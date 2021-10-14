Log in
    FAF   US31847R1023

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
First American Financial : Title Wins Best Underwriter Website for Company's Multicultural Resources Center

10/14/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
—Award-winning educational website helps consumers better understand real estate transfer in the United States, offers information in six languages—

First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that its Multicultural Resources Center, won the American Land Title Association’s (ALTA) 2021 Title Webbie Award for best underwriter website. First American’s Multicultural Resources Center provides clear and concise information to help consumers better understand real estate transfer in the United States.

The newly refreshed site hosts educational information, including a suite of 14 videos, on a wide range of topics related to buying and selling a home, including explanations of the title and settlement process, cyber security tips and more in six languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.

“First American is committed to enhancing the customer experience for all home buyers and sellers,” said Chris Leavell, First American’s chief operating officer. “Buyers and sellers need understandable, expert information to help navigate the real estate process. Since language should not prevent our customers from transacting real estate with confidence, First American’s Multicultural Resources Center offers educational information and videos that can be viewed and shared from any device.”

In addition to its Multicultural Resources Center, the company offers educational materials in 24 languages, including more than 70 pieces in Spanish alone.

“I commend First American Title for its leadership in recognizing the diversity and diverse needs of modern home buyers,” said Diane Tomb, CEO of ALTA. “Providing access to helpful information in six languages is critical to creating informed home buyers, which supports the entire title insurance industry.”

About First American Title Insurance Company

First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 150 M - -
Net income 2021 905 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,98x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 8 033 M 8 033 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 19 597
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 73,08 $
Average target price 78,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth David DeGiorgio President
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION41.55%8 033
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.48.47%48 071
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.41%39 018
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.35%37 167
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.24%36 683
SAMPO OYJ31.01%29 064