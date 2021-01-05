Log in
First American Financial : Title Announces Founding Donation Supporting ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

01/05/2021 | 10:02am EST
—Foundation currently accepting grant applications from 501(c)(3) organizations—

First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that it is a Founding Donor of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, a non-profit organization created by the American Land Title Association (ALTA) in October 2020. The Foundation was established to enhance the charitable efforts of title and settlement professionals by providing grants to 501(c)(3) organizations that support housing needs, as well as those that provide relief during national emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Contributing to the launch of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation reflects our commitment to supporting community services and economic development in the neighborhoods in which we operate,” said Chris Leavell, chief operating officer, First American Title. “We believe in putting people first and we’re pleased to support the title and settlement industry as it seeks to help our communities overcome these difficult times.”

Donald Kennedy, senior vice president of First American Title’s National Agency Division, serves on the board of directors for the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation as well as the ALTA board of governors.

“We’ve seen an impressive level of support and generosity from the title and settlement industry for the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, exceeding our expectations,” said Kennedy. “It sets the Foundation up to quickly make an impact for people in need and speaks to the spirit of our colleagues across the industry.”

First American Title is one of more than 40 companies, organizations and individuals that make up the Foundation’s Founding Donors.

ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Accepting Grant Applications Through January 31, 2021

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation initially will focus on providing charitable grants to recognized 501(c)(3) organizations and relief during national emergencies. The Foundation’s grant application process will be open twice annually with deadlines of Jan. 31 and July 31. The first grant application cycle opened Dec. 1, 2020 and will close Jan. 31, 2021.

“The Foundation will award grants and support title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry’s values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect,” said Diane Tomb, CEO of ALTA. “I look forward to seeing the wealth of opportunities this will bring for First American Title, the Foundation and the ALTA community to be of service.”

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

The American Land Title Association founded the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of title and settlement professionals and help people with housing needs as well as those adversely impacted by national emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation has a pending application for 501(c)(3) status in the United States.

About First American Title Insurance Company

First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.


© Business Wire 2021
