrow fees, a decrease from a 5.0 percent loss provision rate in the prior year. The current quarter rate reflects an ultimate loss rate of 4.0 percent for the current policy year with no change in the loss reserve estimates for prior policy years.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $37.8 million in the third quarter, up $1.6 million, or 4 percent, compared with the same period last year, due to higher amortization of intangible assets.

Pretax income was $352.4 million in the third quarter, compared with $337.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Pretax margin was 16.4 percent in the current quarter, compared with 19.0 percent last year. Excluding the impact of net realized investment losses and gains, the pretax margin was 16.5 percent this year, compared with 17.1 percent last year.

Specialty Insurance

($ in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Total revenues

 

$

132.2

 

 

$

136.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

$

(1.9

)

 

$

(72.1

)

Pretax margin

 

 

(1.4

%)

 

 

(52.9

%)

Total revenues for the Specialty Insurance segment were $132.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decline of 3 percent compared with the third quarter of 2020. Pretax loss for the segment was $1.9 million, compared with a pretax loss of $72.1 million last year.

Home warranty revenues were up 7 percent this quarter to $107.9 million. The loss rate was 56.8 percent, compared with 64.5 percent last year, due to a decline in the number of claims, partly offset by higher average cost per claim. Home warranty’s pretax income was $8.6 million, compared with $3.6 million last year.

The wind-down of the property and casualty business remains on track for completion in the third quarter of 2022. At the close of the third quarter, policies-in-force had declined by 49 percent since the beginning of the year. The property and casualty business ended the quarter with a pretax loss of $10.5 million.

Corporate

Pretax income in the corporate segment was $252.7 million in the third quarter, up $274.7 million compared with the same quarter last year. During the quarter, a total of $278.0 million in net realized investment gains were recognized from venture investments, including a $195.3 million gain on the company’s investment in Offerpad Solutions, Inc.

Teleconference/Webcast

First American’s third-quarter 2021 results will be discussed in more detail on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, via teleconference. The toll-free dial-in number is 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1-201-689-8349.

The live audio webcast of the call will be available on First American’s website at www.firstam.com/investor. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 4, 2021, by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13724239. An audio archive of the call will also be available on First American’s investor website.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

Website Disclosure

First American posts information of interest to investors at www.firstam.com/investor. This includes opened and closed title insurance order counts for its U.S. direct title insurance operations, which are posted approximately 10 to 12 days after the end of each month.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release and the related management commentary contain, and responses to investor questions may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “estimate,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or other similar words and phrases or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future operations, performance, financial condition, prospects, plans and strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: interest rate fluctuations; changes in the performance of the real estate markets; volatility in the capital markets; unfavorable economic conditions; the coronavirus pandemic and responses thereto; impairments in the company’s goodwill or other intangible assets; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; failures at financial institutions where the company deposits funds; regulatory oversight and changes in applicable laws and government regulations, including privacy and data protection laws; heightened scrutiny by legislators and regulators of the company’s title insurance and services segment and certain other of the company’s businesses; regulation of title insurance rates; limitations on access to public records and other data; climate change, health crises, severe weather conditions and other catastrophe events; changes in relationships with large mortgage lenders and government-sponsored enterprises; changes in measures of the strength of the company’s title insurance underwriters, including ratings and statutory capital and surplus; losses in the company’s investment portfolio or venture capital portfolio; material variance between actual and expected claims experience; defalcations, increased claims or other costs and expenses attributable to the company’s use of title agents; any inadequacy in the company’s risk management framework; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; innovation efforts of the company and other industry participants and any related market disruption; errors and fraud involving the transfer of funds; the company’s use of a global workforce; inability of the company’s subsidiaries to pay dividends or repay funds; and other factors described in the company’s annual report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and related management commentary contain certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including an adjusted debt to capitalization ratio, personnel and other operating expense ratios, success ratios, net operating revenues; and adjusted revenues, adjusted pretax income, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted pretax margins for the company, its title insurance and services segment and its specialty insurance segment. The company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because they provide the company’s management and investors with additional insight into the financial leverage, operational efficiency and performance of the company relative to earlier periods and relative to the company’s competitors. The company does not intend for these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. In this news release, these non-GAAP financial measures have been presented with, and reconciled to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

First American Financial Corporation

 

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results and Selected Information

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts and title orders, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Total revenues

 

$

2,555,928

 

 

$

1,913,721

 

 

$

6,848,048

 

 

$

4,935,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

$

603,174

 

 

$

243,371

 

 

$

1,308,612

 

 

$

540,990

 

Income tax expense

 

 

152,709

 

 

 

59,780

 

 

 

320,281

 

 

 

121,859

 

Net income

 

 

450,465

 

 

 

183,591

 

 

 

988,331

 

 

 

419,131

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

5,215

 

 

 

1,312

 

 

 

7,166

 

 

 

2,993

 

Net income attributable to the Company

 

$

445,250

 

 

$

182,279

 

 

$

981,165

 

 

$

416,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

4.01

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

8.84

 

 

$

3.69

 

Diluted

 

$

4.00

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

8.81

 

 

$

3.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

110,956

 

 

 

112,584

 

 

 

111,000

 

 

 

112,913

 

Diluted

 

 

111,368

 

 

 

112,843

 

 

 

111,344

 

 

 

113,176

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Title Insurance Segment Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Title orders opened(1)

 

 

318,800

 

 

 

410,600

 

 

 

1,011,500

 

 

 

1,116,300

 

Title orders closed(1)

 

 

252,700

 

 

 

291,500

 

 

 

811,400

 

 

 

748,700

 

Paid title claims

 

$

34,180

 

 

$

43,134

 

 

$

107,022

 

 

$

120,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First American Financial Corporation

 

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

 

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,953,987

 

 

$

1,275,466

 

Investments

 

 

10,356,604

 

 

 

7,150,689

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

 

1,604,866

 

 

 

1,573,102

 

Total assets

 

 

16,686,064

 

 

 

12,795,988

 

Reserve for claim losses

 

 

1,261,515

 

 

 

1,178,004

 

Notes and contracts payable

 

 

1,648,863

 

 

 

1,010,756

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

$

5,597,135

 

 

$

4,909,972

 

First American Financial Corporation

 

Segment Information

 

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Title

 

 

Specialty

 

 

Corporate

 

September 30, 2021

 

Consolidated

 

 

Insurance

 

 

Insurance

 

 

(incl. Elims.)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums and escrow fees

 

$

921,336

 

 

$

794,215

 

 

$

127,121

 

 

$

 

Agent premiums

 

 

998,534

 

 

 

998,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information and other

 

 

310,145

 

 

 

307,616

 

 

 

2,789

 

 

 

(260

)

Net investment income

 

 

50,670

 

 

 

49,827

 

 

 

1,682

 

 

 

(839

)

Net realized investment gains (losses)

 

 

275,243

 

 

 

(3,413

)

 

 

634

 

 

 

278,022

 

 

 

 

2,555,928

 

 

 

2,146,779

 

 

 

132,226

 

 

 

276,923

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel costs

 

 

584,649

 

 

 

561,461

 

 

 

22,708

 

 

 

480

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

794,165

 

 

 

794,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

333,195

 

 

 

298,149

 

 

 

25,103

 

 

 

9,943

 

Provision for policy losses and other claims

 

 

155,300

 

 

 

71,710

 

 

 

83,590

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

39,238

 

 

 

37,792

 

 

 

1,410

 

 

 

36

 

Impairment losses on exit of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premium taxes

 

 

26,981

 

 

 

25,679

 

 

 

1,302

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

19,226

 

 

 

5,457

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,769

 

 

 

 

1,952,754

 

 

 

1,794,413

 

 

 

134,113

 

 

 

24,228

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

603,174

 

 

$

352,366

 

 

$

(1,887

)

 

$

252,695

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Title

 

 

Specialty

 

 

Corporate

 

September 30, 2020

 

Consolidated

 

 

Insurance

 

 

Insurance

 

 

(incl. Elims.)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums and escrow fees

 

$

807,947

 

 

$

680,910

 

 

$

127,037

 

 

$

 

Agent premiums

 

 

722,434

 

 

 

722,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information and other

 

 

285,882

 

 

 

282,671

 

 

 

3,450

 

 

 

(239

)

Net investment income

 

 

52,466

 

 

 

44,726

 

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

5,635

 

Net realized investment gains

 

 

44,992

 

 

 

41,252

 

 

 

3,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,913,721

 

 

 

1,771,993

 

 

 

136,332

 

 

 

5,396

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel costs

 

 

511,298

 

 

 

481,417

 

 

 

22,271

 

 

 

7,610

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

572,780

 

 

 

572,780

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

281,079

 

 

 

251,304

 

 

 

20,899

 

 

 

8,876

 

Provision for policy losses and other claims

 

 

157,836

 

 

 

70,167

 

 

 

87,669

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

38,227

 

 

 

36,194

 

 

 

1,995

 

 

 

38

 

Impairment losses on exit of business

 

 

73,264

 

 

 

 

 

 

73,264

 

 

 

 

Premium taxes

 

 

19,885

 

 

 

17,522

 

 

 

2,363

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

15,981

 

 

 

5,129

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,852

 

 

 

 

1,670,350

 

 

 

1,434,513

 

 

 

208,461

 

 

 

27,376

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

243,371

 

 

$

337,480

 

 

$

(72,129

)

 

$

(21,980

)

First American Financial Corporation

 

Segment Information

 

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Title

 

 

Specialty

 

 

Corporate

 

September 30, 2021

 

Consolidated

 

 

Insurance

 

 

Insurance

 

 

(incl. Elims.)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums and escrow fees

 

$

2,624,462

 

 

$

2,238,956

 

 

$

385,506

 

 

$

 

Agent premiums

 

 

2,748,723

 

 

 

2,748,723

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information and other

 

 

890,476

 

 

 

881,262

 

 

 

9,994

 

 

 

(780

)

Net investment income

 

 

155,797

 

 

 

139,963

 

 

 

5,432

 

 

 

10,402

 

Net realized investment gains

 

 

428,590

 

 

 

45,405

 

 

 

19,403

 

 

 

363,782

 

 

 

 

6,848,048

 

 

 

6,054,309

 

 

 

420,335

 

 

 

373,404

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel costs

 

 

1,708,097

 

 

 

1,622,432

 

 

 

69,361

 

 

 

16,304

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

2,183,890

 

 

 

2,183,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

959,317

 

 

 

860,223

 

 

 

71,468

 

 

 

27,626

 

Provision for policy losses and other claims

 

 

445,677

 

 

 

199,508

 

 

 

246,169

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

118,475

 

 

 

113,976

 

 

 

4,392

 

 

 

107

 

Impairment losses on exit of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premium taxes

 

 

72,034

 

 

 

67,195

 

 

 

4,839

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

51,946

 

 

 

16,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,446

 

 

 

 

5,539,436

 

 

 

5,063,724

 

 

 

396,229

 

 

 

79,483

 

Income before income taxes

 

$

1,308,612

 

 

$

990,585

 

 

$

24,106

 

 

$

293,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Title

 

 

Specialty

 

 

Corporate

 

September 30, 2020

 

Consolidated

 

 

Insurance

 

 

Insurance

 

 

(incl. Elims.)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums and escrow fees

 

$

2,080,568

 

 

$

1,712,946

 

 

$

367,622

 

 

$

 

Agent premiums

 

 

1,920,011

 

 

 

1,920,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information and other

 

 

728,563

 

 

 

719,196

 

 

 

9,992

 

 

 

(625

)

Net investment income

 

 

156,760

 

 

 

147,628

 

 

 

7,005

 

 

 

2,127

 

Net realized investment gains

 

 

49,491

 

 

 

35,777

 

 

 

7,199

 

 

 

6,515

 

 

 

 

4,935,393

 

 

 

4,535,558

 

 

 

391,818

 

 

 

8,017

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel costs

 

 

1,392,445

 

 

 

1,320,097

 

 

 

64,398

 

 

 

7,950

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

1,520,559

 

 

 

1,520,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

788,407

 

 

 

700,090

 

 

 

61,731

 

 

 

26,586

 

Provision for policy losses and other claims

 

 

414,001

 

 

 

181,648

 

 

 

232,353

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

110,652

 

 

 

104,705

 

 

 

5,832

 

 

 

115

 

Impairment losses on exit of business

 

 

73,264

 

 

 

 

 

 

73,264

 

 

 

 

Premium taxes

 

 

53,554

 

 

 

47,360

 

 

 

6,194

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

41,521

 

 

 

12,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

28,683

 

 

 

 

4,394,403

 

 

 

3,887,297

 

 

 

443,772

 

 

 

63,334

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

540,990

 

 

$

648,261

 

 

$

(51,954

)

 

$

(55,317

)

First American Financial Corporation

 

Reconciliation of Pretax Margins and Earnings per Diluted Share

 

Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains and Losses ("NRIG(L)")

 

(in thousands, except margin and per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

2,555,928

 

 

$

1,913,721

 

 

$

6,848,048

 

 

$

4,935,393

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

275,243

 

 

 

44,992

 

 

 

428,590

 

 

 

49,491

 

Total revenues excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

2,280,685

 

 

$

1,868,729

 

 

$

6,419,458

 

 

$

4,885,902

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax income

 

$

603,174

 

 

$

243,371

 

 

$

1,308,612

 

 

$

540,990

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

275,243

 

 

 

44,992

 

 

 

428,590

 

 

 

49,491

 

Pretax income excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

327,931

 

 

$

198,379

 

 

$

880,022

 

 

$

491,499

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax margin

 

 

23.6

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

19.1

%

 

 

11.0

%

Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L)

 

 

9.2

%

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

0.9

%

Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L)

 

 

14.4

%

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per diluted share (EPS)

 

$

4.00

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

8.81

 

 

$

3.68

 

Less: EPS impact of NRIG(L)

 

 

1.85

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

2.91

 

 

 

0.34

 

EPS excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

2.15

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

5.90

 

 

$

3.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Title Insurance and Services Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

2,146,779

 

 

$

1,771,993

 

 

$

6,054,309

 

 

$

4,535,558

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

(3,413

)

 

 

41,252

 

 

 

45,405

 

 

 

35,777

 

Total revenues excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

2,150,192

 

 

$

1,730,741

 

 

$

6,008,904

 

 

$

4,499,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax income

 

$

352,366

 

 

$

337,480

 

 

$

990,585

 

 

$

648,261

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

(3,413

)

 

 

41,252

 

 

 

45,405

 

 

 

35,777

 

Pretax income excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

355,779

 

 

$

296,228

 

 

$

945,180

 

 

$

612,484

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax margin

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

19.0

%

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

14.3

%

Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L)

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

0.7

%

Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L)

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

17.1

%

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Specialty Insurance Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

132,226

 

 

$

136,332

 

 

$

420,335

 

 

$

391,818

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

634

 

 

 

3,740

 

 

 

19,403

 

 

 

7,199

 

Total revenues excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

131,592

 

 

$

132,592

 

 

$

400,932

 

 

$

384,619

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax income

 

$

(1,887

)

 

$

(72,129

)

 

$

24,106

 

 

$

(51,954

)

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

634

 

 

 

3,740

 

 

 

19,403

 

 

 

7,199

 

Pretax income excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

(2,521

)

 

$

(75,869

)

 

$

4,703

 

 

$

(59,153

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax margin

 

 

(1.4

)%

 

 

(52.9

)%

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

(13.3

)%

Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L)

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

2.1

%

Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L)

 

 

(1.9

)%

 

 

(57.2

)%

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

(15.4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First American Financial Corporation

 

Expense and Success Ratio Reconciliation

 

Title Insurance and Services Segment

 

($ in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Total revenues

 

$

2,146,779

 

 

$

1,771,993

 

 

$

6,054,309

 

 

$

4,535,558

 

Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains

 

 

(3,413

)

 

 

41,252

 

 

 

45,405

 

 

 

35,777

 

Net investment income

 

 

49,827

 

 

 

44,726

 

 

 

139,963

 

 

 

147,628

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

794,165

 

 

 

572,780

 

 

 

2,183,890

 

 

 

1,520,559

 

Net operating revenues

 

$

1,306,200

 

 

$

1,113,235

 

 

$

3,685,051

 

 

$

2,831,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel and other operating expenses

 

$

859,610

 

 

$

732,721

 

 

$

2,482,655

 

 

$

2,020,187

 

Ratio (% net operating revenues)

 

 

65.8

%

 

 

65.8

%

 

 

67.4

%

 

 

71.3

%

Ratio (% total revenues)

 

 

40.0

%

 

 

41.4

%

 

 

41.0

%

 

 

44.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in net operating revenues

 

$

192,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

853,457

 

 

 

 

 

Change in personnel and other operating expenses

 

 

126,889

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

462,468

 

 

 

 

 

Success Ratio(1)

 

 

66

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

54

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Change in personnel and other operating expenses divided by change in net operating revenues.

 

 

First American Financial Corporation

 

Supplemental Direct Title Insurance Order Information(1)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q321

 

 

Q221

 

 

Q121

 

 

Q420

 

 

Q320

 

Open Orders per Day

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase

 

 

2,191

 

 

 

2,381

 

 

 

2,275

 

 

 

1,925

 

 

 

2,405

 

Refinance

 

 

1,771

 

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

2,652

 

 

 

2,923

 

 

 

3,154

 

Refinance as % of residential orders

 

 

45

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

54

%

 

 

60

%

 

 

57

%

Commercial

 

 

540

 

 

 

579

 

 

 

537

 

 

 

509

 

 

 

486

 

Default and other

 

 

479

 

 

 

436

 

 

 

491

 

 

 

273

 

 

 

370

 

Total open orders per day

 

 

4,981

 

 

 

5,148

 

 

 

5,954

 

 

 

5,629

 

 

 

6,416

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closed Orders per Day

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase

 

 

1,782

 

 

 

1,873

 

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

1,740

 

 

 

1,820

 

Refinance

 

 

1,435

 

 

 

1,628

 

 

 

2,506

 

 

 

2,430

 

 

 

2,320

 

Refinance as % of residential orders

 

 

45

%

 

 

47

%

 

 

63

%

 

 

58

%

 

 

56

%

Commercial

 

 

316

 

 

 

315

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

307

 

 

 

248

 

Default and other

 

 

416

 

 

 

420

 

 

 

442

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

167

 

Total closed orders per day

 

 

3,948

 

 

 

4,236

 

 

 

4,715

 

 

 

4,684

 

 

 

4,555

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Revenue per Order (ARPO)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase

 

$

3,044

 

 

$

3,001

 

 

$

2,794

 

 

$

2,826

 

 

$

2,726

 

Refinance

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

1,204

 

Commercial

 

 

12,993

 

 

 

11,078

 

 

 

9,838

 

 

 

11,703

 

 

 

8,993

 

Default and other

 

 

179

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total ARPO

 

$

2,884

 

 

$

2,651

 

 

$

2,118

 

 

$

2,457

 

 

$

2,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business Days

 

 

64

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) U.S. operations only.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
07:05aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:54aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : —Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $4.00 per Diluted Shar..
PU
06:48aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (FAF) FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts..
MT
06:48aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (FAF) FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts..
MT
06:47aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
06:46aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
10/19Endpoint Closing, Inc. announced that it has received $150 million in funding from Firs..
CI
10/15FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : House Price Appreciation May Not Lift Market Potential, Accordi..
BU
10/14FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Title Wins Best Underwriter Website for Company's Multicultural..
BU
10/14FIRST AMERICAN DOCUTECH : Expands Remote Online Notarization Through Partnership with Nota..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 181 M - -
Net income 2021 909 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,06x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 8 149 M 8 149 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 19 597
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 74,14 $
Average target price 78,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth David DeGiorgio President
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION43.60%8 149
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.57.45%50 979
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.70%39 039
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.75%37 948
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.15.13%36 708
SAMPO OYJ32.20%29 486